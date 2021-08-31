This repository contains all the plugins for ZMarkdown, the Markdown engine powering Zeste de Savoir.
It is a collection of packages extending the remark processor and its MDAST syntax tree, rehype (for HTML processing) and textr (text transformation framework). It also provides MDAST to LaTeX compilation via rebber (and its plugins).
Currently, all the plugins provided only work for remark versions lesser than 13.0.0 (i.e. previous to micromark). While we intend to switch to the new system, no due date has been planned, and it requires a significant amount of work, so please be patient, or, even better, help us making the switch!
git clone git@github.com:zestedesavoir/zmarkdown.git
npm install
npm run bootstrap
This project uses Jest for testing. It is recommended to use the locally installed version using
npx, and run Jest in watch mode when developing
npx jest --watch --notify (
--notify sends desktop notifications when tests run).
npm run test : tests all packages.
npm run clean : clears local dependencies, reinstalls the project and runs all tests.
npm run lint : runs eslint to check the syntax of the full codebase.
npm run build : builds packages using babel.
npm run build -- --scope=<package> : same as above, but builds only
<package>.
A MDAST tool to split a markdown tree into list of subtrees representing the chapters. It relies on heading depth.
transformation of MDAST into
latex code. This code must be included inside a custom latex to be compiled.
Have a look at
https://github.com/zestedesavoir/latex-template/blob/master/zmdocument.cls to get a working example.
This plugin parses
*[ABBR]: abbr definition and then replace all ABBR instance in text with a new MDAST node so that
rehype can parse it into
abbr html tag.
This plugin adds a
title attribute to the footnote links, mainly for accessibility purpose.
This plugin wraps (multi-line) raw HTML in
p.
This plugin parses custom Markdown syntax to center- or right-align elements.
Allow to add caption to such element as image, table or blockquote.
This plugin parses custom Markdown syntax for Markdown source comments.
This plugin parses custom Markdown syntax to create new custom blocks.
This plugins replaces ASCII emoticons with associated image. Compatible with rehype
This plugin escapes HTML entities from Markdown input.
This plugin parses custom Markdown syntax to describe tables.
Allows to shift heading to custimize the way you will integrate the generated tree inside your application.
remark-heading-trailing-spaces
This plugin removes trailing spaces from Markdown headers.
Allows to add
iframe inclusion through
!(url) code.
This plugin parses custom Markdown syntax to handle keyboard keys.
This plugin changes how mdast footnotes are displayed by using sequential numbers as footnote references instead of user-specified strings.
This plugin parses custom Markdown syntax to handle subscript and superscript.
Micro module to fix a common typographic issue that is hard to fix with most keyboard layouts.
Micro module to replace
%o with
‰ and optionally replace the preceding space.
Fully integrated package to be used in zeste de savoir website