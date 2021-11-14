remark plugin to generate a list of contributors.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin that takes a list of
contributors and adds them in a table to a
## Contributors heading.
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. This is a remark plugin that transforms mdast.
This project is useful when you’re writing documentation for a project, typically a Node.js package, that has one or more readmes and maybe some other markdown files as well. You want to show who helped build the project by adding their names, websites, and perhaps some more info. This package is useful because it’s automated: you can customize who is added and how that’s formatted. But it won’t be as expressive as writing such sections manually.
This plugin is used in
remark-git-contributors.
The difference is that that plugin takes the Git history into account, which
isn’t always needed or correct.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-contributors
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkContributors from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-contributors@6?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkContributors from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-contributors@6?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file
example.md in this project:
# Example
Some text.
## Contributors
## License
MIT
And our module
example.js looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm'
import remarkContributors from 'remark-contributors'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkGfm) // Required: add support for tables (a GFM feature).
.use(remarkContributors)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
}
Now running
node example.js yields:
# Example
Some text.
## Contributors
| Name | Website |
| ------------------- | --------------------------- |
| **Hugh Kennedy** | <https://hughsk.io> |
| **Titus Wormer** | <https://wooorm.com> |
| **Vincent Weevers** | <https://vincentweevers.nl> |
| **Nick Baugh** | <https://niftylettuce.com> |
## License
MIT
👉 Note: These contributors are inferred from this project’s
package.json. Running this example in a different package will yield different results.
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkContributors.
unified().use(remarkContributors[, options])
Generate a list of contributors. In short, this plugin:
/^contributors$/i or
options.heading
appendIfMissing is set, injects such a heading
options
Configuration (optional in Node.js, required in browsers).
options.contributors
List of contributors to inject (
Array<Object>).
In Node.js, defaults to the
contributors field in the closest
package.json
upwards from the processed file, if there is one.
Supports the string form (
name <email> (url)) as well.
Fails if no contributors are found or given.
options.align
Alignment to use for all cells in the table (
'left' | 'right' | 'center' | null, default:
null).
options.appendIfMissing
Whether to add a
## Contributors section if none exists (
boolean, default:
false).
The default does nothing when the section doesn’t exist so that you have to
choose where and if the section is added.
options.heading
Heading to look for (
string (case-insensitive) or
RegExp, default:
'contributors').
options.formatters
Map of fields found in
contributors to formatters (
Record<string, Formatter>).
These given formatters extend the default formatters.
The keys in
formatters should correspond directly (case-sensitive) to keys in
contributors.
The values can be:
null or
undefined — does nothing
false — shortcut for
{label: key, exclude: true}, can be used to exclude
default formatters
true — shortcut for
{label: key}, can be used to include default
formatters (like
email)
string — shortcut for
{label: value}
Formatter — …or a proper formatter object
Formatters have the following properties:
label — text in the header row that labels the column for this field
exclude — whether to ignore these fields (default:
false)
format — function called with
value, key, contributor to format
the value.
Expected to return PhrasingContent.
Can return
null or
undefined (ignored),
string (wrapped in a text
node),
string that looks like a URL (wrapped in a link), one
Node,
or
Array<Node>
name,
url,
github, or
twitter in
formatters to label them properly
url will be labelled
Website (so that
package.json contributors field is displayed nicely)
email are ignored
@mentions wrapped in an
https:// link
The following example shows how contributors can be passed:
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm'
import remarkContributors from './index.js'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkGfm)
.use(remarkContributors, {
contributors: [
// String form:
'Jane Doe <jane@doe.com> (https://example.com/jane)',
// Object form, with just a name:
{name: 'John Doe'},
// Some more info:
{name: 'Mona Lisa', url: 'https://github.com/monatheoctocat'}
]
})
.process('## Contributors')
console.log(String(file))
}
Yields:
## Contributors
| Name | Website |
| ------------- | ----------------------------------- |
| **Jane Doe** | <https://example.com/jane> |
| **John Doe** | |
| **Mona Lisa** | <https://github.com/monatheoctocat> |
By default, unknown fields in contributors will be added to the table:
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm'
import remarkContributors from 'remark-contributors'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkGfm)
.use(remarkContributors, {
contributors: [
{name: 'Jane Doe', age: 31, topping: 'Mozzarella'},
{name: 'John Doe', age: 29, topping: 'Olive'},
{name: 'Mona Lisa', age: 3, topping: 'Pineapple'}
]
})
.process('## Contributors')
console.log(String(file))
}
Yields:
## Contributors
| Name | age | topping |
| ------------- | --- | ---------- |
| **Jane Doe** | 31 | Mozzarella |
| **John Doe** | 29 | Olive |
| **Mona Lisa** | 3 | Pineapple |
It’s possible to customize how these new fields are formatted:
.process('## Contributors')
Yields:
| Name | Age | Topping |
| ------------- | ---- | ---------- |
| **Jane Doe** | *31* | Mozzarella |
| **John Doe** | *29* | Olive |
| **Mona Lisa** | *3* | Pineapple |
👉 Note: Observe that the labels of
Ageand
Toppingare now cased, and that the age values are now wrapped in emphasis.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports additional
Format,
FormatterObject,
Formatter,
Formatters,
ContributorObject,
Contributor, and
Options types, which model these
respective interfaces.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
unified version 6+ and
remark version 7+.
options.contributors (or
contributors in
package.json) is used and
injected into the tree when given or found.
Data in those lists is formatted by
options.formatters.
If a user has access to either, this could open you up to a
cross-site scripting (XSS) attack.
This may become a problem if the markdown is later transformed to rehype (hast) or opened in an unsafe markdown viewer.
remark-git-contributors
– very similar to this plugin but uses info from Git
remark-collapse
– make a section collapsible
remark-normalize-headings
— make sure there is a single top level heading in a document by adjusting
heading ranks accordingly
remark-behead
— increase or decrease markdown heading ranks
remark-toc
— generate a table of contents (TOC)
remark-license
— generate a license section
