This remark plugin provides parsing for containers in your markdown.

Default Syntax

Containers begin with ::: [noparse] {HTML Element Name} [optional list of classes] on a new line, and end with ::: on a new line. Container markers may be indented by up to 2 spaces.

For example:

::: aside class-one class-two # Header One With container contents. :::

renders as:

< aside class = "class-one class-two" > < h1 > Header One </ h1 > < p > With container contents. </ p > </ aside >

Containers may be nested

For example:

::: div outer # Header One Outer contents. ::: div inner Inner contents. ::: More outer contents. :::

renders as:

< div class = "outer" > < h1 > Header One </ h1 > < p > Outer contents. </ p > < div class = "inner" > < p > Inner contents. </ p > </ div > < p > More outer contents. </ p > </ div >

noparse stops processing of the container contents and instead treats it as raw text.

For example:

::: noparse div outer # Header One Outer contents. ::: div inner Inner contents. ::: More outer contents. :::

renders as:

< div class = "outer" > # Header One Outer contents. ::: div inner Inner contents. ::: More outer contents. </ div >

Installation

npm install remark-containers

Usage

const unified = require ( 'unified' ) const parse = require ( 'remark-parse' ) const containers = require ( 'remark-containers' ) const stringify = require ( 'rehype-stringify' ) const remark2rehype = require ( 'remark-rehype' ) unified() .use(parse) .use(containers) .use(remark2rehype) .use(stringify)

Options

Passing an options object allows full control over the resulting mdast.

.use(containers, { default : true , custom : [{ type : 'callout' , element : 'article' , transform : function ( node, config, tokenize ) { node.data.hProperties = { className : config || 'left' } } }, { type : 'quote' , element : 'aside' , transform : function ( node, config, tokenize ) { var words = tokenizeWords.parse(config) node.data.hProperties = { className : `quoted ${words.shift()} ` } node.children.push({ type : 'footer' , data : { hName : 'footer' }, children : tokenize(words.join( ' ' )) }) } } ] })

default

When true the default syntax will also be enabled.

custom

An array of custom container configurations.

type

A single word string identifying the type of this container. Any markdown of the form ::: {type} will use this custom transform.

element

The html element name to use for the container. Default 'div'.

A function to manipulate the mdast node.

node

The mdast node for this container.

config

The string after ::: type until the end of the line. Can be used to configure how the transform operates.

tokenize

A function(value): mdastNode you can use to tokenize an inline markdown string, if needed.

Feedback

Bugs & feedback.

License

MIT © Dan Behlings