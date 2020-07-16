This remark plugin provides parsing for containers in your markdown.
Containers begin with
::: [noparse] {HTML Element Name} [optional list of classes] on a new line, and end with
::: on a new line. Container markers may be indented by up to 2 spaces.
For example:
::: aside class-one class-two
# Header One
With container contents.
:::
renders as:
<aside class="class-one class-two">
<h1>Header One</h1>
<p>With container contents.</p>
</aside>
For example:
::: div outer
# Header One
Outer contents.
::: div inner
Inner contents.
:::
More outer contents.
:::
renders as:
<div class="outer">
<h1>Header One</h1>
<p>Outer contents.</p>
<div class="inner">
<p>Inner contents.</p>
</div>
<p>More outer contents.</p>
</div>
noparse stops processing of the container contents and instead treats it as raw text.
For example:
::: noparse div outer
# Header One
Outer contents.
::: div inner
Inner contents.
:::
More outer contents.
:::
renders as:
<div class="outer">
# Header One
Outer contents.
::: div inner
Inner contents.
:::
More outer contents.
</div>
npm install remark-containers
const unified = require('unified')
const parse = require('remark-parse')
const containers = require('remark-containers')
const stringify = require('rehype-stringify')
const remark2rehype = require('remark-rehype')
unified()
.use(parse)
.use(containers)
.use(remark2rehype)
.use(stringify)
Passing an
options object allows full control over the resulting mdast.
.use(containers, {
default: true,
custom: [{
type: 'callout',
element: 'article',
transform: function(node, config, tokenize) {
node.data.hProperties = {
className: config || 'left'
}
}
}, {
type: 'quote',
element: 'aside',
transform: function(node, config, tokenize) {
var words = tokenizeWords.parse(config)
node.data.hProperties = {
className: `quoted ${words.shift()}`
}
node.children.push({
type: 'footer',
data: {
hName: 'footer'
},
children: tokenize(words.join(' '))
})
}
}
]
})
default
When
true the default syntax will also be enabled.
custom
An array of custom container configurations.
type
A single word string identifying the type of this container. Any markdown of the form
::: {type} will use this custom transform.
element
The html element name to use for the container. Default 'div'.
transform(node, config, tokenize)
A function to manipulate the mdast node.
node
The mdast node for this container.
config
The string after
::: type until the end of the line. Can be used to configure how the transform operates.
tokenize
A
function(value): mdastNode you can use to tokenize an inline markdown string, if needed.