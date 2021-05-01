Remark plugin to add code title inspired by gatsby-remark-code-titles
We have the following file,
hello.md:
# Hello World
```js:hello.js
console.log('js')
```
And our script,
hello.js, lokks as follows:
const vfile = require('to-vfile')
const unified = require('unified')
const parse = require('remark-parse')
const codeTitle = require('remark-code-titles')
const html = require('remark-html')
const result = unified()
.use(parse)
.use(codeTitle)
.use(html)
.process(vfile.readSync('./hello.md'), (err, file) => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(String(file))
})
Now, running
node hello.js yields:
<h1>Hello World</h1>
<div class="remark-code-title">hello.js</div>
<pre><code class="language-js">console.log('js')
</code></pre>