rct

remark-code-titles

by Yuki Takemoto
0.1.2

Remark plugin to add title to code block

Overview

2.7K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

remark-code-titles

npm version

Remark plugin to add code title inspired by gatsby-remark-code-titles

Usage

We have the following file, hello.md:

# Hello World

```js:hello.js
console.log('js')
```

And our script, hello.js, lokks as follows:

const vfile = require('to-vfile')
const unified = require('unified')
const parse = require('remark-parse')
const codeTitle = require('remark-code-titles')
const html = require('remark-html')

const result = unified()
  .use(parse)
  .use(codeTitle)
  .use(html)
  .process(vfile.readSync('./hello.md'), (err, file) => {
    if (err) throw err
    console.log(String(file))
  })

Now, running node hello.js yields:

<h1>Hello World</h1>
<div class="remark-code-title">hello.js</div>
<pre><code class="language-js">console.log('js')
</code></pre>

