Remark plugin to add code title inspired by gatsby-remark-code-titles

Usage

We have the following file, hello.md :

# Hello World ``` js:hello.js console.log('js') ```

And our script, hello.js , lokks as follows:

const vfile = require('to-vfile') const unified = require('unified') const parse = require('remark-parse') const codeTitle = require('remark-code-titles') const html = require('remark-html') const result = unified() .use(parse) .use(codeTitle) .use(html) .process(vfile.readSync('./hello.md'), (err, file) => { if (err) throw err console.log(String(file)) })

Now, running node hello.js yields: