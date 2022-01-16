remark-code-import
📝 Populate code blocks from files.
Starting from v1.0.0, the plugin is now ESM only. Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm install -D remark-code-import
The plugin can be imported via named export, there's no default export.
import { codeImport } from 'remark-code-import';
See Using plugins for more instructions in the official documentation.
It can also be used in various of libraries:
remark: MDX, Gatsby
gatsby-plugin-mdx, Storybook docs.
Transform:
```js file=./say-hi.js
```
into:
```js file=./say-hi.js
console.log('Hello remark-code-import!');
```
The file path is relative to the markdown file path. You can use
<rootDir> at the start of the path to import files relatively from the
rootDir:
```js file=<rootDir>/file-under-root-directory.js
```
You may also specify lines or ranges:
Only line 3:
```js file=./say-hi.js#L3
```
Line 3 to line 6:
```js file=./say-hi.js#L3-L6
```
Line 3 to the end of the file
```js file=./say-hi.js#L3-
```
File paths with spaces should be escaped with
\:
```js file=./file\ with\ spaces.js
```
async: boolean: By default, this plugin uses
readFileSync to read the contents of the files. Set this to
true if you want to use
readFile for non-blocking IO.
rootDir: string: Change what
<rootDir> refers to. Defaults to
process.cwd().
preserveTrailingNewline: boolean: By default, this plugin will trim the trailing newline of the file when importing the code. You can preserve the trailing new line in the code block by setting this option to
true.
removeRedundantIndentations: boolean: Set to
true to remove redundant indentations for each line. For instance, the imported code of:
will become...
First line
Second line
First line
Second line
allowImportingFromOutside: boolean: For security reasons, by default this plugin doesn't allow importing files from outside the root directory (
rootDir). Set this option to
true to bypass this limit.
Use the
/gatsby endpoint. It's possible through
to-gatsby-remark-plugin.
{
resolve: 'remark-code-import/gatsby',
options: {}
}
After installing dependencies with
npm install, the tests can be run with:
npm test
Kai Hao MIT