remark plugin to support hard breaks without needing spaces or
escapes (turns enters into
<br>s).
This package is a unified (remark) plugin to turn soft line endings
(enters) into hard breaks (
<br>s)
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. This is a remark plugin that transforms mdast.
This plugin is useful if you want to display user content closer to how it was
authored, because when a user includes a line ending, it’ll show as such.
GitHub does this in a few places (comments, issues, PRs, and releases), but it’s
not semantic according to HTML and not compliant to markdown.
Markdown already has two ways to include hard breaks, namely trailing spaces and
escapes (note that
␠ represents a normal space):
lorem␠␠
ipsum
lorem\
ipsum
Both will turn into
<br>s.
If you control who authors content or can document how markdown works, it’s
recommended to use escapes instead.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-breaks
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkBreaks from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-breaks@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkBreaks from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-breaks@3?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file,
example.md (note: there are no spaces after
a):
This is a
paragraph.
And our module,
example.js, looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkBreaks from 'remark-breaks'
import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkBreaks)
.use(remarkRehype)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
}
Now, running
node example yields:
<p>This is a<br>
paragraph.</p>
Without
remark-breaks, you’d get:
<p>This is a
paragraph.</p>
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkBreaks.
unified().use(remarkBreaks)
Support hard breaks without needing spaces or escapes (turns enters into
<br>s).
There are no options.
This plugin looks for markdown line endings (
\r,
\n, and
\r\n) preceded
by zero or more spaces and tabs.
This plugin adds mdast
Break nodes from to the syntax tree.
These are the same nodes that represent breaks with spaces or escapes.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript. There are no extra exported types.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
unified version 6+ and
remark version 7+.
Use of
remark-breaks does not involve rehype (hast)
or user content so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS)
attacks.
remark-gfm
— support GFM (autolink literals, footnotes, strikethrough, tables,
tasklists)
remark-github
— link references to commits, issues, and users, in the same way that
GitHub does
remark-directive
— support directives
remark-frontmatter
— support frontmatter (YAML, TOML, and more)
remark-math
— support math
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.