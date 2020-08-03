This plugin adds support for custom attributes to Markdown syntax.

For security reasons, this plugin uses html-element-attributes. The use of JavaScript attributes ( onload for example) is not allowed by default.

Default Syntax

Images :

![ alt ]( img ){attrs} / ![ alt ]( img ){ height=50 }

Links :

[ rms with a computer ]( https://rms.sexy ){rel="external"}

Autolink :

Email me at : < mailto:falseEmail@example.org >

Header (Atx) :

### This is a title {style="color:red;"} or ### This is a title {style="color:yellow;"} If option enableAtxHeaderInline is set to `true` (default value).

Header :

This is a title --------------- {style="color: pink;"}

Emphasis :

Npm stand for *node* {style="color:red"} packet manager.

Strong :

This is a **Unicorn** {awesome} !

Delete :

Your problem is ~~at line 18~~{style="color: grey"}. My mistake, it's at line 14. Code : ~~~markdown You can use the `fprintf` {language=c} function to format the output to a file.

Footnote (using remark-footnotes) :

This is a footnote[^ref]{style="opacity: 0.8;"} [ ^ref ]: And the reference.

rehype

At the moment it aims is to be used with rehype only, using remark-rehype.

Installation

npm:

npm install remark-attr

const unified = require ( 'unified' ) const remarkParse = require ( 'remark-parse' ) const stringify = require ( 'rehype-stringify' ) const remark2rehype = require ( 'remark-rehype' ) const remarkAttr = require ( 'remark-attr' )

const testFile = ` Here a test : ![ache avatar](https://ache.one/res/ache.svg){ height=100 } ` unified() .use(remarkParse) .use(remarkAttr) .use(remark2rehype) .use(stringify) .process( testFile, (err, file) => { console .log( String (file)) } )

Output :

node index.js <p>Here a test :</p> <p><img src="https://ache.one/res/ache.svg" alt="ache avatar" height="100"></p>

API

Parse attributes of markdown elements.

The list of currently supported elements.

['link', 'atxHeading', 'strong', 'emphasis', 'deletion', 'code', 'setextHeading']

['link', 'atxHeading', 'strong', 'emphasis', 'deletion', 'code', 'setextHeading', 'fencedCode', 'reference', 'footnoteCall', 'autoLink']

Options

Whether to allow the use of on-* attributes. They are depreciated and disabled by default for security reasons. Its a boolean (default: false ). If allowed, DOM event handlers will be added to the global scope.

The list of elements which the attributes should be parsed. It's a list of string, a sub-list of SUPPORTED_ELEMENTS . If you are confident enough you can add the name of a tokenizer that isn't officialy supported but remember that it will not have been tested.

An object that extends the list of attributes supported for some elements.

Example : extend: {heading: ['original', 'quality', 'format', 'toc']}

With this configuration, if the scope permits it, 4 mores attributes will be supported for atxHeading elements.

A string with the value global or specific or extented or none or every .

none will disable the plugin.

will disable the plugin. global will activate only the global attributes.

will activate only the global attributes. specific will activate global and specific attributes.

will activate global and specific attributes. extended will add personalized tags for some elements.

will add personalized tags for some elements. permissive or every will allow every attributes (except dangerous one) on every elements supported.

Whether to allow atx headers with attributes on the same line.

### This is a title {style="color:yellow;"}

How does it works ?

This plugin extend the syntax of [remark-parse][remark-parse] by replacing old tokenizers by new one. The new tokenizers functions re-use the old tokenizers and md-attr-parser to parse the extended syntax.

So option.SUPPORTED_ELEMENTS are the names of the tokenizers and neither arbitrary names nor HTML tag names. Here is the related documentation.

License

Distributed under a MIT license.