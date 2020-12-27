A remark plugin for admonitions designed with Docusaurus v2 in mind.
remark-admonitionsis now included out-of-the-box with
@docusaurus/preset-classic!
remark-admonitions is available on NPM.
npm install remark-admonitions
If you're using unified/remark, just pass the plugin to
use()
For example, this will compile
input.md into
output.html using
remark,
rehype, and
remark-admonitions.
const unified = require('unified')
const markdown = require('remark-parse')
// require the plugin
const admonitions = require('remark-admonitions')
const remark2rehype = require('remark-rehype')
const doc = require('rehype-document')
const format = require('rehype-format')
const html = require('rehype-stringify')
const vfile = require('to-vfile')
const report = require('vfile-reporter')
const options = {}
unified()
.use(markdown)
// add it to unified
.use(admonitions, options)
.use(remark2rehype)
.use(doc)
.use(format)
.use(html)
.process(vfile.readSync('./input.md'), (error, result) => {
console.error(report(error || result))
if (result) {
result.basename = "output.html"
vfile.writeSync(result)
}
})
@docusaurus/preset-classic includes
remark-admonitions.
If you aren't using
@docusaurus/preset-classic,
remark-admonitions can still be used through passing a
remark plugin to MDX.
Admonitions are a block element. The titles can include inline markdown and the body can include any block markdown except another admonition.
The general syntax is
:::keyword optional title
some content
:::
For example,
:::tip pro tip
`remark-admonitions` is pretty great!
:::
The default keywords are
important,
tip,
note,
warning, and
danger.
Aliases for
info =>
important,
success =>
tip,
secondary =>
note and
danger =>
warning have been added for Infima compatibility.
The plugin can be configured through the options object.
const options = {
customTypes: customTypes, // additional types of admonitions
tag: string, // the tag to be used for creating admonitions (default ":::")
icons: "svg"|"emoji"|"none", // the type of icons to use (default "svg")
infima: boolean, // wether the classes for infima alerts should be added to the markup
}
The
customTypes option can be used to add additional types of admonitions. You can set the svg and emoji icons as well as the keyword. You only have to include the svg/emoji fields if you are using them.
The ifmClass is only necessary if the
infima setting is
true and the admonition should use the look of an existing Infima alert class.
const customTypes = {
[string: keyword]: {
ifmClass: string,
keyword: string,
emoji: string,
svg: string,
} | string
}
For example, this will allow you to generate admonitions will the
custom keyword.
customTypes: {
custom: {
emoji: '💻',
svg: '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="16" height="16" viewBox="0 0 16 16"><path fill-rule="evenodd" d="M15 2H1c-.55 0-1 .45-1 1v9c0 .55.45 1 1 1h5.34c-.25.61-.86 1.39-2.34 2h8c-1.48-.61-2.09-1.39-2.34-2H15c.55 0 1-.45 1-1V3c0-.55-.45-1-1-1zm0 9H1V3h14v8z"></path></svg>'
}
}
To create an alias for an existing type, have the value be the keyword the alias should point to.
customTypes: {
alias: "custom"
}
The generated markup will include the class
admonition-{keyword} for styling.
If the
infima option is
true, the classes
alert alert--{type} will be added to inherit the default Infima styling.
You'll have to add styles for the admonitions. With Docusaurus, these can be added to
custom.css.
The Infima theme (
styles/infima.css) is used by
@docusaurus/preset-classic.
The classic theme (
styles/classic.css) replicates the look of
remarkable-admonitions and Docusaurus v1.
Syntax and classic theme based on
remarkable-admonitions.
The SVG icons included are from GitHub Octicons.