A Browserify plugin to map whole directories as different directories to browserify. This is useful if you have a common batch of files that you don't want to have to refer to relatively all the time.
If remapify doesn't work for you for any reason, you might want to give aliasify or pathmodify a look.
Table of Contents generated with DocToc
Suppose you've got an app structure that looks like
app
- views
- home
index.js
- people
index.js
_avatar.js
_description.js
- models
person.js
// _avatar.js
// this gets really old after a while, and is prone to breaking if you change the directory hiearchy.
var person = require('../../models/person.js')
// This is much better
var person = require('models/person.js')
var browserify = require('browserify')
, remapify = require('remapify')
, b = browserify(__dirname)
b.plugin(remapify, [
{
src: './client/views/**/*.js' // glob for the files to remap
, expose: 'views' // this will expose `__dirname + /client/views/home.js` as `views/home.js`
, cwd: __dirname // defaults to process.cwd()
, filter: function(alias, dirname, basename) { // customize file names
return path.join(dirname, basename.replace('foo', 'bar'))
}
}
])
b.bundle()
[{}]
Array of objects. Each object is one remapping.
src
Glob pattern to find the files to remap.
expose
Replace the
cwd of each file in
src with this value.
cwd (optional)
Specify the 'current working directory' for the glob pattern to start from and for the
expose option to replace.
filter (optional)
Alter the file name on the fly. For example, if you wanted to require
_avatar.js as
require('avatar') you could do:
var path = require('path')
b.plugin(remapify, [
{
src: './**/*.js'
, filter: function(alias, dirname, basename) {
return path.join(dirname, basename.replace(/^\_(.*)\.js$/, '$1'))
}
}
]);
All options specified by the glob module can be used as well.
Remapify will emit events while processing. This is implemented to make testing easier, but… maybe it'll be useful for other things. The events are emitted on the bundle.
b.on('remapify:files', function(file, expandedAliases, pattern){})
Emitted when all files have been found to be remapped.
files The files found to alias
expandedAliases The list of files and what they will be exposed as as found so far. Includes this file.
pattern The glob pattern in use.
All tests are mocha. You can run them with either
npm test or
mocha test. For developing, the tests can be run on file change with
npm run tdd
npm run tdd
npm run release
npm run lint
See
CHANGELOG.md