A Browserify plugin to map whole directories as different directories to browserify. This is useful if you have a common batch of files that you don't want to have to refer to relatively all the time.

If remapify doesn't work for you for any reason, you might want to give aliasify or pathmodify a look.

Why

Suppose you've got an app structure that looks like

app - views - home index .js - people index .js _ avatar .js _ description .js - models person .js

var person = require ( '../../models/person.js' ) var person = require ( 'models/person.js' )

Usage

var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ) , remapify = require ( 'remapify' ) , b = browserify(__dirname) b.plugin(remapify, [ { src : './client/views/**/*.js' , expose : 'views' , cwd : __dirname , filter : function ( alias, dirname, basename ) { return path.join(dirname, basename.replace( 'foo' , 'bar' )) } } ]) b.bundle()

options [{}]

Array of objects. Each object is one remapping.

src

Glob pattern to find the files to remap.

expose

Replace the cwd of each file in src with this value.

cwd (optional)

Specify the 'current working directory' for the glob pattern to start from and for the expose option to replace.

filter (optional)

Alter the file name on the fly. For example, if you wanted to require _avatar.js as require('avatar') you could do:

var path = require ( 'path' ) b.plugin(remapify, [ { src : './**/*.js' , filter : function ( alias, dirname, basename ) { return path.join(dirname, basename.replace( /^\_(.*)\.js$/ , '$1' )) } } ]);

glob options

All options specified by the glob module can be used as well.

events

Remapify will emit events while processing. This is implemented to make testing easier, but… maybe it'll be useful for other things. The events are emitted on the bundle.

Emitted when all files have been found to be remapped.

files The files found to alias

The files found to alias expandedAliases The list of files and what they will be exposed as as found so far. Includes this file.

The list of files and what they will be exposed as as found so far. Includes this file. pattern The glob pattern in use.

Tests

All tests are mocha. You can run them with either npm test or mocha test . For developing, the tests can be run on file change with npm run tdd

Development

Git hooks are installed to make sure nothing goes to wacky.

TDD with npm run tdd

Release with npm run release

Testing runs eslint. You can manually run with npm run lint

