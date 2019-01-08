A package that provides the ability to remap Istanbul code coverage information to its original source positions based on a JavaScript Source Maps v3.
remap-istanbul requires Node.js 8 or later.
This package adds remapping functionality for the deprecated 0.x version of Istanbul. The newer and actively maintained IstanbulJS includes remapping functionality directly, so this package (remap-istanbul) is not needed for anyone working with IstanbulJS. We strongly encourage developers to leverage IstanbulJS, and only use this package (remap-istanbul) when needing to support legacy versions of Istanbul.
This is covered in depth in the CONTRIBUTING.md document in the repo.
For information on how to use
remap-istanbul with common testing frameworks, please visit the wiki.
There are three main modules that constitute the remap-istanbul package:
The package includes a command line interface which should be placed into the
./node_modules/.bin/remap-istanbul when the package is installed. The command line interface understands the following argument flags:
|Flag
|Description
-i or
--input
|The path to the coverage input file. For example
remap-istanbul --input coverage.json. If omitted, input will be taken from stdin.
-o or
--output
|The path to the remapped coverage output file. For example
remap-istanbul --output coverage-final.json. If omitted,
json output will be sent to stdout.
-t or
--type
|The type of report the output should be. For example
remap-istanbul --output html-report --type html. If omitted, output defaults to
json.
-b or
--basePath
|When remapping the source files, instead of using the path in the source map, substitute this path.
-e or
--exclude
|Pass in a comma seperated string of patterns (exact strings or regexps) to exclude from the output. For example
remap-istanbul --output coverage-final.json --exclude node_modules,tests
An example of piping a coverage file to the CLI and writing it out to a file:
$ cat coverage-final.json | ./node_modules/.bin/remap-istanbul -o coverage-remapped.json
An example of generating an HTML report off of remapped coverage:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/remap-istanbul -i coverage-final.json -o html-report -t html
An example of taking the stdin and writing the stdout in the CLI:
$ cat coverage-final.json | ./node_modules/.bin/remap-istanbul > coverage-remap.json
The main CommonJS module provided combines the modules above into a single API which basic usage can look like this:
var remapIstanbul = require('remap-istanbul');
remapIstanbul('coverage-final.json', {
'json': 'coverage-final.json'
});
This would take the coverage file provided. The function accepts the following arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|sources
|Array, string
|Either an array of strings or a string the represent the JSON Istanbul files to be remapped
|reports
|Object
|A hash of reports, where the keys are the Istanbul report types and the values are the destination for the report. To send output to the console use the destination null.
|returns
|Promise
|A promise that is resolved when all the reports are written
The main modules are provided in AMD for usage (although they utilize
amdefine to allow transparent loading by a CommonJS loader such as NodeJS's
require - see blow).
lib/loadCoverage
The
lib/loadCoverage module would be used something like this:
require([ 'remap-istanbul/lib/loadCoverage' ], function (loadCoverage) {
var coverage = loadCoverage('coverage-final.json');
/* or if you have multiple files you want to merge */
coverage = loadCoverage([ 'coverage-ie.json', 'coverage-chrome.json', 'coverage-firefox.json' ]);
});
The argument signature for
loadCoverage is:
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|coverage
|Array/string
|Either an array of strings or a string representing the file path to the coverage file(s).
|options
|Object?
|An object that allows providing alternative methods, mainly used for integration with other systems (e.g. Grunt)
|returns
|Object
|A coverage object that is ready to be remapped
The
options argument can take the following optional properties:
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|readJSON
|Function
JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync)
|A function that will synchronously read a file and return a POJO based on the JSON data in the file
|warn
|Function
console.warn
|A function that logs warning messages
lib/remap
Usage of the
lib/remap module would look something like this:
require([
'remap-istanbul/lib/loadCoverage',
'remap-istanbul/lib/remap'
], function (loadCoverage, remap) {
var coverage = loadCoverage('coverage-final.json');
var collector = remap(coverage); /* collector now contains the remapped coverage */
});
If the source map no longer points properly at the source files, you can utilize the
basePath option to override the path retrieved from the source map:
require([
'remap-istanbul/lib/loadCoverage',
'remap-istanbul/lib/remap'
], function (loadCoverage, remap) {
var coverage = loadCoverage('coverage-final.json');
var collector = remap(coverage, {
basePath: 'some/other/path/to/sources'
});
});
The argument signature for
remap is:
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|coverage
|Array/Object
|Either an array of coverage objects or a single coverage object.
|options
|Object?
|An object that allows providing alternative methods, mainly used for integration with other systems (e.g. Grunt)
|returns
|istanbul/lib/collector
|An Istanbul coverage collector that is ready to be output
The argument of
options can contain the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|basePath
|String
|Path found in source map
|A string to use as the base path for the source locations
|exclude
|String/RegEx/Function
undefined
|If the filename of the source coverage file matches the String or RegEx, it will be skipped while mapping the coverage. Optionally, you can use a function that accepts the filename as the argument, and returns true if the file should be skipped.
|mapFileName
|Function
|A function that takes a single string argument that is the remapped file name and returns a string which represents the filename that should be in the mapped coverage.
|readFile
|Function
fs.readFileSync
|A function that will synchronously read a file
|readJSON
|Function
JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync)
|A function that will synchronously read a file and return a POJO based on the JSON data in the file
|warn
|Function
console.warn
|A function that logs warning messages
lib/writeReport
The
lib/writeReport module would be used something like this:
require([
'remap-istanbul/lib/loadCoverage',
'remap-istanbul/lib/remap',
'remap-istanbul/lib/writeReport'
], function (loadCoverage, remap, writeReport) {
var collector = remap(loadCoverage('coverage-final.json'));
writeReport(collector, 'json', 'coverage-final.json').then(function () {
/* do something else now */
});
});
The
writeReport function can take the following arguments:
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|collector
|istanbul/lib/collector
|This is an Istanbul coverage collector (usually returned from
remap which is to be written out in a report)
|reportType
|string
|The type of the report. Valid values are:
clover,
cobertura,
html,
json-summary,
json,
file,
lcovonly,
teamcity,
text-lcov,
text-summary or
text
|reportOptions
|object
|Options object of key/value pairs to pass to the reporter
|dest
|string, Function
|The destination file, directory or console logging function that is the destination of the report. Only
text-lcov takes the logging function and will default to
console.log if no value is passed.
|returns
|Promise
|A promise that is resolved when the report is written.
If you are not using an AMD loader, that is not a problem for consuming the modules. They also can be loaded in a CommonJS environment:
var loadCoverage = require('remap-istanbul/lib/loadCoverage');
var remap = require('remap-istanbul/lib/remap');
var writeReport = require('remap-istanbul/lib/writeReport');
You can utilize this package as a Grunt task. After installing it as a package, you need to add the following to your
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('remap-istanbul');
The task is a multi-target task and a basic configuration for the task would look something like this:
grunt.initConfig({
remapIstanbul: {
build: {
src: 'coverage-final.json',
options: {
reports: {
'lcovhtml': 'html-report',
'json': 'coverage-final.json'
}
}
}
}
});
This would take in
coverage-final.json, remap it and then output the Istanbul HTML report to
html-report
and overwrite the original
coverage-final.json.
The task also recognizes an abbreviated version of configuration:
grunt.initConfig({
remapIstanbul: {
build: {
files: [ {
src: 'coverage.json',
dest: 'tmp/coverage.json',
type: 'json'
} ]
}
}
});
By default, the grunt task will log warnings/errors to the
grunt.log.error. If instead you wish the
grunt task to
grunt.fail.warn which will require
--force to ensure the task does not fail the whole
build, you should supply the
fail option in the task configuration:
grunt.initConfig({
remapIstanbul: {
build: {
src: 'coverage-final.json',
options: {
fail: true
}
}
}
});
You can utilize this package as a gulp plugin. There are two main ways it can be used. Just taking a coverage file, remapping and outputting it would look like this:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var remapIstanbul = require('remap-istanbul/lib/gulpRemapIstanbul');
gulp.task('remap-istanbul', function () {
return gulp.src('coverage-final.json')
.pipe(remapIstanbul())
.pipe(gulp.dest('coverage-remapped.json'));
});
Another way is to utilize the plugin is to have the plugin write out the Istanbul reports directly.
This can be accomplished by passing a
reports property in the options. For example, to have the JSON
coverage report output in addition to the HTML coverage report, at task would look like this:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var remapIstanbul = require('remap-istanbul/lib/gulpRemapIstanbul');
gulp.task('remap-istanbul', function () {
return gulp.src('coverage-final.json')
.pipe(remapIstanbul({
reports: {
'json': 'coverage.json',
'html': 'html-report'
}
}));
});
By default, errors in the gulp task will be considered non-fatal and will just be logged to the
console. If you wish errors to be emitted and fail the task, you need to supply the task with
fail being truthy:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var remapIstanbul = require('remap-istanbul/lib/gulpRemapIstanbul');
gulp.task('remap-istanbul', function () {
return gulp.src('coverage-final.json')
.pipe(remapIstanbul({
fail: true
}));
});
The package comes with an Intern reporter that makes it easy to output the
coverage.json from a test run. The most common usage from the command line would be something like:
node_modules/.bin/intern-runner config=tests/intern reporters=Console reporters=node_modules/remap-istanbul/lib/intern-reporters/JsonCoverage
This will output a
coverage-final.json in the root of your project, which you can use with the rest of
remap-istanbul to remap it back to the source files.