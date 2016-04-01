relpers

A group of small React Helpers to reduce your React boilerplate.

$> npm install relpers

Documentation: https://goncalvesjoao.github.io/relpers/

Injects the selected properties (of the class instance) before the target method's parameters.

If no property is selected, defaults to 'props'.

import { injectProps } from 'relpers' ; class Profile extends React . Component { @injectProps render({ firstName, lastName, email }) { return < p > { firstName } { lastName } - { email } </ p > ; } }

or

import { injectProps } from 'relpers' ; class Profile extends React . Component { @injectProps( 'state' ) fullName({ firstName, lastName }) { return firstName + ' ' + lastName; } render() { return < p > { this.fullName() } - { this.props.email } </ p > ; } }

Executes event.stopPropagation() and event.preventDefault() for you.

import { killEvent } from 'relpers' ; class App1 extends React . Component { @killEvent onLinkClick() { alert( 'Link as been clicked!' ); } render() { return ( < a href = "#" onClick = { this.onLinkClick }> < span > "Notice that your browser's URL is not being updated with '#' in it." </ span > </ a > ); } }

or

import { killEvent } from 'relpers' ; class App2 extends React . Component { render() { return ( < a href = "#" onClick = { killEvent (() => alert('Link as been clicked!')) }> < span > "Notice that your browser's URL is not being updated with '#' in it." </ span > </ a > ); } }

thanks @sergiodxa

import { History } from 'react-router' ; import { applyMixin } from 'relpers' ; @applyMixin(History) class Link extends React . Component { onLinkClick(href) { this .history.pushState( null , href); } render() { return ( < button onClick = { () => this.onLinkClick(this.props.href) }> { this.props.children } </ button > ); } }

applies mixins to your Component without the need to use React.createClass like the example below:

import { History } from 'react-router' ; const Link = React.createClass({ mixins : [History], onLinkClick(href) { this .history.pushState( null , href); }, render() { return ( < button onClick = { () => this.onLinkClick(this.props.href) }> { this.props.children } </ button > ); }, });

This tool was built using:

node 5.0

npm 3.3.6

> git clone git@github.com:goncalvesjoao/relpers.git > cd relpers > npm install > npm start

"npm start" will launch the site that you see at: https://goncalvesjoao.github.io/relpers/ but on your local machine at http://localhost:9000 where you can preview your changes in real-time and document how your helper should be used.

Then create some specs in 'test/specs/' directory and make sure all tests are green with: