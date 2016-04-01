A group of small React Helpers to reduce your React boilerplate.
$> npm install relpers --save
Documentation: https://goncalvesjoao.github.io/relpers/
Injects the selected properties (of the class instance) before the target method's parameters.
If no property is selected, defaults to 'props'.
import { injectProps } from 'relpers';
class Profile extends React.Component {
@injectProps
render({ firstName, lastName, email }) {
return <p>{ firstName } { lastName } - { email }</p>;
}
}
or
import { injectProps } from 'relpers';
class Profile extends React.Component {
@injectProps('state')
fullName({ firstName, lastName }) {
return firstName + ' ' + lastName;
}
render() {
return <p>{ this.fullName() } - { this.props.email }</p>;
}
}
Executes event.stopPropagation() and event.preventDefault() for you.
import { killEvent } from 'relpers';
class App1 extends React.Component {
@killEvent
onLinkClick() { alert('Link as been clicked!'); }
render() {
return (
<a href="#" onClick={ this.onLinkClick }>
<span>"Notice that your browser's URL is not being updated with '#' in it."</span>
</a>
);
}
}
or
import { killEvent } from 'relpers';
class App2 extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<a href="#" onClick={ killEvent(() => alert('Link as been clicked!')) }>
<span>"Notice that your browser's URL is not being updated with '#' in it."</span>
</a>
);
}
}
thanks @sergiodxa
import { History } from 'react-router';
import { applyMixin } from 'relpers';
@applyMixin(History)
class Link extends React.Component {
onLinkClick(href) {
this.history.pushState(null, href);
}
render() {
return (
<button onClick={ () => this.onLinkClick(this.props.href) }>
{ this.props.children }
</button>
);
}
}
applies mixins to your Component without the need to use React.createClass like the example below:
import { History } from 'react-router';
const Link = React.createClass({
mixins: [History],
onLinkClick(href) {
this.history.pushState(null, href);
},
render() {
return (
<button onClick={ () => this.onLinkClick(this.props.href) }>
{ this.props.children }
</button>
);
},
});
This tool was built using:
$> git clone git@github.com:goncalvesjoao/relpers.git
$> cd relpers
$> npm install
$> npm start
"npm start" will launch the site that you see at: https://goncalvesjoao.github.io/relpers/ but on your local machine at http://localhost:9000 where you can preview your changes in real-time and document how your helper should be used.
Then create some specs in 'test/specs/' directory and make sure all tests are green with:
$> npm test