by Joao Goncalves
1.3.3 (see all)

Nodejs package, with a group of small React Helpers that help you reduce your React boilerplate.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

597

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

relpers Build Status

A group of small React Helpers to reduce your React boilerplate.

$> npm install relpers --save

Documentation: https://goncalvesjoao.github.io/relpers/

@injectProps

Injects the selected properties (of the class instance) before the target method's parameters.

If no property is selected, defaults to 'props'.

import { injectProps } from 'relpers';

class Profile extends React.Component {
  @injectProps
  render({ firstName, lastName, email }) {
    return <p>{ firstName } { lastName } - { email }</p>;
  }
}

or

import { injectProps } from 'relpers';

class Profile extends React.Component {
  @injectProps('state')
  fullName({ firstName, lastName }) {
    return firstName + ' ' + lastName;
  }

  render() {
    return <p>{ this.fullName() } - { this.props.email }</p>;
  }
}

@killEvent

Executes event.stopPropagation() and event.preventDefault() for you.

import { killEvent } from 'relpers';

class App1 extends React.Component {
  @killEvent
  onLinkClick() { alert('Link as been clicked!'); }

  render() {
    return (
      <a href="#" onClick={ this.onLinkClick }>
        <span>"Notice that your browser's URL is not being updated with '#' in it."</span>
      </a>
    );
  }
}

or

import { killEvent } from 'relpers';

class App2 extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <a href="#" onClick={ killEvent(() => alert('Link as been clicked!')) }>
        <span>"Notice that your browser's URL is not being updated with '#' in it."</span>
      </a>
    );
  }
}

@applyMixin

thanks @sergiodxa

import { History } from 'react-router';
import { applyMixin } from 'relpers';

@applyMixin(History)
class Link extends React.Component {
  onLinkClick(href) {
    this.history.pushState(null, href);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <button onClick={ () => this.onLinkClick(this.props.href) }>
        { this.props.children }
      </button>
    );
  }
}

applies mixins to your Component without the need to use React.createClass like the example below:

import { History } from 'react-router';

const Link = React.createClass({
  mixins: [History],

  onLinkClick(href) {
    this.history.pushState(null, href);
  },

  render() {
    return (
      <button onClick={ () => this.onLinkClick(this.props.href) }>
        { this.props.children }
      </button>
    );
  },
});

Notes:

This tool was built using:

  • node 5.0
  • npm 3.3.6

Contribute:

$> git clone git@github.com:goncalvesjoao/relpers.git
$> cd relpers
$> npm install
$> npm start

"npm start" will launch the site that you see at: https://goncalvesjoao.github.io/relpers/ but on your local machine at http://localhost:9000 where you can preview your changes in real-time and document how your helper should be used.

Then create some specs in 'test/specs/' directory and make sure all tests are green with:

$> npm test

