Rellax is a buttery smooth, super lightweight, vanilla javascript parallax library. Update: Rellax now works on mobile (v1.0.0).
npm install rellax --save
yarn add rellax
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/dixonandmoe/rellax@master/rellax.min.js"></script>
if you're old school like us download and insert
rellax.min.js in your html
<div class="rellax">
I’m that default chill speed of "-2"
</div>
<div class="rellax" data-rellax-speed="7">
I’m super fast!!
</div>
<div class="rellax" data-rellax-speed="-4">
I’m extra slow and smooth
</div>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/dixonandmoe/rellax@master/rellax.min.js"></script>
<script>
// Accepts any class name
var rellax = new Rellax('.rellax');
</script>
<script>
// Also can pass in optional settings block
var rellax = new Rellax('.rellax', {
speed: -2,
center: false,
wrapper: null,
round: true,
vertical: true,
horizontal: false
});
</script>
Use the
data-rellax-speed attribute to set the speed of a
.rellax element to something other than the default value (which is
-2). A negative value will make it move slower than regular scrolling, and a positive value will make it move faster. We recommend keeping the speed between
-10 and
10.
Use responsive speed attributes for breakpoint levels that require a different speed. Defaults to the
data-rellax-speed setting in unspecified breakpoints.
<div class="rellax" data-rellax-speed="7" data-rellax-xs-speed="-5" data-rellax-mobile-speed="3" data-rellax-tablet-speed="-8" data-rellax-desktop-speed="1">
I parallax at all different speeds depending on your screen width.
</div>
Pass an array of breakpoints. Each breakpoint value represents the resolution for mobile, tablet, desktop respectively. Checkout the responsiveness of the
demo
<script>
// This is the default setting
var rellax = new Rellax('.rellax', {
breakpoints: [576, 768, 1201]
});
</script>
After some fantastic work from @p-realinho, we just released the ability to center parallax elements in your viewport! We'll be building a nice demo website, but for now check out the tests folder for several examples of how it works.
There's two ways to implement centering, either on specific elements or as a global option.
data-rellax-percentage="0.5" to a specific html element
<div class="rellax" data-rellax-percentage="0.5">
I’m that default chill speed of "-2" and "centered"
</div>
<div class="rellax" data-rellax-speed="7" data-rellax-percentage="0.5">
I’m super fast!! And super centered!!
</div>
<div class="rellax" data-rellax-speed="-4" data-rellax-percentage="0.5">
I’m extra slow and smooth, and hella centered.
</div>
<script> tag or JS file:
<script>
// Center all the things!
var rellax = new Rellax('.rellax', {
center: true
});
</script>
If you want to sort your elements properly in the Z space, you can use the data-rellax-zindex property
<div class="rellax">
I’m that default chill speed of "-2" and default z-index of 0
</div>
<div class="rellax" data-rellax-speed="7" data-rellax-zindex="5">
I’m super fast!! And on top of the previous element, I'm z-index 5!!
</div>
Horizontal parallax is disabled by default. You can enable it by passing
horizontal: true in the settings block.
This feature is intended for panoramic style websites, where users scroll horizontally instead of vertically.
Note that this can work together at the same time with the default vertical parallax. If you do not want this, pass
vertical: false in the settings block.
<script>
// Adding horizantal parallax scrolling
var rellax = new Rellax('.rellax', {
// Activate horizantal scrolling
// Turned off by default
horizontal: true
//Deactivate vertical scrolling
vertical: false
});
</script>
By default, the position of parallax elements is determined via the scroll position of the body. Passing in the
wrapper property will tell Rellax to watch that element instead.
<script>
// Set wrapper to .custom-element instead of the body
var rellax = new Rellax('.rellax', {
wrapper: '.custom-element'
});
</script>
<script>
// Start Rellax
var rellax = new Rellax('.rellax');
// Destroy and create again parallax with previous settings
rellax.refresh();
</script>
<script>
// Start Rellax
var rellax = new Rellax('.rellax');
// End Rellax and reset parallax elements to their original positions
rellax.destroy();
</script>
<script>
// Start Rellax
var rellax = new Rellax('.rellax-blur-card', {
callback: function(positions) {
// callback every position change
console.log(positions);
}
});
</script>
Instead of using a className you can use a node, handy when using React and you want to use
refs instead of
className.
<div ref={ref => { this.rellaxRef = ref }}>
I’m that default chill speed of "-2"
</div>
var rellax = new Rellax(this.rellaxRef)
If you're using Rellax in production, we'd love to list you here! Let us know: moe@dixonandmoe.com
In the spirit of lightweight javascript, the build processes (thus far) is lightweight also.