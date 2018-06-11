Better error messages for Hapi.js Joi validation

Introduction

Joi provides awesome schema validation, but the error messages returned are not user-friendly. This package returns a more user-friendly version of Joi's default response and allows for custom error messages.

Default Joi Response

{ "statusCode" : 400 , "error" : "Bad Request" , "message" : "child \"data\" fails because [child \"name\" fails because [\"name\" is not allowed to be empty], child \"email\" fails because [\"email\" must be a valid email]]" , "validation" : { "source" : "payload" , "keys" : [ "data.name" , "data.email" ] } }

Example Relish Response

{ "statusCode" : 400 , "error" : "Bad Request" , "message" : "\"name\" is not allowed to be empty, \"email\" must be a valid email" , "validation" : { "source" : "payload" , "errors" : [ { "key" : "name" , "path" : "data.name" , "message" : "\"name\" is not allowed to be empty" , "type" : "any" , "constraint" : "required" }, { "key" : "email" , "path" : "data.email" , "message" : "\"email\" must be a valid email" , "type" : "string" , "constraint" : "email" } ] } }

Installation

npm install relish --save

Usage

First load and initialize the module

const Relish = require ( 'relish' )({ messages : { 'data.name' : 'Please enter your full name' } });

Once initialized, this package exposes a custom failAction handler that can be used in your Hapi.js Route Options.

server.route({ method : 'POST' , path : '/' , config : { validate : { failAction : Relish.failAction, payload : { data : Joi.object({ name : Joi.string().required(), email : Joi.string().email() }) } } }, handler : ( request, h ) => h.response() });

Global Usage (alternative)

You can apply this module to all routes by setting the failAction in your server options.

Hapi.server({ routes : { validate : { failAction : Relish.failAction } } });

Version Compatibility

Below are the compatible versions of Relish for Hapi and Joi.

Relish Version Hapi Version Joi Version 1.x <= 16.6.0 <= 10.x 2.x >= 16.6.1, < 17.x >= 11.x 3.x >= 17.x >= 11.x

API Documentation

See the API Documentation for reference.