relish

by dialexa
3.0.0

Better error messages for Hapi.js Joi validation

Readme

Introduction

Joi provides awesome schema validation, but the error messages returned are not user-friendly. This package returns a more user-friendly version of Joi's default response and allows for custom error messages.

Default Joi Response

{
  "statusCode": 400,
  "error": "Bad Request",
  "message": "child \"data\" fails because [child \"name\" fails because [\"name\" is not allowed to be empty], child \"email\" fails because [\"email\" must be a valid email]]",
  "validation": {
    "source": "payload",
    "keys": [
      "data.name",
      "data.email"
    ]
  }
}

Example Relish Response

{
  "statusCode": 400,
  "error": "Bad Request",
  "message": "\"name\" is not allowed to be empty, \"email\" must be a valid email",
  "validation": {
    "source": "payload",
    "errors": [
      {
        "key": "name",
        "path": "data.name",
        "message": "\"name\" is not allowed to be empty",
        "type": "any",
        "constraint": "required"
      },
      {
        "key": "email",
        "path": "data.email",
        "message": "\"email\" must be a valid email",
        "type": "string",
        "constraint": "email"
      }
    ]
  }
}

Installation

npm install relish --save

Usage

First load and initialize the module

// load the package and set custom message options
const Relish = require('relish')({
  messages: {
    'data.name': 'Please enter your full name'
  }
});

Once initialized, this package exposes a custom failAction handler that can be used in your Hapi.js Route Options.

// call the failAction handler in your route options
server.route({
  method: 'POST',
  path: '/',
  config: {
    validate: {
      // set a custom failAction handler
      failAction: Relish.failAction,
      payload: {
        data: Joi.object({
          name: Joi.string().required(),
          email: Joi.string().email()
        })
      }
    }
  },
  handler: (request, h) => h.response()
});

Global Usage (alternative)

You can apply this module to all routes by setting the failAction in your server options.

Hapi.server({
  // ... other server options

  routes: {
    validate: {
      failAction: Relish.failAction
    }
  }
});

Version Compatibility

Below are the compatible versions of Relish for Hapi and Joi.

Relish VersionHapi VersionJoi Version
1.x<= 16.6.0<= 10.x
2.x>= 16.6.1, < 17.x>= 11.x
3.x>= 17.x>= 11.x

API Documentation

See the API Documentation for reference.

