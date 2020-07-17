Relieve

The goal of this library is to ease the implementation of multi processing accross your existing microservices. Relieve aims to give a reusable design pattern using process forks. It also eases communication with child processes with an high-level abstraction.

For example, with a CallableTask:

module .exports = { print : ( str ) => { console .log(str) }, data : () => { return Promise .resolve({ foo : 'bar' }) } }

Then from your master, just call the task:

var CallableTask = require ( 'relieve/tasks/CallableTask' ) var task = new CallableTask( 'task.js' ) task.start() .then( () => { task.call( 'print' , 'hello world' ) return task.get( 'data' ) }) .then( d => { })

The design pattern

Relieve is based on a design pattern containing:

A Worker

One or more tasks

The task can be used without a Worker, but the Worker helps managing workflows.

Task

The task will implement a child process using fork . It'll make sure that there is an ipc channel open so that Workers and Tasks can communicate. There are different tasks implementations:

Fork Task - simply transforms a ChildProcess.fork in a Task

in a Task Script Task - wraps a script path in a container that is managed through ChildProcess.fork . It gives the ability to start, restart or kill a Task

. It gives the ability to start, restart or kill a Task Callable Task - this is a Script Task with convenience methods to call or get script methods remotely

Worker

Different kind of Workers for different use cases. Every Worker takes one or more tasks and handles them.

Worker - it's a basic worker. Helps sending a message to every task.

QueueWorker - process tasks one after the other, or in concurrency. Waits for a Task to exit before it consider's it as done.

CloudWorker - does not wait for tasks to exit and process them through a Strategy (ie: RoundRobin)