by James Padolsey
📊 Sort/Weigh strings by relevance

Readme

relevancy Sorter/Weighter

Using node.js? Install: npm install relevancy.

Objective

The original purpose behind relevancy.js was to sort an array of items based on each element's relevancy to a single string. This is exactly what autocompletion widgets/scripts claim to do, but many of them suck for the following reasons:

  • They only take into account partial matches at the beginning of the strings. If I type "nited kingdom" (missing a "u") nothing will show up.
  • They don't actually sort the results dependent on relevancy -- they just show you where the partial matches have been found, in alphabetical order usually. Match length/position is rarely considered.

E.g.

  • Go here and type in the letter "C" ... Does the order of the suggestions make any sense? Shouldn't it be ordered like: C, C++, Clojure, ... ?
  • Go here and type "oris" (Missing "B"). No results.
  • Go here and type "Kingdom" in the top-right field. The result "united kingdom" does not show...

The basic partial-matching implemented by most autocompletion scripts can hamper usability.

Hopefully, relevancy.js can rectify this with its not-so-complex weighting algorithm.

Intro

relevancy.js contains a basic sorting/weighting algorithm that can be used to weight a short string relative to another short string. It can gage the relevancy between two strings, but only in a unidirectional manner ("Lon" is more relevant to "London" than "London" is to "Lon"). This was intentional as its main use-case is autocompletion -- i.e. matching partial typed words against large data lists.

relevancy.weight('Ame', 'America') > relevancy.weight('Ame', 'Armenia'); // => true

// Explanation:
// "Ame" has a higher relevancy weighting to "America" than to "Armenia"

The subject of a single weighting or sorting operation is the string that is being compared against the target string or array. For example:

var subject = 'G';
var array = ['Apple', 'Banana', 'Grape', 'Mango'];

relevancy.sort(array, subject); // => ['Grape', 'Mango', 'Apple', 'Banana']

The elements have been sorted by their relevancy to the subject "G", taking the following weights into account:

  • matchInSubjectLength: (0..1) The proportion of the largest substring match found within the actual subject. So, if the subject is "Gu", but we only match "G" (e.g. in "Grape") then proportion would be 0.5.
  • matchInSubjectIndex: (0..1) The proximity of the match to the start of the subject. For example, given the subject "A grape" against the value "Grapelicious", "grape" in "A grape" matches the beginning of the value, and it is at an index of 2. The highest possible index of this is 2 (given the match's length: 5) so matchInSubjectIndex, in this example, gets set as zero.
  • matchInValueLength: (0..1) The proportion of the largest substring match found within the target value. For example, we matched the substring "King" (length:4) against the value "United Kingdom" (length:14), and 4/14 = ~0.29 This is not used currently., although can be set when you pass a configuration object to relevancy.Sorter.
  • matchInValueIndex: (0..1) The proximity of the match to the start of the target value. E.g., a match of "dom" in "Kingdom" -- "dom" is matched at an index of 4. 4 divided by the total length of 7 substracted from 1 gives us our matchInValueIndex of ~0.43.

Note that the algorithm will account for spaces and anchor the calculations above accordingly. So "Banana Milkshake" will be weighted higher than "bananamilk" given the subject "milk" because it begins a word in the former "Banana Milkshake" but merely forms a part of another word in the latter, "bananamilk".

The default bound of \s+ is used to find where the calculations should be anchored. You can add your own bounds via the configuration option: bounds.

Example Implementation

// In this example, we'll also see how relevancy.js can
// deal with nested arrays. Default operation is `max`,
// meaning that it'll get the maximum weight from each sub-array
// and use that for comparing to other sub-arrays.

var countries = [
    ['AF', 'Afghanistan'],
    ['AL', 'Albania'],
    ['DZ', 'Algeria'],
    ['AS', 'American Samoa'],
    ['AD', 'Andorra'],
    ['AO', 'Angola'],
    // .......
];

var countrySorter = relevancy.Sorter(null, countries);

countrySorter.sortBy('Al').slice(0, 5); // => [["AL", "Albania"], ["DZ", "Algeria"]...]

Configuration

If you want more control you should create a relevancy.Sorter instance which can accept a configuration object upon instantiation:

var mySorter = new relevancy.Sorter({

    bounds: ['\\s', '(?=[A-Z])', '-'], // create new bounds (default: ['\\s'])

    comparator: function(a, b) {
        // When relevancy.Sorter finds two items with equal weight
        // it will pass them to this function so you can decide 
        // what to do. I.e. return -1, 1
        // Only return 0 if you're prepared for the pain caused 
        // by unstable sorting algorithms in e.g. V8
    },

    weights: {
        // Define your own weights (each of these is described further up)
        // ** These are the default values:
        // (yes, one of them is zero)
        matchInSubjectLength: 1,
        matchInSubjectIndex: .5,
        matchInValueLength: 0,
        matchInValueIndex: 1
    }

});

// Usage:
mySorter.setArray( arrayToSearch );
mySorter.sortBy('thingToFind');

// Or:
mySorter.sort(arrayToSearch, 'thingToFind');

Changelog

  • 0.2
    • subArrayWeightOperation option renamed to subWeightOperation (because it's used for regular sub-objects as well as arrays)
    • Arguments passed to subWeightOperation are now simplified and only include the sub-item and a calc function which you call to determine the actual weight. The resulting weight should be returned from your custom subWeightOperation function.
    • subWeightOperation option added to sort method. See issue #1.

Todo

  • Tidy up
  • Configuration options
  • MORE tests

