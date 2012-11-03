relevancy Sorter/Weighter

Using node.js? Install: npm install relevancy .

Objective

The original purpose behind relevancy.js was to sort an array of items based on each element's relevancy to a single string. This is exactly what autocompletion widgets/scripts claim to do, but many of them suck for the following reasons:

They only take into account partial matches at the beginning of the strings. If I type "nited kingdom" (missing a "u") nothing will show up.

They don't actually sort the results dependent on relevancy -- they just show you where the partial matches have been found, in alphabetical order usually. Match length/position is rarely considered.

E.g.

Go here and type in the letter "C" ... Does the order of the suggestions make any sense? Shouldn't it be ordered like: C, C++, Clojure, ... ?

Go here and type "oris" (Missing "B"). No results.

Go here and type "Kingdom" in the top-right field. The result "united kingdom" does not show...

The basic partial-matching implemented by most autocompletion scripts can hamper usability.

Hopefully, relevancy.js can rectify this with its not-so-complex weighting algorithm.

Intro

[Version: 0.2.0]

relevancy.js contains a basic sorting/weighting algorithm that can be used to weight a short string relative to another short string. It can gage the relevancy between two strings, but only in a unidirectional manner ( "Lon" is more relevant to "London" than "London" is to "Lon" ). This was intentional as its main use-case is autocompletion -- i.e. matching partial typed words against large data lists.

relevancy.weight( 'Ame' , 'America' ) > relevancy.weight( 'Ame' , 'Armenia' );

The subject of a single weighting or sorting operation is the string that is being compared against the target string or array. For example:

var subject = 'G' ; var array = [ 'Apple' , 'Banana' , 'Grape' , 'Mango' ]; relevancy.sort(array, subject);

The elements have been sorted by their relevancy to the subject "G", taking the following weights into account:

matchInSubjectLength : ( 0..1 ) The proportion of the largest substring match found within the actual subject. So, if the subject is "Gu" , but we only match "G" (e.g. in "Grape" ) then proportion would be 0.5 .

: ( ) The proportion of the largest substring match found within the actual subject. So, if the subject is , but we only match (e.g. in ) then proportion would be . matchInSubjectIndex : ( 0..1 ) The proximity of the match to the start of the subject. For example, given the subject "A grape" against the value "Grapelicious" , "grape" in "A grape" matches the beginning of the value, and it is at an index of 2 . The highest possible index of this is 2 (given the match's length: 5 ) so matchInSubjectIndex , in this example, gets set as zero.

: ( ) The proximity of the match to the start of the subject. For example, given the subject against the value , in matches the beginning of the value, and it is at an index of . The highest possible index of this is (given the match's length: ) so , in this example, gets set as zero. matchInValueLength : ( 0..1 ) The proportion of the largest substring match found within the target value. For example, we matched the substring "King" (length: 4 ) against the value "United Kingdom" (length: 14 ), and 4/14 = ~0.29 This is not used currently. , although can be set when you pass a configuration object to relevancy.Sorter .

: ( ) The proportion of the largest substring match found within the target value. For example, we matched the substring (length: ) against the value (length: ), and , although can be set when you pass a configuration object to . matchInValueIndex : ( 0..1 ) The proximity of the match to the start of the target value. E.g., a match of "dom" in "Kingdom" -- "dom" is matched at an index of 4 . 4 divided by the total length of 7 substracted from 1 gives us our matchInValueIndex of ~0.43 .

Note that the algorithm will account for spaces and anchor the calculations above accordingly. So "Banana Milkshake" will be weighted higher than "bananamilk" given the subject "milk" because it begins a word in the former "Banana Milkshake" but merely forms a part of another word in the latter, "bananamilk" .

The default bound of \s+ is used to find where the calculations should be anchored. You can add your own bounds via the configuration option: bounds .

Example Implementation

var countries = [ [ 'AF' , 'Afghanistan' ], [ 'AL' , 'Albania' ], [ 'DZ' , 'Algeria' ], [ 'AS' , 'American Samoa' ], [ 'AD' , 'Andorra' ], [ 'AO' , 'Angola' ], ]; var countrySorter = relevancy.Sorter( null , countries); countrySorter.sortBy( 'Al' ).slice( 0 , 5 );

Configuration

If you want more control you should create a relevancy.Sorter instance which can accept a configuration object upon instantiation:

var mySorter = new relevancy.Sorter({ bounds : [ '\\s' , '(?=[A-Z])' , '-' ], comparator : function ( a, b ) { }, weights : { matchInSubjectLength : 1 , matchInSubjectIndex : .5 , matchInValueLength : 0 , matchInValueIndex : 1 } }); mySorter.setArray( arrayToSearch ); mySorter.sortBy( 'thingToFind' ); mySorter.sort(arrayToSearch, 'thingToFind' );

Changelog

0.2 subArrayWeightOperation option renamed to subWeightOperation (because it's used for regular sub-objects as well as arrays) Arguments passed to subWeightOperation are now simplified and only include the sub-item and a calc function which you call to determine the actual weight. The resulting weight should be returned from your custom subWeightOperation function. subWeightOperation option added to sort method. See issue #1.



Todo