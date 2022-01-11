Releasy helps you release versions of your projects easily! It currently works with NodeJS package.json files and C# AssemblyInfo.cs files.
Releasy will automatically do the following:
manifest.json or
package.json file;
CHANGELOG.md;
A GitHub Personal access token will be needed to create the release on GitHub and with all
repo permissions. When you created, add the token to an environment variable named
GITHUB_API_TOKEN in your
~/.bash_profile (for bash users) or
~/.config/fish/config.fish (for fish users) by adding the following line at the end of the file.
export GITHUB_API_TOKEN=<your_token>
If you want to see what happens, grab it (
npm i -g releasy) and run anything with the
--dry-run flag. This mode will only show you what would happen, without actually applying any changes. At any time, calling
releasy -h or
releasy --help will show you the list of options available. Try it.
The default behavior increments the
patch and creates a
beta prerelease using the
package.json file.
$ releasy
Old version: 1.0.0
New version: 1.0.1-beta
prompt: Are you sure?: (yes)
Starting release...
Version bumped to 1.0.1-beta
File package.json added # git add package.json
File package.json committed # git commit package.json -m "Release v1.0.1-beta"
Tag created: v1.0.1-beta #git tag v1.0.1-beta -m "Release v1.0.1-beta"
Pushed commit and tags # git push && git push --tags
All steps finished successfully.
You can increment other parts of the version by providing a first argument:
$ releasy patch # 1.2.3 => 1.2.4-beta
$ releasy minor # 1.2.3 => 1.3.0-beta
$ releasy major # 1.2.3 => 2.0.0-beta
$ releasy prerelease # 1.2.3-beta.4 => 1.2.3-beta.5
$ releasy pre # is an alias to 'prerelease'
When you are ready to promote a beta version to stable, use the
promote argument:
$ releasy promote # 1.2.3-beta.4 => 1.2.3
Or, if you want to increment directly as stable version, use the
--stable option:
$ releasy --stable # 1.2.3 => 1.2.4
To apply a custom prerelease identifier:
$ releasy --tag-name alpha # 1.2.3 => 1.2.4-alpha
If you want to post the release notes on GitHub, use the
--notes option:
$ releasy --stable --notes # Release Notes submitted
If you want to prevent releasy from automatically committing, tagging or pushing, use the
--no-commit/
--no-tag/
--no-push options:
$ releasy --stable --no-tag --no-push
You may create a file called
_releasy.yaml to any values set in this file will be used as default. If you prefer,
.yml and
.json extensions will also work. Below is a sample
_releasy.yaml file.
# https://github.com/vtex/releasy
type: prerelease # prerelease as default increment
filename: otherpackage.json # different version file as default
# you may also use any other options available on the command line
stable: true # release stable version
tag: alpha # use alpha as prerelease name
dry-run: true # always use dry-run mode
no-tag: true # don't tag the release commit
no-push: true # don't push to the remote repository
no-commit: true # don't create the release commit
display-name: true # add the project name to the tag and release commit
# etc
Releasy currently supports both NodeJS' package.json and .NET C#'s AssemblyInfo.cs. The default file used is
package.json, but you may specify a different value through the options file or in the command line.
If the specified file has a
.json extension, it will be treated as Node's
package.json. This means that the version will be read from and written to your package's
version field.
If the specified file has a
.cs extension, it will be treated as an
AssemblyInfo.cs file. As such, the version will be read from and written to assembly version attributes, which are:
AssemblyVersion,
AssemblyFileVersion and
AssemblyInformationalVersion.
To conform to the .NET Framework's specification, only the
AssemblyInformationalVersion attribute will retain any prerelease version information, while the other two will be stripped of it, keeping just the version numbers.
The format of your changelog is according to Keep a Changelog that requires an
## [Unreleased] section for the next release, and the types of changes below this section.
An example of a first CHANGELOG.md to create before using a
releasy command:
# Changelog
All notable changes to this project will be documented in this file.
The format is based on [Keep a Changelog](http://keepachangelog.com/en/1.0.0/)
and this project adheres to [Semantic Versioning](http://semver.org/spec/v2.0.0.html).
## [Unreleased]
### Added
- My new feature
### Fixed
- An bug