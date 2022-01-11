Releasy

Releasy helps you release versions of your projects easily! It currently works with NodeJS package.json files and C# AssemblyInfo.cs files.

Releasy will automatically do the following:

Increment the version in the manifest.json or package.json file;

or file; Commit the changed version file;

Create a Git tag with the version;

Push the tag and changes to the Git remote;

If exists, increment version and date in the CHANGELOG.md ; For this, you need to follow the format of CHANGELOG of Keep a Changelog See CHANGELOG example area

; Post the release notes from CHANGELOG on GitHub release.

Settings

A GitHub Personal access token will be needed to create the release on GitHub and with all repo permissions. When you created, add the token to an environment variable named GITHUB_API_TOKEN in your ~/.bash_profile (for bash users) or ~/.config/fish/config.fish (for fish users) by adding the following line at the end of the file.

export GITHUB_API_TOKEN= < your_token >

Usage

If you want to see what happens, grab it ( npm i -g releasy ) and run anything with the --dry-run flag. This mode will only show you what would happen, without actually applying any changes. At any time, calling releasy -h or releasy --help will show you the list of options available. Try it.

The default behavior increments the patch and creates a beta prerelease using the package.json file.

$ releasy Old version: 1.0.0 New version: 1.0.1-beta prompt: Are you sure?: (yes) Starting release... Version bumped to 1.0.1-beta File package.json added File package.json committed Tag created: v1.0.1-beta Pushed commit and tags All steps finished successfully.

You can increment other parts of the version by providing a first argument:

$ releasy patch $ releasy minor $ releasy major $ releasy prerelease $ releasy pre

When you are ready to promote a beta version to stable, use the promote argument:

$ releasy promote

Or, if you want to increment directly as stable version, use the --stable option:

$ releasy --stable

To apply a custom prerelease identifier:

$ releasy --tag-name alpha

If you want to post the release notes on GitHub, use the --notes option:

$ releasy --stable --notes

If you want to prevent releasy from automatically committing, tagging or pushing, use the --no-commit / --no-tag / --no-push options:

$ releasy --stable --no-tag --no-push

Options file

You may create a file called _releasy.yaml to any values set in this file will be used as default. If you prefer, .yml and .json extensions will also work. Below is a sample _releasy.yaml file.

type: prerelease filename: otherpackage.json stable: true tag: alpha dry-run: true no-tag: true no-push: true no-commit: true display-name: true

Different version files

Releasy currently supports both NodeJS' package.json and .NET C#'s AssemblyInfo.cs. The default file used is package.json , but you may specify a different value through the options file or in the command line.

JSON files

If the specified file has a .json extension, it will be treated as Node's package.json . This means that the version will be read from and written to your package's version field.

C# files

If the specified file has a .cs extension, it will be treated as an AssemblyInfo.cs file. As such, the version will be read from and written to assembly version attributes, which are: AssemblyVersion , AssemblyFileVersion and AssemblyInformationalVersion .

To conform to the .NET Framework's specification, only the AssemblyInformationalVersion attribute will retain any prerelease version information, while the other two will be stripped of it, keeping just the version numbers.

CHANGELOG example

The format of your changelog is according to Keep a Changelog that requires an ## [Unreleased] section for the next release, and the types of changes below this section.

An example of a first CHANGELOG.md to create before using a releasy command: