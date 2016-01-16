Release tool for npm and bower packages.
With this tool there is no need to keep (transpiled)
lib,
build
or
distr files in the git repo.
Because
Bower keeps its files in the github repo,
this tools helps to deal with that too.
Just create new additional github repo for
Bower version of your project.
This repo will contain only commits generated by this tool.
Say the name of your project is
original-project-name
then name the
bower github repo as
original-project-name-bower.
Add
'release-script'.bowerRepo into your
package.json:
"release-script": {
"bowerRepo": "git@github.com:<author>/original-project-name-bower.git"
}
Then add additional step into your building process,
which will create
bower package files in the
amd folder,
(basically it is just a process of copying the
lib files, README and LICENSE)
and that's all.
Now
release-script will do all those steps (described next),
including
bower publishing, for you - automatically.
Initial idea is got from
React-Bootstrap release tools
./tools/release,
that have been written by Matt Smith @mtscout6
Kind of "migration manual" https://github.com/AlexKVal/release-script/issues/23
If your project generates static documentation pages (as
React-Boostrap does)
and needs publishing them to a standalone repo (via
git push), just create additional github repo for the documentation pages.
E.g. react-bootstrap.github.io.git
Add it as
'release-script'.docsRepo into your
package.json:
"release-script": {
"docsRepo": "git@github.com:<author>/original-project-name-github.io.git"
}
Default folders for documentation pages are:
"docsRoot": "docs-built" folder where the files will be built to. (by your custom building script)
"tmpDocsRepo": "tmp-docs-repo" temporary folder. (for the release-script usage)
It is advised to add them both into
.gitignore.
You can customize them as you need:
"release-script": {
"docsRepo": "git@github.com:<author>/original-project-name-github.io.git",
"docsRoot": "docs-built",
"tmpDocsRepo": "tmp-docs-repo"
}
If you need to publish only documentation pages (say with some minor fixes), you can do it this way:
> release --only-docs
In this case the
package.json version will be bumped with
--preid docs as
0.10.0 =>
0.10.0-docs.0.
If
npm run docs-build script is present, then it will be used instead of
npm run build script.
Note: Documentation pages are not published when you are releasing "pre-release" version,
(i.e. when you run it with
--preid option).
Say you need to publish pre-release
v0.25.100-pre.0 version
with the
canary npm tag name (instead of default one
latest).
You can do it this way:
> release 0.25.100 --preid pre --tag canary
or
> npm run release 0.25.100 -- --preid pre --tag canary
If your
preid tag and npm tag are the same, then you can just:
> release 0.25.100 --preid beta
It will produce
v0.25.100-beta.0 and
npm publish --tag beta.
changelog generated output will go into
CHANGELOG-alpha.md for pre-releases,
and with the next release this file will be removed.
Say you want to publish the content of your
lib folder as an npm package's root folder.
Then you can do it as simple as adding the following to your
package.json
"release-script": {
"altPkgRootFolder": "lib"
}
and that's all.
build step in
tests step.
If you run building scripts within your
npm run test step, e.g.
"scripts": {
"test": "npm run lint && npm run build && npm run tests-set",
}
then you can prevent
npm run build step from running
by setting
'release-script'.skipBuildStep option:
"release-script": {
"skipBuildStep": "true"
}
All options for this package are kept under
'release-script' node in your project's
package.json
bowerRepo - the full url to github project for the bower pkg files
bowerRoot - the folder name where your
npm run build command will put/transpile files for bower pkg
default value:
'amd'
tmpBowerRepo - the folder name for temporary files for bower pkg.
default value:
'tmp-bower-repo'
altPkgRootFolder - the folder name for alternative npm package's root folder
It is advised to add
bowerRoot and
tmpBowerRepo folders to your
.gitignore file.
Example:
"release-script": {
"bowerRepo": "git@github.com:<org-author-name>/<name-of-project>-bower.git",
"bowerRoot": "amd",
"tmpBowerRepo": "tmp-bower-repo",
"altPkgRootFolder": "lib"
}
If you need this script to publish github releases,
you can generate a github token at https://github.com/settings/tokens
and put it to
env.GITHUB_TOKEN this way:
> GITHUB_TOKEN="xxxxxxxxxxxx" && release-script patch
or into your shell scripts
export GITHUB_TOKEN="xxxxxxxxxxxx"
You can set a custom message for github release via
--notes CLI option:
> release patch --notes "This is a small fix"
dry-run mode by default
You can setup the
release-script to run in
dry-run mode by default.
It can be done by setting
"true" the
defaultDryRun option in your
package.json:
"release-script": {
"defaultDryRun": "true"
}
Then to actually run your commands you will have to add
--run.
npm run test command
npm run build command
build script, then
release-script just skips the
build step.
[rf|mt]-changelog is used in 'devDependencies', then changelog is to be generated
package.json with changed version and
CHANGELOG.md if it's used
--preid tag set then
npm publish --tag command for npm publishing is used
--tag option one can set
npm tag name for a pre-release version (e.g.
alpha or
canary)
--preid value will be used
altPkgRootFolder isn't set it will just
npm publish [--tag] as usual. Otherwise:
npm publish [--tag] from the inside
altPkgRootFolder folder
scripts and
devDependencies will be removed from
package.json
bowerRepo field is present in the
package.json then bower package will be released.
tmpBowerRepo folder
.git in the
tmpBowerRepo folder
bowerRoot to
tmpBowerRepo (they has to be generated by
npm run build)
git add -A .
npm package.
tmpBowerRepo folder
docsRepo option is set then documentation pages are being pushed to their repo.
It is done the same way as
bower publishing process.
If
--only-docs command line option is set then
github,
npm and
bower publishing steps will be skipped.
> npm install -D release-script
If you need
bower releases too then add
'release-script'.bowerRepo into your
package.json:
"release-script": {
"bowerRepo": "git@github.com:<org-author-name>/<name-of-project>-bower.git"
}
If you have smth like that in your shell:
# npm
export PATH="./node_modules/.bin:$PATH"
or you had installed
release-script globally via
npm install -g release-script,
then you can release your new versions this way:
> release patch
or
> release minor --preid alpha
Otherwise you need to type in the commands this way:
> ./node_modules/.bin/release minor --preid alpha
You can as well add some helpful
script commands to your
package.json:
"scripts": {
...
"patch": "release patch",
"minor": "release minor",
"major": "release major"
And you can add it like this:
"scripts": {
...
"release": "release",
This way it became possible to run it like that:
> npm run release minor -- --preid alpha
> npm run release patch -- --notes "This is small fix"
> npm run release major --dry-run // for dry run
etc
Notice: You have to add additional double slash
-- before any
--option. This way additional options get through to
release-script.
release-script is licensed under the MIT License.