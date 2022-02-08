Release Please automates CHANGELOG generation, the creation of GitHub releases, and version bumps for your projects.

It does so by parsing your git history, looking for Conventional Commit messages, and creating release PRs.

What's a Release PR?

Rather than continuously releasing what's landed to your default branch, release-please maintains Release PRs:

These Release PRs are kept up-to-date as additional work is merged. When you're ready to tag a release, simply merge the release PR. Both squash-merge and merge commits work with Release PRs.

When the Release PR is merged, release-please takes the following steps:

Updates your changelog file (for example CHANGELOG.md ), along with other language specific files (for example package.json ). Tags the commit with the version number Creates a GitHub Release based on the tag

You can tell where the Release PR is its lifecycle by the status label on the PR itself:

autorelease:pending is the initial state of the Release PR before it is merged

is the initial state of the Release PR before it is merged autorelease:tagged means that the Release PR has been merged and the release has been tagged in GitHub

means that the Release PR has been merged and the release has been tagged in GitHub autorelease:published means that a GitHub release has been published based on the Release PR (release-please does not automatically add this tag, but we recommend it as a convention for publication tooling).

How should I write my commits?

Release Please assumes you are using Conventional Commit messages.

The most important prefixes you should have in mind are:

fix: which represents bug fixes, and correlates to a SemVer patch.

which represents bug fixes, and correlates to a SemVer patch. feat: which represents a new feature, and correlates to a SemVer minor.

which represents a new feature, and correlates to a SemVer minor. feat!: , or fix!: , refactor!: , etc., which represent a breaking change (indicated by the ! ) and will result in a SemVer major.

What if my PR contains multiple fixes or features?

Release Please allows you to represent multiple changes in a single commit, using footers:

feat: adds v4 UUID to crypto This adds support for v4 UUIDs to the library. fix(utils): unicode no longer throws exception PiperOrigin-RevId: 345559154 BREAKING-CHANGE: encode method no longer throws. Source-Link: googleapis/googleapis@5e0dcb2 feat(utils): update encode to support unicode PiperOrigin-RevId: 345559182 Source-Link: googleapis/googleapis@e5eef86

The above commit message will contain:

an entry for the "adds v4 UUID to crypto" feature. an entry for the fix "unicode no longer throws exception", along with a note that it's a breaking change. an entry for the feature "update encode to support unicode".

⚠️ Important: The additional messages must be added to the bottom of the commit.

How do I change the version number?

When a commit to the main branch has Release-As: x.x.x (case insensitive) in the commit body, Release Please will open a new pull request for the specified version.

Empty commit example:

git commit --allow-empty -m "chore: release 2.0.0" -m "Release-As: 2.0.0" results in the following commit message:

chore: release 2.0.0 Release-As: 2.0.0

How can I fix release notes?

If you have merged a pull request and you would like to amend the commit message used to generate the release notes for that commit, you can edit the body of the merged pull requests and add a section like:

BEGIN_COMMIT_OVERRIDE feat: add ability to override merged commit message fix: another message chore: a third message END_COMMIT_OVERRIDE

The next time release please runs, it will use that override section as the commit message instead of the merged commit message.

Strategy (Language) types supported

Release Please automates releases for the following flavors of repositories:

Setting up Release Please

There are a variety of ways you can deploy release-please:

GitHub Action (recommended)

The easiest way to run release please is as a GitHub action. Please see google-github-actions/release-please-action for installation and configuration instructions.

Running as CLI

Please see Running release-please CLI for all the configuration options.

Install the GitHub App

There is a probot application available, which allows you to deploy Release Please as a GitHub App. Please see github.com/googleapis/repo-automation-bots for installation and configuration instructions.

Bootstrapping your Repository

Release Please looks at commits since your last release tag. It may or may not be able to find your previous releases. The easiest way to on-board your repository is to bootstrap a manifest config.

Customizing Release Please

Release Please provides several configuration options to allow customizing your release process. Please see customizing.md for more details.

Supporting Monorepos via Manifest Configuration

Release Please also supports releasing multiple artifacts from the same repository. See more at manifest-releaser.md.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js.

Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed via npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version) .

Legacy Node.js versions are supported as a best effort:

Legacy versions will not be tested in continuous integration.

Some security patches may not be able to be backported.

Dependencies will not be kept up-to-date, and features will not be backported.

legacy-8 : install client libraries from this dist-tag for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

Please note that this README.md , the samples/README.md , and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including .nycrc and tsconfig.json ) are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit to its template in this directory.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE