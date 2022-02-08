Release Please automates CHANGELOG generation, the creation of GitHub releases, and version bumps for your projects.
It does so by parsing your git history, looking for Conventional Commit messages, and creating release PRs.
Rather than continuously releasing what's landed to your default branch, release-please maintains Release PRs:
These Release PRs are kept up-to-date as additional work is merged. When you're ready to tag a release, simply merge the release PR. Both squash-merge and merge commits work with Release PRs.
When the Release PR is merged, release-please takes the following steps:
CHANGELOG.md), along with other language specific files (for example
package.json).
You can tell where the Release PR is its lifecycle by the status label on the PR itself:
autorelease:pending is the initial state of the Release PR before it is merged
autorelease:tagged means that the Release PR has been merged and the release has been tagged in GitHub
autorelease:published means that a GitHub release has been published based on the Release PR (release-please does not automatically add this tag, but we recommend it as a convention for publication tooling).
Release Please assumes you are using Conventional Commit messages.
The most important prefixes you should have in mind are:
fix: which represents bug fixes, and correlates to a SemVer
patch.
feat: which represents a new feature, and correlates to a SemVer minor.
feat!:, or
fix!:,
refactor!:, etc., which represent a breaking change
(indicated by the
!) and will result in a SemVer major.
Release Please allows you to represent multiple changes in a single commit, using footers:
feat: adds v4 UUID to crypto
This adds support for v4 UUIDs to the library.
fix(utils): unicode no longer throws exception
PiperOrigin-RevId: 345559154
BREAKING-CHANGE: encode method no longer throws.
Source-Link: googleapis/googleapis@5e0dcb2
feat(utils): update encode to support unicode
PiperOrigin-RevId: 345559182
Source-Link: googleapis/googleapis@e5eef86
The above commit message will contain:
⚠️ Important: The additional messages must be added to the bottom of the commit.
When a commit to the main branch has
Release-As: x.x.x(case insensitive) in the commit body, Release Please will open a new pull request for the specified version.
Empty commit example:
git commit --allow-empty -m "chore: release 2.0.0" -m "Release-As: 2.0.0" results in the following commit message:
chore: release 2.0.0
Release-As: 2.0.0
If you have merged a pull request and you would like to amend the commit message used to generate the release notes for that commit, you can edit the body of the merged pull requests and add a section like:
BEGIN_COMMIT_OVERRIDE
feat: add ability to override merged commit message
fix: another message
chore: a third message
END_COMMIT_OVERRIDE
The next time release please runs, it will use that override section as the commit message instead of the merged commit message.
Release Please automates releases for the following flavors of repositories:
|release type
|description
dart
|A repository with a pubspec.yaml and a CHANGELOG.md
elixir
|A repository with a mix.exs and a CHANGELOG.md
go
|A repository with a CHANGELOG.md
helm
|A repository with a Chart.yaml and a CHANGELOG.md
krm-blueprint
|A kpt package, with 1 or more KRM files and a CHANGELOG.md
node
|A Node.js repository, with a package.json and CHANGELOG.md
ocaml
|An OCaml repository, containing 1 or more opam or esy files and a CHANGELOG.md
php
|A repository with a composer.json and a CHANGELOG.md
python
|A Python repository, with a setup.py, setup.cfg, CHANGELOG.md and optionally a pyproject.toml and a <project>/__init__.py
ruby
|A repository with a version.rb and a CHANGELOG.md
rust
|A Rust repository, with a Cargo.toml (either as a crate or workspace) and a CHANGELOG.md
simple
|A repository with a version.txt and a CHANGELOG.md
terraform-module
|A terraform module, with a version in the README.md, and a CHANGELOG.md
There are a variety of ways you can deploy release-please:
The easiest way to run release please is as a GitHub action. Please see google-github-actions/release-please-action for installation and configuration instructions.
Please see Running release-please CLI for all the configuration options.
There is a probot application available, which allows you to deploy Release Please as a GitHub App. Please see github.com/googleapis/repo-automation-bots for installation and configuration instructions.
Release Please looks at commits since your last release tag. It may or may not be able to find your previous releases. The easiest way to on-board your repository is to bootstrap a manifest config.
Release Please provides several configuration options to allow customizing your release process. Please see customizing.md for more details.
Release Please also supports releasing multiple artifacts from the same repository. See more at manifest-releaser.md.
Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js.
Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and
can be installed via npm dist-tags.
The dist-tags follow the naming convention
legacy-(version).
Legacy Node.js versions are supported as a best effort:
legacy-8: install client libraries from this dist-tag for versions
compatible with Node.js 8.
This library follows Semantic Versioning.
Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.
Please note that this
README.md, the
samples/README.md,
and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including
.nycrc and
tsconfig.json)
are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit
to its template in this
directory.
Apache Version 2.0
See LICENSE