This package is a release-it plugin (using release-it 's plugin API) that releases each of your projects configured workspaces.

How it works

In order to publish each of your projects workspaces, we first check the root package.json to determine the locations of each of your workspaces (handling both globbing and various formats for workspaces ). Once we have identified all of the workspaces, we bump the package.json s version field to the selected version and publish the package (by changing into the package's root folder and calling npm publish ).

Usage

Installation using your projects normal package manager, for example:

yarn add --dev --ignore-workspace-root-check release-it-yarn-workspaces

Once installed, configure release-it to use the plugin.

For example, configuring via package.json would look like this:

{ "release-it" : { "plugins" : { "release-it-yarn-workspaces" : true } } }

Often times the root package.json for a workspace setup is commonly not published, in order to configure release-it to avoid attempting to publish the top level package (in addition to publishing your workspace packages), you would add the following to your release-it config (again showing package.json style configuration):

{ "release-it" : { "plugins" : { "release-it-yarn-workspaces" : true }, "npm" : false } }

Configuration

For the most part release-it-yarn-workspaces "does the right thing", but there are a few things that are configurable.

A quick summary (in TypeScript syntax) of the supported options (more details on each just below):

interface ReleaseItYarnWorkSpacesConfiguration { skipChecks?: boolean ; publish?: boolean ; distTag?: string ; workspaces?: string []; additionalManifests?: { versionUpdates?: string []; dependencyUpdates?: string []; } }

skipChecks

By default, release-it-yarn-workspaces confirms that the npm registry is up and running (via npm ping ) and that you are authenticated properly (via npm whoami ). If you'd prefer to avoid these checks (e.g. your custom npm registry does not support them) you can specify the skipChecks option:

{ "release-it" : { "plugins" : { "release-it-yarn-workspaces" : { "skipChecks" : true } } } }

publish

release-it-yarn-workspaces publishes to the npm registry. However, some repository configurations prefer to commit + tag then let CI publish the actual packages to the registry. This is where the publish option comes in:

{ "release-it" : { "plugins" : { "release-it-yarn-workspaces" : { "publish" : false } } } }

With this configuration, the package.json files in your workspaces would be updated with the new version information but the packages would not be published.

distTag

release-it-yarn-workspaces uses the latest dist-tag when the released version is a stable release and the prereleaseId when it is a prerelease (e.g. beta for 1.0.0-beta.1 ). This is a good default setup, but there may be cases where you would like to specify a custom dist-tag to be used.

{ "release-it" : { "plugins" : { "release-it-yarn-workspaces" : { "distTag" : "lts" } } } }

workspaces

The list of workspaces is gathered from the package.json in the current working directory. This is the same location that yarn install uses, and it is a great default for release-it-yarn-workspaces . In some circumstances, the workspace settings that yarn should use differ from the actual locations that are published. Most commonly this is due to a custom build script that emits the compiled and ready to publish packages into a different location (e.g. dist/packages/* ).

{ "release-it" : { "plugins" : { "release-it-yarn-workspaces" : { "workspaces" : [ "dist/packages/*" ] } } } }

This value replaces the value from package.json , and given the above configuration release-it-yarn-workspaces would publish each package (that was not private) in dist/packages folder.

additionalManifests

There are cases where you'd like to ensure JSON files other than your workspace packages package.json s have their version property updated. For example, you may publish an alternate docs.json file in your published package.

{ "release-it" : { "plugins" : { "release-it-yarn-workspaces" : { "additionalManifests" : { "versionUpdates" : [ "dist/docs.json" ] } } } }

The default configuration is ['package.json'] to ensure that the top level package.json s version is updated upon release.

There are cases where you'd like to ensure files other than your workspace packages have their dependencies / devDependencies / optionalDependencies / peerDependencies updated but not also get a version bump. A great example is if you maintain a template package.json for consumers of your package(s). In that case, you would not want to bump its version property but you would want to ensure that any dependencies have been updated to match the newly published versions.

{ "release-it" : { "plugins" : { "release-it-yarn-workspaces" : { "additionalManifests" : { "dependencyUpdates" : [ "blueprints/*/package.json" ] } } } }

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.