This package is a release-it plugin
(using
release-it's plugin
API) that
releases each of your projects configured workspaces.
In order to publish each of your projects workspaces, we first check the root
package.json to determine the locations of each of your workspaces (handling
both globbing and various formats for
workspaces). Once we have identified
all of the workspaces, we bump the
package.jsons
version field to the
selected version and publish the package (by changing into the package's root
folder and calling
npm publish).
Installation using your projects normal package manager, for example:
yarn add --dev --ignore-workspace-root-check release-it-yarn-workspaces
Once installed, configure
release-it to use the plugin.
For example, configuring via
package.json would look like this:
{
"release-it": {
"plugins": {
"release-it-yarn-workspaces": true
}
}
}
Often times the root
package.json for a workspace setup is commonly not
published, in order to configure
release-it to avoid attempting to publish
the top level package (in addition to publishing your workspace packages), you
would add the following to your
release-it config (again showing
package.json style configuration):
{
"release-it": {
"plugins": {
"release-it-yarn-workspaces": true
},
"npm": false
}
}
For the most part
release-it-yarn-workspaces "does the right thing", but
there are a few things that are configurable.
A quick summary (in TypeScript syntax) of the supported options (more details on each just below):
interface ReleaseItYarnWorkSpacesConfiguration {
/**
Disables checks for `npm` registry and login info.
Defaults to `false`.
*/
skipChecks?: boolean;
/**
Should the packges be published (`npm publish`)?
Defaults to `true`.
*/
publish?: boolean;
/**
Specifies which `dist-tag` to use when publishing.
Defaults to `latest` for non-prerelease and the prelease type for
prereleases (e.g. `1.0.0-beta.1` would be `beta`, and `1.0.0-alpha.1` would
be alpha).
*/
distTag?: string;
/**
The array of workspaces in the project.
Defaults to the `package.json`'s `workspaces` value.
*/
workspaces?: string[];
additionalManifests?: {
/**
An array of `package.json` files that should have their `version`
property updated to the newly released version.
Defaults to `['package.json']`.
*/
versionUpdates?: string[];
/**
An array of `package.json` files that should have their `dependencies`,
`devDependencies`, `optionalDependencies`, and `peerDependencies` values
updated to the newly published version.
*/
dependencyUpdates?: string[];
}
}
By default,
release-it-yarn-workspaces confirms that the
npm registry is up
and running (via
npm ping) and that you are authenticated properly (via
npm whoami). If you'd prefer to avoid these checks (e.g. your custom
npm
registry does not support them) you can specify the
skipChecks option:
{
"release-it": {
"plugins": {
"release-it-yarn-workspaces": {
"skipChecks": true
}
}
}
}
release-it-yarn-workspaces publishes to the
npm registry.
However, some repository configurations prefer to commit + tag then let CI
publish the actual packages to the registry. This is where the
publish option
comes in:
{
"release-it": {
"plugins": {
"release-it-yarn-workspaces": {
"publish": false
}
}
}
}
With this configuration, the
package.json files in your workspaces would be
updated with the new version information but the packages would not be
published.
release-it-yarn-workspaces uses the
latest dist-tag when the
released version is a stable release and the prereleaseId when it is a
prerelease (e.g.
beta for
1.0.0-beta.1). This is a good default setup, but
there may be cases where you would like to specify a custom dist-tag to be
used.
{
"release-it": {
"plugins": {
"release-it-yarn-workspaces": {
"distTag": "lts"
}
}
}
}
The list of workspaces is gathered from the
package.json in the current
working directory. This is the same location that
yarn install uses, and it
is a great default for
release-it-yarn-workspaces. In some circumstances, the
workspace settings that
yarn should use differ from the actual locations that
are published. Most commonly this is due to a custom build script that emits
the compiled and ready to publish packages into a different location (e.g.
dist/packages/*).
{
"release-it": {
"plugins": {
"release-it-yarn-workspaces": {
"workspaces": ["dist/packages/*"]
}
}
}
}
This value replaces the value from
package.json, and given the above
configuration
release-it-yarn-workspaces would publish each package (that was
not private) in
dist/packages folder.
There are cases where you'd like to ensure JSON files other than your workspace
packages
package.jsons have their
version property updated. For example,
you may publish an alternate
docs.json file in your published package.
{
"release-it": {
"plugins": {
"release-it-yarn-workspaces": {
"additionalManifests": {
"versionUpdates": ["dist/docs.json"]
}
}
}
}
The default configuration is
['package.json'] to ensure that the top level
package.jsons version is updated upon release.
There are cases where you'd like to ensure files other than your workspace
packages have their
dependencies /
devDependencies /
optionalDependencies
/
peerDependencies updated but not also get a
version bump. A great
example is if you maintain a template
package.json for consumers of your
package(s). In that case, you would not want to bump its
version property but
you would want to ensure that any dependencies have been updated to match the
newly published versions.
{
"release-it": {
"plugins": {
"release-it-yarn-workspaces": {
"additionalManifests": {
"dependencyUpdates": ["blueprints/*/package.json"]
}
}
}
}
This project is licensed under the MIT License.