This package is a release-it plugin
(using
release-it's plugin
API) that
integrates lerna-changelog into the
release-it pipeline.
Installation using your projects normal package manager, for example:
# npm
npm install --save-dev release-it-lerna-changelog
# yarn add --dev release-it-lerna-changelog
Once installed, configure
release-it to use the plugin.
Either via
package.json:
{
"release-it": {
"plugins": {
"release-it-lerna-changelog": {}
}
}
}
Or via
.release-it.json:
{
"plugins": {
"release-it-lerna-changelog": {}
}
}
release-it-lerna-changelog supports one configuration option,
infile. When
specified, this option represents the file name to prepend changelog
information to during a release.
For example, given the following configuration (in
package.json):
{
"release-it": {
"plugins": {
"release-it-lerna-changelog": {
"infile": "CHANGELOG.md",
"launchEditor": true
}
}
}
}
The two options that
release-it-lerna-changelog is aware of are:
infile
infile represents the file to prepend the generated changelog into.
launchEditor
When specified,
release-it-lerna-changelog will generate the changelog
then launch the configured editor with a temporary file. This allows the person
doing the release to customize the changelog before continuing.
There are a few valid values for
launchEditor:
false - Disables the feature.
true - If present the
process.env.EDITOR value will be used as the
command to invoke, if
process.env.EDITOR is not found
process.env.PATH
will be searched for a command named
editor (which is commonly used on
Debian / Ubuntu systems to point to the currently configured editor). The
temporary file for editing is added as an argument (i.e.
$EDITOR /some/tmp/file).
${file} in
your configuration.
Each release will run
lerna-changelog and prepend the results into
CHANGELOG.md.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.