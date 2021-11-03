openbase logo
release-it-lerna-changelog

by Robert Jackson
4.0.1

release-it plugin for lerna-changelog

Downloads/wk

12.7K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Categories

Reviews

Readme

release-it-lerna-changelog

This package is a release-it plugin (using release-it's plugin API) that integrates lerna-changelog into the release-it pipeline.

Usage

Installation using your projects normal package manager, for example:

# npm
npm install --save-dev release-it-lerna-changelog

# yarn add --dev release-it-lerna-changelog

Once installed, configure release-it to use the plugin.

Either via package.json:

{
  "release-it": {
    "plugins": {
      "release-it-lerna-changelog": {}
    }
  }
}

Or via .release-it.json:

{
  "plugins": {
    "release-it-lerna-changelog": {}
  }
}

Configuration

release-it-lerna-changelog supports one configuration option, infile. When specified, this option represents the file name to prepend changelog information to during a release.

For example, given the following configuration (in package.json):

{
  "release-it": {
    "plugins": {
      "release-it-lerna-changelog": {
        "infile": "CHANGELOG.md",
        "launchEditor": true
      }
    }
  }
}

The two options that release-it-lerna-changelog is aware of are:

infile

infile represents the file to prepend the generated changelog into.

launchEditor

When specified, release-it-lerna-changelog will generate the changelog then launch the configured editor with a temporary file. This allows the person doing the release to customize the changelog before continuing.

There are a few valid values for launchEditor:

  • false - Disables the feature.
  • true - If present the process.env.EDITOR value will be used as the command to invoke, if process.env.EDITOR is not found process.env.PATH will be searched for a command named editor (which is commonly used on Debian / Ubuntu systems to point to the currently configured editor). The temporary file for editing is added as an argument (i.e. $EDITOR /some/tmp/file).
  • any string - This string will be used as if it were a command. In order to interpolate the temporary file path in the string, you can use ${file} in your configuration.

Each release will run lerna-changelog and prepend the results into CHANGELOG.md.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

