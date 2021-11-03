This package is a release-it plugin (using release-it 's plugin API) that integrates lerna-changelog into the release-it pipeline.

Usage

Installation using your projects normal package manager, for example:

npm install --save-dev release-it-lerna-changelog

Once installed, configure release-it to use the plugin.

Either via package.json :

{ "release-it" : { "plugins" : { "release-it-lerna-changelog" : {} } } }

Or via .release-it.json :

{ "plugins" : { "release-it-lerna-changelog" : {} } }

Configuration

release-it-lerna-changelog supports one configuration option, infile . When specified, this option represents the file name to prepend changelog information to during a release.

For example, given the following configuration (in package.json ):

{ "release-it" : { "plugins" : { "release-it-lerna-changelog" : { "infile" : "CHANGELOG.md" , "launchEditor" : true } } } }

The two options that release-it-lerna-changelog is aware of are:

infile

infile represents the file to prepend the generated changelog into.

launchEditor

When specified, release-it-lerna-changelog will generate the changelog then launch the configured editor with a temporary file. This allows the person doing the release to customize the changelog before continuing.

There are a few valid values for launchEditor :

false - Disables the feature.

- Disables the feature. true - If present the process.env.EDITOR value will be used as the command to invoke, if process.env.EDITOR is not found process.env.PATH will be searched for a command named editor (which is commonly used on Debian / Ubuntu systems to point to the currently configured editor). The temporary file for editing is added as an argument (i.e. $EDITOR /some/tmp/file ).

- If present the value will be used as the command to invoke, if is not found will be searched for a command named (which is commonly used on Debian / Ubuntu systems to point to the currently configured editor). The temporary file for editing is added as an argument (i.e. ). any string - This string will be used as if it were a command. In order to interpolate the temporary file path in the string, you can use ${file} in your configuration.

Each release will run lerna-changelog and prepend the results into CHANGELOG.md .

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.