🚀 Generic CLI tool to automate versioning and package publishing related tasks:
package.json)
Use release-it for version management and publish to anywhere with its versatile configuration, a powerful plugin system, and hooks to execute any command you need to test, build, and/or publish your project.
Although release-it is a generic release tool, installation requires npm. To use release-it, a
package.json file
is not required. The recommended way to install release-it also adds basic configuration. Answer one or two questions
and it's ready:
npm init release-it
Alternatively, install it manually, and add the
release script to
package.json:
npm install --save-dev release-it
{
"name": "my-package",
"version": "1.0.0",
"scripts": {
"release": "release-it"
},
"devDependencies": {
"release-it": "*"
}
}
Now you can run
npm run release from the command line (any release-it arguments behind the
--):
npm run release
npm run release -- minor --ci
Use release-it in any (non-npm) project, take it for a test drive, or install it globally:
# Run release-it from anywhere (without installation)
npx release-it
# Install globally and run from anywhere
npm install --global release-it
release-it
Release a new version:
release-it
You will be prompted to select the new version, and more prompts will follow based on your setup.
Run release-it from the root of the project to prevent potential issues.
Use
--dry-run to show the interactivity and the commands it would execute.
→ See Dry Runs for more details.
To print the next version without releasing anything, add the
--release-version flag.
Out of the box, release-it has sane defaults, and plenty of options to configure it. Most
projects use a
.release-it.json in the project root, or a
release-it property in
package.json.
→ See Configuration for more details.
Here's a quick example
.release-it.json:
{
"git": {
"commitMessage": "chore: release v${version}"
},
"github": {
"release": true
}
}
By default, release-it is interactive and allows you to confirm each task before execution:
By using the
--ci option, the process is fully automated without prompts. The configured tasks will be executed as
demonstrated in the first animation above. On a Continuous Integration (CI) environment, this non-interactive mode is
activated automatically.
Use
--only-version to use a prompt only to determine the version, and automate the rest.
How does release-it determine the latest version?
package.json, its
version will be used (see npm to skip this).
0.0.0 will be used as the latest version.
Alternatively, a plugin can be used to override this (e.g. to manage a
VERSION or
composer.json file):
Add the
--release-version flag to print the next version without releasing anything.
Git projects are supported well by release-it, automating the tasks to stage, commit, tag and push releases to any Git remote.
→ See Git for more details.
GitHub projects can have releases attached to Git tags, containing release notes and assets. There are two ways to add GitHub releases in your release-it flow:
GITHUB_TOKEN)
→ See GitHub Releases for more details.
GitLab projects can have releases attached to Git tags, containing release notes and assets. To automate GitLab releases:
gitlab.release: true
→ See GitLab Releases for more details.
By default, release-it generates a changelog, to show and help select a version for the new release. Additionally, this changelog serves as the release notes for the GitHub or GitLab release.
The default command is based on
git log .... This setting (
git.changelog) can be
overridden. To further customize the release notes for the GitHub or GitLab release, there's
github.releaseNotes or
gitlab.releaseNotes. Make sure any of these commands output the changelog to
stdout. Plugins are available for:
→ See Changelog for more details.
With a
package.json in the current directory, release-it will let
npm bump the version in
package.json (and
package-lock.json if present), and publish to the npm registry.
→ See Publish to npm for more details.
With release-it, it's easy to create pre-releases: a version of your software that you want to make available, while
it's not in the stable semver range yet. Often "alpha", "beta", and "rc" (release candidate) are used as identifier for
pre-releases. An example pre-release version is
2.0.0-beta.0.
→ See Manage pre-releases for more details.
Use
--no-increment to not increment the last version, but update the last existing tag/version.
This may be helpful in cases where the version was already incremented. Here's a few example scenarios:
release-it --no-increment --no-npm to skip the
npm publish and try pushing the same Git tag again.
Use script hooks to run shell commands at any moment during the release process (such as
before:init or
after:release).
The format is
[prefix]:[hook] or
[prefix]:[plugin]:[hook]:
|part
|value
|prefix
before or
after
|plugin
version,
git,
npm,
github,
gitlab
|hook
init,
bump,
release
Use the optional
:plugin part in the middle to hook into a life cycle method exactly before or after any plugin.
The core plugins include
version,
git,
npm,
github,
gitlab.
Note that hooks like
after:git:release will not run when either the
git push failed, or when it is configured not to
be executed (e.g.
git.push: false). See execution order for more details on
execution order of plugin lifecycle methods.
All commands can use configuration variables (like template strings). An array of commands can also be provided, they will run one after another. Some example release-it configuration:
{
"hooks": {
"before:init": ["npm run lint", "npm test"],
"after:my-plugin:bump": "./bin/my-script.sh",
"after:bump": "npm run build",
"after:git:release": "echo After git push, before github release",
"after:release": "echo Successfully released ${name} v${version} to ${repo.repository}."
}
}
The variables can be found in the default configuration. Additionally, the following variables are exposed:
version
latestVersion
changelog
name
repo.remote, repo.protocol, repo.host, repo.owner, repo.repository, repo.project
All variables are available in all hooks. The only exception is that the additional variables listed above are not yet
available in the
init hook.
Use
--verbose to log the output of the commands.
For the sake of verbosity, the full list of hooks is actually:
init,
beforeBump,
bump,
beforeRelease,
release
or
afterRelease. However, hooks like
before:beforeRelease look weird and are usually not useful in practice.
Since v11, release-it can be extended in many, many ways. Here are some plugins:
|Plugin
|Description
|@release-it/bumper
|Read & write the version from/to any file
|@release-it/conventional-changelog
|Provides recommended bump, conventional-changelog, and updates
CHANGELOG.md
|@release-it/keep-a-changelog
|Maintain CHANGELOG.md using the Keep a Changelog standards
|release-it-lerna-changelog
|Integrates lerna-changelog into the release-it pipeline
|release-it-yarn-workspaces
|Releases each of your projects configured workspaces
|release-it-calver-plugin
|Enables Calendar Versioning (calver) with release-it
|@grupoboticario/news-fragments
|An easy way to generate your changelog file
|@j-ulrich/release-it-regex-bumper
|Regular expression based version read/write plugin for release-it
Internally, release-it uses its own plugin architecture (for Git, GitHub, GitLab, npm).
→ See all release-it plugins on npm.
→ See plugins for documentation to write plugins.
Deprecated. Please see distribution repository for more details.
Use
--disable-metrics to opt-out of sending some anonymous statistical data to Google Analytics. For details, refer to
lib/metrics.js. Please consider to not opt-out: more data means more support for future development.
release-it --verbose (or
-V), release-it prints the output of every user-defined hook.
release-it -VV, release-it also prints the output of every internal command.
DEBUG=release-it:* release-it [...] to print configuration and more error details.
Use
verbose: 2 in a configuration file to have the equivalent of
-VV on the command line.
While mostly used as a CLI tool, release-it can be used as a dependency to integrate in your own scripts. See use release-it programmatically for example code.