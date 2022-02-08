Drafts your next release notes as pull requests are merged into master. Built with Probot.
You can use the Release Drafter GitHub Action in a GitHub Actions Workflow by configuring a YAML-based workflow file, e.g.
.github/workflows/release-drafter.yml, with the following:
name: Release Drafter
on:
push:
# branches to consider in the event; optional, defaults to all
branches:
- master
# pull_request event is required only for autolabeler
pull_request:
# Only following types are handled by the action, but one can default to all as well
types: [opened, reopened, synchronize]
# pull_request_target event is required for autolabeler to support PRs from forks
# pull_request_target:
# types: [opened, reopened, synchronize]
jobs:
update_release_draft:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
# (Optional) GitHub Enterprise requires GHE_HOST variable set
#- name: Set GHE_HOST
# run: |
# echo "GHE_HOST=${GITHUB_SERVER_URL##https:\/\/}" >> $GITHUB_ENV
# Drafts your next Release notes as Pull Requests are merged into "master"
- uses: release-drafter/release-drafter@v5
# (Optional) specify config name to use, relative to .github/. Default: release-drafter.yml
# with:
# config-name: my-config.yml
# disable-autolabeler: true
env:
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
If you're unable to use GitHub Actions, you can use the Release Drafter GitHub App. Please refer to the Release Drafter GitHub App documentation for more information.
Once you’ve added Release Drafter to your repository, it must be enabled by adding a
.github/release-drafter.yml configuration file to each repository. The configuration file must reside in your default branch, no other configurations will be accepted.
For example, take the following
.github/release-drafter.yml file in a repository:
template: |
## What’s Changed
$CHANGES
As pull requests are merged, a draft release is kept up-to-date listing the changes, ready to publish when you’re ready:
The following is a more complicated configuration, which categorises the changes into headings, and automatically suggests the next version number:
name-template: 'v$RESOLVED_VERSION 🌈'
tag-template: 'v$RESOLVED_VERSION'
categories:
- title: '🚀 Features'
labels:
- 'feature'
- 'enhancement'
- title: '🐛 Bug Fixes'
labels:
- 'fix'
- 'bugfix'
- 'bug'
- title: '🧰 Maintenance'
label: 'chore'
change-template: '- $TITLE @$AUTHOR (#$NUMBER)'
change-title-escapes: '\<*_&' # You can add # and @ to disable mentions, and add ` to disable code blocks.
version-resolver:
major:
labels:
- 'major'
minor:
labels:
- 'minor'
patch:
labels:
- 'patch'
default: patch
template: |
## Changes
$CHANGES
You can configure Release Drafter using the following key in your
.github/release-drafter.yml file:
|Key
|Required
|Description
template
|Required
|The template for the body of the draft release. Use template variables to insert values.
header
|Optional
|Will be prepended to
template. Use template variables to insert values.
footer
|Optional
|Will be appended to
template. Use template variables to insert values.
category-template
|Optional
|The template to use for each category. Use category template variables to insert values. Default:
"## $TITLE".
name-template
|Optional
|The template for the name of the draft release. For example:
"v$NEXT_PATCH_VERSION".
tag-template
|Optional
|The template for the tag of the draft release. For example:
"v$NEXT_PATCH_VERSION".
version-template
|Optional
|The template to use when calculating the next version number for the release. Useful for projects that don't use semantic versioning. Default:
"$MAJOR.$MINOR.$PATCH"
change-template
|Optional
|The template to use for each merged pull request. Use change template variables to insert values. Default:
"* $TITLE (#$NUMBER) @$AUTHOR".
change-title-escapes
|Optional
|Characters to escape in
$TITLE when inserting into
change-template so that they are not interpreted as Markdown format characters. Default:
""
no-changes-template
|Optional
|The template to use for when there’s no changes. Default:
"* No changes".
references
|Optional
|The references to listen for configuration updates to
.github/release-drafter.yml. Refer to References to learn more about this
categories
|Optional
|Categorize pull requests using labels. Refer to Categorize Pull Requests to learn more about this option.
exclude-labels
|Optional
|Exclude pull requests using labels. Refer to Exclude Pull Requests to learn more about this option.
include-labels
|Optional
|Include only the specified pull requests using labels. Refer to Include Pull Requests to learn more about this option.
exclude-contributors
|Optional
|Exclude specific usernames from the generated
$CONTRIBUTORS variable. Refer to Exclude Contributors to learn more about this option.
no-contributors-template
|Optional
|The template to use for
$CONTRIBUTORS when there's no contributors to list. Default:
"No contributors".
replacers
|Optional
|Search and replace content in the generated changelog body. Refer to Replacers to learn more about this option.
sort-by
|Optional
|Sort changelog by merged_at or title. Can be one of:
merged_at,
title. Default:
merged_at.
sort-direction
|Optional
|Sort changelog in ascending or descending order. Can be one of:
ascending,
descending. Default:
descending.
prerelease
|Optional
|Mark the draft release as pre-release. Default
false.
version-resolver
|Optional
|Adjust the
$RESOLVED_VERSION variable using labels. Refer to Version Resolver to learn more about this
filter-by-commitish
|Optional
|Filter previous releases to consider only the target branch of the release. Default:
false.
commitish
|Optional
|Specify the target branch of the release. Default: the default branch of the repo.
Release Drafter also supports Probot Config, if you want to store your configuration files in a central repository. This allows you to share configurations between projects, and create a organization-wide configuration file by creating a repository named
.github with the file
.github/release-drafter.yml.
You can use any of the following variables in your
template,
header and
footer:
|Variable
|Description
$CHANGES
|The markdown list of pull requests that have been merged.
$CONTRIBUTORS
|A comma separated list of contributors to this release (pull request authors, commit authors, and commit committers).
$PREVIOUS_TAG
|The previous releases’s tag.
$REPOSITORY
|Current Repository
$OWNER
|Current Repository Owner
You can use any of the following variables in
category-template:
|Variable
|Description
$TITLE
|The category title, e.g.
Features.
You can use any of the following variables in your
template,
header,
footer,
name-template and
tag-template:
|Variable
|Description
$NEXT_PATCH_VERSION
|The next patch version number. For example, if the last tag or release was
v1.2.3, the value would be
v1.2.4. This is the most commonly used value.
$NEXT_MINOR_VERSION
|The next minor version number. For example, if the last tag or release was
v1.2.3, the value would be
v1.3.0.
$NEXT_MAJOR_VERSION
|The next major version number. For example, if the last tag or release was
v1.2.3, the value would be
v2.0.0.
$RESOLVED_VERSION
|The next resolved version number, based on GitHub labels. Refer to Version Resolver to learn more about this.
You can use any of the following variables in
version-template to format the
$NEXT_{PATCH,MINOR,MAJOR}_VERSION variables:
|Variable
|Description
$PATCH
|The patch version number.
$MINOR
|The minor version number.
$MAJOR
|The major version number.
$COMPLETE
|The complete version string (including any prerelease info).
With the
version-resolver option version number incrementing can be resolved automatically based on labels of individual pull requests. Append the following to your
.github/release-drafter.yml file:
version-resolver:
major:
labels:
- 'major'
minor:
labels:
- 'minor'
patch:
labels:
- 'patch'
default: patch
The above config controls the output of the
$RESOLVED_VERSION variable.
If a pull requests is found with the label
major/
minor/
patch, the corresponding version key will be incremented from a semantic version. The maximum out of major, minor and patch found in any of the pull requests will be used to increment the version number. If no pull requests are found with the assigned labels, the
default will be assigned.
You can use any of the following variables in
change-template:
|Variable
|Description
$NUMBER
|The number of the pull request, e.g.
42.
$TITLE
|The title of the pull request, e.g.
Add alien technology. Any characters excluding @ and # matching
change-title-escapes will be prepended with a backslash so that they will appear verbatim instead of being interpreted as markdown format characters. @s and #s if present in
change-title-escapes will be appended with an HTML comment so that they don't become mentions.
$AUTHOR
|The pull request author’s username, e.g.
gracehopper.
$BODY
|The body of the pull request e.g.
Fixed spelling mistake.
$URL
|The URL of the pull request e.g.
https://github.com/octocat/repo/pull/42.
$BASE_REF_NAME
|The base name of of the base Ref associated with the pull request e.g.
master.
$HEAD_REF_NAME
|The head name of the head Ref associated with the pull request e.g.
my-bug-fix.
Note: This is only revelant for GitHub app users as
references is ignored when running as GitHub action due to GitHub workflows more powerful
on conditions
References takes an list and accepts strings and regex. If none are specified, we default to the repository’s default branch usually master.
references:
- master
- v.+
Currently matching against any
ref/heads/ and
ref/tags/ references behind the scene
With the
categories option you can categorize pull requests in release notes using labels. For example, append the following to your
.github/release-drafter.yml file:
categories:
- title: '🚀 Features'
label: 'feature'
- title: '🐛 Bug Fixes'
labels:
- 'fix'
- 'bugfix'
- 'bug'
Pull requests with the label "feature" or "fix" will now be grouped together:
Adding such labels to your PRs can be automated by using the embedded Autolabeler functionality (see below), PR Labeler or Probot Auto Labeler.
With the
exclude-labels option you can exclude pull requests from the release notes using labels. For example, append the following to your
.github/release-drafter.yml file:
exclude-labels:
- 'skip-changelog'
Pull requests with the label "skip-changelog" will now be excluded from the release draft.
With the
include-labels option you can specify pull requests from the release notes using labels. Only pull requests that have the configured labels will be included in the pull request. For example, append the following to your
.github/release-drafter.yml file:
include-labels:
- 'app-foo'
Pull requests with the label "app-foo" will be the only pull requests included in the release draft.
By default, the
$CONTRIBUTORS variable will contain the names or usernames of all the contributors of a release. The
exclude-contributors option allows you to remove certain usernames from that list. This can be useful if don't wish to include yourself, to better highlight only the third-party contributions.
exclude-contributors:
- 'myusername'
You can search and replace content in the generated changelog body, using regular expressions, with the
replacers option. Each replacer is applied in order.
replacers:
- search: '/CVE-(\d{4})-(\d+)/g'
replace: 'https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-$1-$2'
- search: 'myname'
replace: 'My Name'
You can add automatically a label into a pull request, with the
autolabeler option. Available matchers are
files (glob),
branch (regex),
title (regex) and
body (regex).
Matchers are evaluated independently; the label will be set if at least one of the matchers meets the criteria.
autolabeler:
- label: 'chore'
files:
- '*.md'
branch:
- '/docs{0,1}\/.+/'
- label: 'bug'
branch:
- '/fix\/.+/'
title:
- '/fix/i'
- label: 'enhancement'
branch:
- '/feature\/.+/'
body:
- '/JIRA-[0-9]{1,4}/'
If your project doesn't follow Semantic Versioning you can still use Release Drafter, but you may want to set the
version-template option to customize how the
$NEXT_{PATCH,MINOR,MAJOR}_VERSION environment variables are generated.
For example, if your project doesn't use patch version numbers, you can set
version-template to
$MAJOR.$MINOR. If the current release is version 1.0, then
$NEXT_MINOR_VERSION will be
1.1.
The Release Drafter GitHub Action accepts a number of optional inputs directly in your workflow configuration. These will typically override default behavior specified in your
release-drafter.yml config.
|Input
|Description
config-name
|If your workflow requires multiple release-drafter configs it be helpful to override the config-name. The config should still be located inside
.github as that's where we are looking for config files.
name
|The name that will be used in the GitHub release that's created or updated. This will override any
name-template specified in your
release-drafter.yml if defined.
tag
|The tag name to be associated with the GitHub release that's created or updated. This will override any
tag-template specified in your
release-drafter.yml if defined.
version
|The version to be associated with the GitHub release that's created or updated. This will override any version calculated by the release-drafter.
publish
|A boolean indicating whether the release being created or updated should be immediately published. This may be useful if the output of a previous workflow step determines that a new version of your project has been (or will be) released, as with
salsify/action-detect-and-tag-new-version.
prerelease
|A boolean indicating whether the release being created or updated is a prerelease.
commitish
|A string specifying the target branch for the release being created.
The Release Drafter GitHub Action sets a couple of outputs which can be used as inputs to other Actions in the workflow (example).
|Output
|Description
id
|The ID of the release that was created or updated.
name
|The name of this release.
tag_name
|The name of the tag associated with this release.
body
|The body of the drafted release, useful if it needs to be included in files.
html_url
|The URL users can navigate to in order to view the release. i.e.
https://github.com/octocat/Hello-World/releases/v1.0.0.
upload_url
|The URL for uploading assets to the release, which could be used by GitHub Actions for additional uses, for example the
@actions/upload-release-asset GitHub Action.
If you have Node v10+ installed locally, you can run the tests, and a local app, using the following commands:
# Install dependencies
yarn
# Run the tests
npm test
# Run the app locally
npm run dev
Once you've started the app, visit
localhost:3000 and you'll get step-by-step instructions for installing it in your GitHub account so you can start pushing commits and testing it locally.
If you don’t have Node installed, you can use Docker Compose:
# Run the tests
docker-compose run --rm app npm test
Third-party contributions are welcome! 🙏🏼 See CONTRIBUTING.md for step-by-step instructions.
If you need help or have a question, let me know via a GitHub issue.
If you want to deploy your own copy of Release Drafter, follow the Probot Deployment Guide.
Run the following command:
git checkout master && git pull && npm version [major | minor | patch]
The command does the following:
postversion npm script in package.json, which:
This is a perfect tool for releasing single-repo packages. You merge pull-requests, and they are adding to the release draft. When you finished and ready to release a new version - you just need to proceed to the draft, and create a release from it. Release Drafter helps a lot.