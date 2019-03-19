Relay Subscriptions

Subscription support for Relay Classic.

$ npm i -S react react-relay babel-relay-plugin $ npm i -S relay-subscriptions

Network layer (API)

To use Relay Subscriptions, you need to provide a network layer with subscription support. This network layer needs to implement a sendSubscription method that takes a subscription request, calls the observer methods on the request when the subscription updates, and returns a disposable for tearing down the subscription.

A simple network layer that uses Socket.IO as the underlying transport looks like:

import Relay from 'react-relay/classic' ; import io from 'socket.io-client' ; export default class NetworkLayer extends Relay . DefaultNetworkLayer { constructor (...args) { super (...args); this .socket = io(); this .requests = Object .create( null ); this .socket.on( 'subscription update' , ({ id, data, errors }) => { const request = this .requests[id]; if (errors) { request.onError(errors); } else { request.onNext(data); } }); } sendSubscription(request) { const id = request.getClientSubscriptionId(); this .requests[id] = request; this .socket.emit( 'subscribe' , { id, query : request.getQueryString(), variables : request.getVariables(), }); return { dispose : () => { this .socket.emit( 'unsubscribe' , id); }, }; } }

For a full example, see the network layer in the TodoMVC example.

If your server uses GraphQL.js, graphql-relay-subscription provides helpers for implementing subscriptions. For a basic example, see the server and the schema in the TodoMVC example.

Instead of using a standard Relay.Environment , use a RelaySubscriptions.Environment . This environment class adds subscription support to the standard Relay environment.

import RelaySubscriptions from 'relay-subscriptions' ; import NetworkLayer from './NetworkLayer' ; const environment = new RelaySubscriptions.Environment(); environment.injectNetworkLayer( new NetworkLayer());

Subclass the Subscription class to define subscriptions. This base class is similar to Relay.Mutation . A basic subscription looks like:

import Relay from 'react-relay/classic' ; import { Subscription } from 'relay-subscriptions' ; import Widget from '../components/Widget' ; export default class WidgetSubscription extends Subscription { static fragments = { widget : () => Relay.QL ` fragment on Widget { id } ` , }; getSubscription() { return Relay.QL ` subscription { updateWidget(input: $input) { widget { ${Widget.getFragment( 'widget' )} } } } ` ; } getConfigs() { return [{ type : 'FIELDS_CHANGE' , fieldIDs : { widget : this .props.widget.id, }, }]; } getVariables() { return { id : this .props.widget.id, }; } }

Due to an open issue (#12), for a RANGE_ADD subscription, you must manually request the __typename field on the edge in the payload.

For full examples, see the subscriptions in the TodoMVC example.

For components with subscriptions, use RelaySubscriptions.createContainer instead of Relay.createContainer . Define your Relay fragments normally, including the fragments for any subscriptions you need, then define a subscriptions array of functions that create the desired subscriptions from the component's props.

import React from 'react' ; import Relay from 'react-relay/classic' ; import RelaySubscriptions from 'relay-subscriptions' ; import WidgetSubscription from '../subscriptions/WidgetSubscription' ; class Widget extends React . Component { } export default RelaySubscriptions.createContainer(Widget, { fragments : { widget : () => Relay.QL ` fragment on Widget { # ... ${WidgetSubscription.getFragment( 'widget' )} } ` , }, subscriptions : [ ( { widget } ) => new WidgetSubscription({ widget }), ], })

If you want to manually manage your subscription, the container also adds a subscribe method on props.relay , which takes a Subscription and an optional observer, and returns a disposable for tearing down the subscription.

TODO

Add tests (#1)

Add tests (#1) Automatically add __typename to query for RANGE_ADD subscriptions (#12)

Credits

Big thanks to @taion for cleaning up my mess, creating a really nice API and these amazing docs 🎉