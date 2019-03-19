openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

relay-subscriptions

by relay-tools
2.0.2 (see all)

[Deprecated] Subscription support for Relay Classic

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

711

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Relay Subscriptions npm

Subscription support for Relay Classic.

PoC

Discord

Documentation

Guide

Installation

$ npm i -S react react-relay babel-relay-plugin
$ npm i -S relay-subscriptions

Network layer (API)

To use Relay Subscriptions, you need to provide a network layer with subscription support. This network layer needs to implement a sendSubscription method that takes a subscription request, calls the observer methods on the request when the subscription updates, and returns a disposable for tearing down the subscription.

A simple network layer that uses Socket.IO as the underlying transport looks like:

import Relay from 'react-relay/classic';
import io from 'socket.io-client';

export default class NetworkLayer extends Relay.DefaultNetworkLayer {
  constructor(...args) {
    super(...args);

    this.socket = io();
    this.requests = Object.create(null);

    this.socket.on('subscription update', ({ id, data, errors }) => {
      const request = this.requests[id];
      if (errors) {
        request.onError(errors);
      } else {
        request.onNext(data);
      }
    });
  }

  sendSubscription(request) {
    const id = request.getClientSubscriptionId();
    this.requests[id] = request;

    this.socket.emit('subscribe', {
      id,
      query: request.getQueryString(),
      variables: request.getVariables(),
    });

    return {
      dispose: () => {
        this.socket.emit('unsubscribe', id);
      },
    };
  }
}

For a full example, see the network layer in the TodoMVC example.

If your server uses GraphQL.js, graphql-relay-subscription provides helpers for implementing subscriptions. For a basic example, see the server and the schema in the TodoMVC example.

Environment (API)

Instead of using a standard Relay.Environment, use a RelaySubscriptions.Environment. This environment class adds subscription support to the standard Relay environment.

import RelaySubscriptions from 'relay-subscriptions';

import NetworkLayer from './NetworkLayer';

const environment = new RelaySubscriptions.Environment();
environment.injectNetworkLayer(new NetworkLayer());

Subscriptions (API)

Subclass the Subscription class to define subscriptions. This base class is similar to Relay.Mutation. A basic subscription looks like:

import Relay from 'react-relay/classic';
import { Subscription } from 'relay-subscriptions';

import Widget from '../components/Widget';

export default class WidgetSubscription extends Subscription {
  static fragments = {
    widget: () => Relay.QL`
      fragment on Widget {
        id
      }
    `,
  };

  getSubscription() {
    return Relay.QL`
      subscription {
        updateWidget(input: $input) {
          widget {
            ${Widget.getFragment('widget')}
          }
        }
      }
    `;
  }

  getConfigs() {
    return [{
      type: 'FIELDS_CHANGE',
      fieldIDs: {
        widget: this.props.widget.id,
      },
    }];
  }

  getVariables() {
    return {
      id: this.props.widget.id,
    };
  }
}

Due to an open issue (#12), for a RANGE_ADD subscription, you must manually request the __typename field on the edge in the payload.

For full examples, see the subscriptions in the TodoMVC example.

Containers (API)

For components with subscriptions, use RelaySubscriptions.createContainer instead of Relay.createContainer. Define your Relay fragments normally, including the fragments for any subscriptions you need, then define a subscriptions array of functions that create the desired subscriptions from the component's props.

import React from 'react';
import Relay from 'react-relay/classic';
import RelaySubscriptions from 'relay-subscriptions';

import WidgetSubscription from '../subscriptions/WidgetSubscription';

class Widget extends React.Component { /* ... */ }

export default RelaySubscriptions.createContainer(Widget, {
  fragments: {
    widget: () => Relay.QL`
      fragment on Widget {
        # ...
        ${WidgetSubscription.getFragment('widget')}
      }
    `,
  },

  subscriptions: [
    ({ widget }) => new WidgetSubscription({ widget }),
  ],
})

If you want to manually manage your subscription, the container also adds a subscribe method on props.relay, which takes a Subscription and an optional observer, and returns a disposable for tearing down the subscription.

TODO

  • Add tests (#1)
  • Automatically add __typename to query for RANGE_ADD subscriptions (#12)

Credits

Big thanks to @taion for cleaning up my mess, creating a really nice API and these amazing docs 🎉

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial