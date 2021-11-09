Deprecation notice

This functionality is now officially supported in Relay using the relay-test-utils package maintained by the Relay team. It is recommended to use that instead of this package.

Provides a network layer for relay modern that returns schema-correct mock data using addMockFunctionsToSchema from graphql-tools ;

This is useful for working in an environment like storybook where you want to work on your components without hitting a live GraphQL server.

Usage

import { Environment, Network, RecordSource, Store } from 'relay-runtime' ; import getNetworkLayer from 'relay-mock-network-layer' ; import schema from './graphql.schema.json' ; const network = Network.create(getNetworkLayer({ schema, mocks : { Geography : () => ({ id : '2' , countries : [{ abbreviation : 'US' , name : 'United States' }, { abbreviation : 'UK' , name : 'United Kingdom' }], usStates : [{ abbreviation : 'NY' , name : 'New York' }, { abbreviation : 'NJ' , name : 'New Jersey' }] }), Address : () => ({ country : 'US' , city : 'New York' , state : 'NY' , zipCode : '10012' , }) }, preserveResolvers : false , ...schemaDefinitionOptions })); const store = new Store( new RecordSource()); const environment = new Environment({network, store});

Mocking custom scalar types

If your schema has custom scalar types you'll need to use the resolvers option to ensure those types get mocked correctly. Pass this option an object containing a resolve function for each custom scalar.