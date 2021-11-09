This functionality is now officially supported in Relay using the
relay-test-utils package maintained by the Relay team. It is recommended to use that instead of this package.
Provides a network layer for relay modern that returns schema-correct mock data using
addMockFunctionsToSchema from
graphql-tools;
This is useful for working in an environment like storybook where you want to work on your components without hitting a live GraphQL server.
import {
Environment,
Network,
RecordSource,
Store
} from 'relay-runtime';
import getNetworkLayer from 'relay-mock-network-layer';
import schema from './graphql.schema.json';
const network = Network.create(getNetworkLayer({
schema,
// pass custom mocks as documented in graphql-tools
// http://dev.apollodata.com/tools/graphql-tools/mocking.html#Customizing-mocks
mocks: {
Geography: () => ({
id: '2',
countries: [{
abbreviation: 'US',
name: 'United States'
}, {
abbreviation: 'UK',
name: 'United Kingdom'
}],
usStates: [{
abbreviation: 'NY',
name: 'New York'
}, {
abbreviation: 'NJ',
name: 'New Jersey'
}]
}),
Address: () => ({
country: 'US',
city: 'New York',
state: 'NY',
zipCode: '10012',
})
},
// See https://www.apollographql.com/docs/graphql-tools/mocking.html#Mocking-interfaces
preserveResolvers: false,
// Forward along other options to `makeExecutableSchema`.
...schemaDefinitionOptions
}));
// Create an environment using this network:
const store = new Store(new RecordSource());
const environment = new Environment({network, store});
// use environment in <QueryRenderer>
If your schema has custom scalar types you'll need to use the
resolvers option to ensure those types get mocked correctly. Pass this option an object containing a resolve function for each custom scalar.
...
import getNetworkLayer from 'relay-mock-network-layer';
import {GraphQLScalarType} from 'graphql';
...
getNetworkLayer({
schema,
mocks: {...},
resolvers: {
CustomScalar: new GraphQLScalarType({
name: 'CustomScalar',
parseLiteral: () => {},
parseValue: () => {},
serialize: () => {}
}),
CustomScalar2: ...
}
});