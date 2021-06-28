Use Relay without a GraphQL server.
import { Environment } from 'react-relay';
import { Network } from 'relay-local-schema';
import schema from './data/schema';
const environment = new Environment({
network: Network.create({ schema }),
/* ... */
});
This will execute queries against the specified schema locally, rather than against a separate GraphQL server.
You can also specify a GraphQL.js
rootValue or
contextValue:
const environment = new Environment({
network: Network.create({
schema,
rootValue: 'foo',
contextValue: 'bar',
}),
/* ... */
});
For more control over the network layer, you can use
createFetch to create just the fetch function.
import { Environment, Network } from 'react-relay';
import { createFetch } from 'relay-local-schema';
import schema from './data/schema';
const environment = new Environment({
network: Network.create(createFetch({ schema })),
/* ... */
});
This is intended for exploratory work, integration tests, demos, and working with local data. This is not generally intended as a substitute for a remote GraphQL back end in production.