Relay Local Schema

Use Relay without a GraphQL server.

Usage

import { Environment } from 'react-relay' ; import { Network } from 'relay-local-schema' ; import schema from './data/schema' ; const environment = new Environment({ network : Network.create({ schema }), });

This will execute queries against the specified schema locally, rather than against a separate GraphQL server.

You can also specify a GraphQL.js rootValue or contextValue :

const environment = new Environment({ network : Network.create({ schema, rootValue : 'foo' , contextValue : 'bar' , }), });

For more control over the network layer, you can use createFetch to create just the fetch function.

import { Environment, Network } from 'react-relay' ; import { createFetch } from 'relay-local-schema' ; import schema from './data/schema' ; const environment = new Environment({ network : Network.create(createFetch({ schema })), });

Caveat

This is intended for exploratory work, integration tests, demos, and working with local data. This is not generally intended as a substitute for a remote GraphQL back end in production.