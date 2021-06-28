openbase logo
relay-local-schema

by relay-tools
0.8.0

Use Relay without a GraphQL server

Downloads/wk

255

255

GitHub Stars

249

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Relay Local Schema Travis npm

Use Relay without a GraphQL server.

Codecov Discord

Usage

import { Environment } from 'react-relay';
import { Network } from 'relay-local-schema';

import schema from './data/schema';

const environment = new Environment({
  network: Network.create({ schema }),
  /* ... */
});

This will execute queries against the specified schema locally, rather than against a separate GraphQL server.

You can also specify a GraphQL.js rootValue or contextValue:

const environment = new Environment({
  network: Network.create({
    schema,
    rootValue: 'foo',
    contextValue: 'bar',
  }),
  /* ... */
});

For more control over the network layer, you can use createFetch to create just the fetch function.

import { Environment, Network } from 'react-relay';
import { createFetch } from 'relay-local-schema';

import schema from './data/schema';

const environment = new Environment({
  network: Network.create(createFetch({ schema })),
  /* ... */
});

Caveat

This is intended for exploratory work, integration tests, demos, and working with local data. This is not generally intended as a substitute for a remote GraphQL back end in production.

