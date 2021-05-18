Are you running Relay Modern? Are you annoyed with constantly running the
relay-compiler to generate code, especially
if you're already running Webpack?
Well be annoyed no more! Simply install this plugin to automatically hook into Webpack's build process to generate these files for you.
yarn add --dev relay-compiler-webpack-plugin graphql
# Or if you're using npm
npm install --save-dev relay-compiler-webpack-plugin graphql
// const RelayCompilerLanguageTypescript = require('relay-compiler-language-typescript').default
const RelayCompilerWebpackPlugin = require('relay-compiler-webpack-plugin')
const path = require('path')
module.exports = {
// ... Your existing Webpack configuration
plugins: [
// ...
new RelayCompilerWebpackPlugin({
// languagePlugin: RelayCompilerLanguageTypescript,
schema: path.resolve(__dirname, './relative/path/to/schema.graphql'), // or schema.json
src: path.resolve(__dirname, './relative/path/to/source/files'),
})
]
// ...
}
Note: TypeScript projects also needs to add the TypeScript language plugin as shown in the commented out lines in the above snippet.
If there are multiple versions of GraphQL in your dependency tree it will cause schema validation errors. To get around this, ensure you have the same graphql version as your relay-compiler version depends on. To assist this you can install dependencies as flat which ensures only one version of each dependency.
relay-compiler-webpack-plugin exposes a few tapable hooks, for plugins or tooling to use.
beforeWrite called before the plugin starts to compile queries
afterWrite(compileResult): called after writing is complete
class MyPlugin {
apply (compiler) {
compiler.hooks.compilation.tap('MyPlugin', async (compilation) => {
RelayCompilerWebpackPlugin.getHooks(compilation).afterWrite.tapPromise(
'MyPlugin', // <-- Set a meaningful name for stacktraces
async (compileResult) => {
if (compileResult === 'HAS_CHANGES') {
await doSomething()
}
}
)
})
}
}
To see an example of its usage within a project, see relay-compiler-webpack-plugin-example.
Running tests:
yarn test
Running tests with coverage:
yarn test:coverage
Relay Compiler Webpack Plugin may be redistributed according to the BSD 3-Clause License.