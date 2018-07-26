Custom relay compiler which supports persisted queries :bowtie:

Relay modern is awesome. However it's missing a few things, one of which is persisted queries. This package is a custom relay compiler which supports:

persisted queries

direct compilation of graphql-js

Direct graphql-js support means you can generate your relay queries, schema.graphql and query map files all in a single step!

Installation

yarn add relay-compiler-plus

Make sure you have the latest version of graphql-js:

yarn upgrade graphql --latest

Usage

Add this npm command to your package.json: "scripts" : { "rcp" : "NODE_ENV=production relay-compiler-plus --schema <SCHEMA_FILE_PATH> --src <SRC_DIR_PATH>" }, where <SCHEMA_FILE_PATH> is the path to your schema.graphql or schema.json file or schema.js (yes! rcp now supports direct compilation from graphql-js!).

is the path to your schema.graphql or schema.json file or schema.js (yes! rcp now supports direct compilation from graphql-js!). <SRC_DIR_PATH> is the path to your src directory then: npm run rcp this should generate: query files (*.graphql.js) containing query ids and null query text. Note that if you omit NODE_ENV=production, rcp will include both the query id and the query text in your query files. This can be useful for debugging in development.

A queryMap.json file under <SRC_DIR_PATH>/queryMap.json . This file can be consumed by the server to map the query ids to actual queries.

file under . This file can be consumed by the server to map the query ids to actual queries. If you specified a schema.js file, this will also generate a schema.graphql file under ../<SRC_DIR_PATH>/schema.graphql . The schema.graphql has to sit outside the src folder otherwise the relay-compiler will complain. If your graphql-js file is complex and you need to override the default webpack config you can do so like this: "scripts" : { "rcp" : "NODE_ENV=production relay-compiler-plus --webpackConfig <WEBPACK_CONFIG_PATH> --src <SRC_DIR_PATH>" }, where <WEBPACK_CONFIG_PATH> is the path to your custom webpack config to transpile your graphql-js schema. In your custom webpack config, you need to set output.libraryTarget: 'commonjs2' . See the example config for a working copy.

On the server, use matchQueryMiddleware prior to express-graphql to match queryIds to actual queries. Note that queryMap.json is auto-generated by relay-compiler-plus at step 1. import Express from 'express' ; import expressGraphl from 'express-graphql' ; import {matchQueryMiddleware} from 'relay-compiler-plus' ; import queryMapJson from '../queryMap.json' ; const app = Express(); app.use( '/graphql' , matchQueryMiddleware(queryMapJson), expressGraphl({ schema : graphqlSchema, graphiql : true , })); On the client, modify your relay network fetch implementation to pass a queryId parameter in the request body instead of a query parameter. Note that operation.id is generated by relay-compiler-plus in step 1. function fetchQuery ( operation, variables ) { return fetch( '/graphql' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' }, body : JSON .stringify({ queryId : operation.id, variables, }), }).then( response => { return response.json(); }); }

Run your app and that's it!

Example

Check the example for a fully working demo.