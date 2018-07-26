openbase logo
rcp

relay-compiler-plus

by Yusinto Ngadiman
1.8.3 (see all)

Custom relay compiler which supports persisted queries

Overview

Readme

Custom relay compiler which supports persisted queries :bowtie:

Relay modern is awesome. However it's missing a few things, one of which is persisted queries. This package is a custom relay compiler which supports:

  • persisted queries
  • direct compilation of graphql-js

Direct graphql-js support means you can generate your relay queries, schema.graphql and query map files all in a single step!

Installation

yarn add relay-compiler-plus

Make sure you have the latest version of graphql-js:

yarn upgrade graphql --latest

Usage

  1. Add this npm command to your package.json:

    "scripts": {
    "rcp": "NODE_ENV=production relay-compiler-plus --schema <SCHEMA_FILE_PATH> --src <SRC_DIR_PATH>"
},

    where

    • <SCHEMA_FILE_PATH> is the path to your schema.graphql or schema.json file or schema.js (yes! rcp now supports direct compilation from graphql-js!).
    • <SRC_DIR_PATH> is the path to your src directory

    then:

    npm run rcp

    this should generate:

    • query files (*.graphql.js) containing query ids and null query text. Note that if you omit NODE_ENV=production, rcp will include both the query id and the query text in your query files. This can be useful for debugging in development.
    • A queryMap.json file under <SRC_DIR_PATH>/queryMap.json. This file can be consumed by the server to map the query ids to actual queries.
    • If you specified a schema.js file, this will also generate a schema.graphql file under ../<SRC_DIR_PATH>/schema.graphql. The schema.graphql has to sit outside the src folder otherwise the relay-compiler will complain.

    If your graphql-js file is complex and you need to override the default webpack config you can do so like this:

    "scripts": {
    "rcp": "NODE_ENV=production relay-compiler-plus --webpackConfig <WEBPACK_CONFIG_PATH> --src <SRC_DIR_PATH>"
},

    where

    • <WEBPACK_CONFIG_PATH> is the path to your custom webpack config to transpile your graphql-js schema. In your custom webpack config, you need to set output.libraryTarget: 'commonjs2'. See the example config for a working copy.

  1. On the server, use matchQueryMiddleware prior to express-graphql to match queryIds to actual queries. Note that queryMap.json is auto-generated by relay-compiler-plus at step 1.

    import Express from 'express';
import expressGraphl from 'express-graphql';
import {matchQueryMiddleware} from 'relay-compiler-plus'; // do this
import queryMapJson from '../queryMap.json'; // do this

const app = Express();

app.use('/graphql',
  matchQueryMiddleware(queryMapJson), // do this
  expressGraphl({
    schema: graphqlSchema,
    graphiql: true,
  }));

  2. On the client, modify your relay network fetch implementation to pass a queryId parameter in the request body instead of a query parameter. Note that operation.id is generated by relay-compiler-plus in step 1.

    function fetchQuery(operation, variables) {
  return fetch('/graphql', {
    method: 'POST',
    headers: {
      'content-type': 'application/json'
    },
    body: JSON.stringify({
      queryId: operation.id, // do this
      variables,
    }),
  }).then(response => {
    return response.json();
  });
}

Run your app and that's it!

Example

Check the example for a fully working demo.

