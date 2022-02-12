This is repository is obsolete as relay@13 now supports TypeScript directly.
A language plugin for Relay that adds TypeScript support, including emitting type definitions.
Add the package to your dev dependencies:
yarn add graphql relay-compiler --dev
yarn add typescript relay-compiler-language-typescript --dev
Note: Starting with version 15.0.0 relay-compiler-language-typescript requires a minimum TypeScript version of 4.5.0 being installed in your project.
Then configure your
relay-compiler script to use it, like so:
{
"scripts": {
"relay":
"relay-compiler --src ./src --schema data/schema.graphql --language typescript --artifactDirectory ./src/__generated__"
}
}
This is going to store all artifacts in a single directory, which you also need
to instruct
babel-plugin-relay to use in your
.babelrc:
{
"plugins": [["relay", { "artifactDirectory": "./src/__generated__" }]]
}
Also be sure to configure the TypeScript compiler to transpile to
ES2015
modules (or higher) and leave transpilation to
CommonJS modules (if required)
up to Babel with the following
tsconfig.json settings:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "ES2015", // ES2015 or higher
"target": "ES2020" // best use the highest target setting compatible with your Babel setup
}
}
The reason for this is that
tsc would otherwise generate code where the
imported
graphql function is being namespaced (
react_relay_1 in this
example):
react_relay_1.createFragmentContainer(
MyComponent,
react_relay_1.graphql`
...
`
);
… which makes it impossible for
babel-plugin-relay to find the locations
where the
graphql function is being used.
The generated code uses ES2015 module syntax if
module is set to ES2015 or
higher in your
tsconfig.json. Note that the
eagerESModules option from
relay-compiler has no effect on the generated code if
module is ES2015 or
higher.
If you need to add a custom header to generated files, perhaps for a custom linter
or to get boilerplate license code in, that can be passed in also in compilerOptions
as
banner:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"banner": "/* © 2021 Example.org - @generated code */"
}
}
React Hot Loader is known to not always work well with generated code such as our typing artifacts, which will lead to loading modules with TypeScript types into the browser and break. As a maintainer of RHL pointed out in a similar issue:
The problem - hot reloading is not "complete"
So until RHL will be made “complete” this project can’t gurantee to always work well with it, nor is it our control to do anything about that.
This package is available under the MIT license. See the included LICENSE file for details.