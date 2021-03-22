Promise wrapper for Relay Modern's commit mutation
npm install relay-commit-mutation-promise
const commitMutation = require('relay-commit-mutation-promise');
const {graphql} = require('react-relay');
const mutation = graphql`
mutation MarkReadNotificationMutation(
$input: MarkReadNotificationData!
) {
markReadNotification(data: $input) {
notification {
seenState
}
}
}
`;
const variables = {
input: {
source,
storyID,
},
};
commitMutation(environment, {mutation, variables})
.then(response => {
// handle successful response
})
.catch(error => {
const graphqlErrors = error.source.errors;
// handle error
});
Usage with Relay Modern compat layer
const commitMutation = require('relay-commit-mutation-promise/compat');
The error object returned in the rejected promise contains a
source property which contains an array of the errors returned by the GraphQL server.