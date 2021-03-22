openbase logo
relay-commit-mutation-promise

by relay-tools
1.1.4 (see all)

Promise wrapper for Relay Modern's commit mutation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

560

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

relay-commit-mutation-promise

Promise wrapper for Relay Modern's commit mutation

Installation

npm install relay-commit-mutation-promise

Usage with Relay Modern

const commitMutation = require('relay-commit-mutation-promise');
const {graphql} = require('react-relay');

const mutation = graphql`
  mutation MarkReadNotificationMutation(
    $input: MarkReadNotificationData!
  ) {
    markReadNotification(data: $input) {
      notification {
        seenState
      }
    }
  }
`;
const variables = {
  input: {
    source,
    storyID,
  },
};

commitMutation(environment, {mutation, variables})
  .then(response => {
    // handle successful response
  })
  .catch(error => {
    const graphqlErrors = error.source.errors;
    // handle error
  });

Usage with Relay Modern compat layer

const commitMutation = require('relay-commit-mutation-promise/compat');

Accessing GraphQL errors

The error object returned in the rejected promise contains a source property which contains an array of the errors returned by the GraphQL server.

