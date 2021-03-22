Promise wrapper for Relay Modern's commit mutation

Installation

npm install relay-commit-mutation-promise

Usage with Relay Modern

const commitMutation = require ( 'relay-commit-mutation-promise' ); const {graphql} = require ( 'react-relay' ); const mutation = graphql ` mutation MarkReadNotificationMutation( $input: MarkReadNotificationData! ) { markReadNotification(data: $input) { notification { seenState } } } ` ; const variables = { input : { source, storyID, }, }; commitMutation(environment, {mutation, variables}) .then( response => { }) .catch( error => { const graphqlErrors = error.source.errors; });

Usage with Relay Modern compat layer

const commitMutation = require ( 'relay-commit-mutation-promise/compat' );

Accessing GraphQL errors