Are you frustrated that you cannot add comments into your configuration JSON
Relaxed JSON is a simple solution.
Small JavaScript library with only one exposed function
RJSON.transform(text : string) : string
(and few convenient helpers).
Relaxed JSON (modified BSD license) is a strict superset of JSON,
relaxing strictness of vanilla JSON.
Valid, vanilla JSON will not be changed by
RJSON.transform. But there are few additional
features helping writing JSON by hand.
// foo and
/* bar */ →
.
Comments are converted into whitespace, so your formatting is preserved.
[1, 2, 3, ] →
[1, 2, 3]. Works also in objects
{ "foo": "bar", } →
{ "foo": "bar" }.
{ foo: bar } →
{ "foo": "bar" }.
'say "Hello"' →
"say \"Hello\"".
foo-bar →
"foo-bar".
RJSON.transform(text : string) : string.
Transforms Relaxed JSON text into JSON text. Doesn't verify (parse) the JSON, i.e result JSON might be invalid as well
RJSON.parse(text : string, reviver : function | opts : obj) : obj.
Parse the RJSON text, virtually
JSON.parse(JSON.transform(text), reviver).
You could pass a reviver function or an options object as the second argument. Supported options:
reviver: you could still pass a reviver
relaxed: use relaxed version of JSON (default: true)
warnings: use relaxed JSON own parser, supports better error messages (default: false)
tolerant: wait until the end to throw errors
duplicate: fail if there are duplicate keys in objects
There is
rjson executable†
$ sudo npm install -g relaxed-json
$ rjson relaxed-json.js
Error on line 27: Unexpected character: (
(function () {
% rjson package.json
{
"name": "relaxed-json",
"description": "Relaxed JSON is strict superset JSON, relaxing strictness of valilla JSON",
†
rjson is similar to
python -mjson.tool.
rjson executable
make
$ is valid identifier character
CR and
CRLF also
rjson.parse
For truly human writable configuration consider using YAML.