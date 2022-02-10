This library consists of three parts:
A convenient
Intl.RelativeTimeFormat polyfill. No dependencies (doesn't require
Intl.PluralRules because it's already built in).
A high-level relative time formatting library.
A React component for relative time formatting.
npm install relative-time-format --save
If you're not using a bundler then use a standalone version from a CDN.
import RelativeTimeFormat from "relative-time-format"
import en from "relative-time-format/locale/en.json"
RelativeTimeFormat.addLocale(en)
// Returns "2 days ago"
new RelativeTimeFormat("en", {
style: "long" // "long" is the default. Other options: "short", "narrow".
}).format(-2, "day")
The localization resides in the
locale folder. The format of a localization is:
{
…
"day": {
"past": {
"one": "{0} day ago",
"other": "{0} days ago"
},
"future": {
"one": "in {0} day",
"other": "in {0} days"
}
},
…
}
The
past and
future can be defined by any of:
zero,
one,
two,
few,
many and
other. For more info on which is which read the official Unicode CLDR documentation. Unicode CLDR (Common Locale Data Repository) is an industry standard and is basically a collection of formatting rules for all locales (date, time, currency, measurement units, numbers, etc). All localizations come from
cldr-dates-full package (for example,
en-US).
To determine whether a certain amount of time (number) is
one,
few, or something else,
relative-time-format uses Unicode CLDR rules for formatting plurals. These rules are number quantifying functions (one for each locale) which can tell if a number should be treated as
zero,
one,
two,
few,
many or
other. Knowing how these pluralization rules work is not required but anyway here are some links for curious advanced readers: rules explanation, list of rules for all locales, list of rules for all locales in JSON format (part of
cldr-core/supplemental package), converting those rules to javascript functions. These quantifying functions can be found as
quantify properties of a locale data.
The
locale folder is generated from CLDR data by running:
npm run generate-locales
Locale data is extracted from
cldr-core (quantifiers) and
cldr-dates-full (relative time messages) packages which usually get some updates once or twice a year.
npm run update-locales
Intl.RelativeTimeFormat is intentionally a low-level API. Third-party libraries are supposed to be built on top of this base-level API. An example of such library is
javascript-time-ago which uses
Intl.RelativeTimeFormat internally and provides a higher-level API:
import TimeAgo from 'javascript-time-ago'
// Load locale-specific relative date/time formatting rules.
import en from 'javascript-time-ago/locale/en.json'
// Add locale-specific relative date/time formatting rules.
TimeAgo.addLocale(en)
// Create relative date/time formatter.
const timeAgo = new TimeAgo('en-US')
timeAgo.format(new Date())
// "just now"
timeAgo.format(Date.now() - 60 * 1000)
// "a minute ago"
timeAgo.format(Date.now() - 2 * 60 * 60 * 1000)
// "2 hours ago"
timeAgo.format(Date.now() - 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000)
// "a day ago"
One can use any npm CDN service, e.g. unpkg.com or jsdelivr.net
<script src="https://unpkg.com/relative-time-format@[version]/bundle/polyfill.js"></script>
<script>
var en = ... // Somehow import `relative-time-format/locale/en.json`.
RelativeTimeFormat.addLocale(en)
console.log(new RelativeTimeFormat('en').format(-1, 'days'))
</script>
where
[version] is an npm package version range (for example,
0.2.x or
^0.2.0).
There's a test suite of about 150 test cases for
Intl.RelativeTimeFormat specification implementations. It's called "Test262". These tests check every possible imaginable aspect of formal correctness of a spec implementation including the weirdest artificial cases imaginable like accepting strings instead of numbers, accepting objects having keys
0,
1, etc instead of arrays, accepting objects with
toString() method instead of strings, defining all class methods as special "non-enumerable" properties via
Object.defineProperty() instead of the regular way everyone defines class methods in real life, and so on. Handling all these formal edge cases would result in an unnecessarily convoluted and less readable code and I'd prefer to keep things simple and elegant, so this library intentionally chose not to pass all of the "Test262" test cases while still passing most of them: it passes the functional correctness part and skips the not-relevant-in-real-life cases part.
This library comes with TypeScript "typings". If you happen to find any bugs in those, create an issue.