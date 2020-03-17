npm install relative-luminance
Calculate the relative luminance of an RGB triplet color.
Note that as of 1.0.0, this module doesn't directly export a function if you're using
CommonJS: use the
default export, like:
var luminance = require('relative-luminance').default;
Given a 3-element array of R, G, B varying from 0 to 255, return the luminance as a number from 0 to 1.
var luminance = require('relative-luminance');
var black_lum = luminance([0, 0, 0]); // 0
Returns number luminance, between 0 and 1