openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rl

relative-luminance

by Tom MacWright
2.0.1 (see all)

Calculate the relative luminance of an RGB triplet color.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29.7K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Greenkeeper badge CircleCI

relative-luminance

npm install relative-luminance

Calculate the relative luminance of an RGB triplet color.

Note that as of 1.0.0, this module doesn't directly export a function if you're using CommonJS: use the default export, like:

var luminance = require('relative-luminance').default;

API

Table of Contents

relativeLuminance

Given a 3-element array of R, G, B varying from 0 to 255, return the luminance as a number from 0 to 1.

Parameters
Examples
var luminance = require('relative-luminance');
var black_lum = luminance([0, 0, 0]); // 0

Returns number luminance, between 0 and 1

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial