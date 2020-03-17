npm install relative-luminance

Calculate the relative luminance of an RGB triplet color.

Note that as of 1.0.0, this module doesn't directly export a function if you're using CommonJS: use the default export, like:

var luminance = require ( 'relative-luminance' ).default;

API

Table of Contents

relativeLuminance

Given a 3-element array of R, G, B varying from 0 to 255, return the luminance as a number from 0 to 1.

Parameters

rgb Array<number> 3-element array of a color

Examples

var luminance = require ( 'relative-luminance' ); var black_lum = luminance([ 0 , 0 , 0 ]);

Returns number luminance, between 0 and 1