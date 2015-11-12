Get the relative filepath from path A to path B. Calculates from file-to-directory, file-to-file, directory-to-file, and directory-to-directory.
Calculates correctly from:
Install with npm
$ npm i relative --save
var relative = require('relative');
relative(from, to);
relative('a/b/c.txt', 'd');
//=> '../../d'
relative('d', 'a/b/c.txt');
//=> '../a/b/c.txt'
Relative to
process.cwd()
relative('a/b/c.txt');
//=> 'a/b/c.txt'
relative(process.cwd(), 'a/b/c.txt');
//=> 'a/b/c.txt'
relative('a/b/c.txt', process.cwd());
//=> '..'
There are cases where it is impossible to tell if a path is a file or a directory without more information.
Examples
If assume that
a.b.c is a directory, we have no way of know that without hitting the filesystem, which is impossible if the path doesn't actually exist.
So the result would be:
relative('fixtures/a.b.c', 'fixtures');
//=> '.'
If the path exists
Pass
true as the last argument, or pass the stat object from
fs.stat()/
fs.statSync() and you will get the correct result.
relative('fixtures/a.b.c', 'fixtures', true);
//=> '..'
If the path does not exist
End directory names with trailing slash. If you can't or don't want to do that, you may get incorrect results from time to time, but there isn't much we can do about it.
One very bad idea I had was to create a whitelist of filenames that look like directories, and directories that look like file names so that when those paths are encountered the logic would be adjusted accordingly. Anyway, it is what it is.
Get the relative path to the given
base.
relative.toBase(base, filepath);
Example:
relative.toBase('a/b', 'a/b/c/d/file.txt');
//=> 'c/d/file.txt'
true if the path appears to be relative.
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm i -d && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2014-2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.
