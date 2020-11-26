这是一个Vue关系图谱组件，可以展示如组织机构图谱、股权架构图谱、集团关系图谱等知识图谱，可提供多种图谱布局，包括树状布局、中心布局、力学布局自动布局等。
这个项目使用典型的vue编程方式，代码简单易懂。如果需要实现一些自定义的高级功能，你可以直接使用源码作为一个component放到你的项目中去用，轻松、任意的修改。
详细使用方法、配置选项、在线demo，以及可视化的配置工具，可以访问这个网址：
快速使用：
npm install --save relation-graph
<template>
<div>
<div style="height:calc(100vh - 50px);">
<RelationGraph ref="seeksRelationGraph" :options="graphOptions" :on-node-click="onNodeClick" :on-line-click="onLineClick" />
</div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import RelationGraph from 'relation-graph'
export default {
name: 'Demo',
components: { RelationGraph },
data() {
return {
graphOptions: {
allowSwitchLineShape: true,
allowSwitchJunctionPoint: true,
defaultJunctionPoint: 'border'
// 这里可以参考"Graph 图谱"中的参数进行设置:http://relation-graph.com/#/docs/graph
}
}
},
mounted() {
this.showSeeksGraph()
},
methods: {
showSeeksGraph() {
var __graph_json_data = {
rootId: 'a',
nodes: [
// node配置选项：http://relation-graph.com/#/docs/node
// node支持通过插槽slot完全自定义，示例：http://relation-graph.com/#/demo/adv-slot
{ id: 'a', text: 'A', borderColor: 'yellow' },
{ id: 'b', text: 'B', color: '#43a2f1', fontColor: 'yellow' },
{ id: 'c', text: 'C', nodeShape: 1, width: 80, height: 60 },
{ id: 'e', text: 'E', nodeShape: 0, width: 150, height: 150 }
],
links: [
// link配置选项：http://relation-graph.com/#/docs/link
{ from: 'a', to: 'b', text: '关系1', color: '#43a2f1' },
{ from: 'a', to: 'c', text: '关系2' },
{ from: 'a', to: 'e', text: '关系3' },
{ from: 'b', to: 'e', color: '#67C23A' }
]
}
this.$refs.seeksRelationGraph.setJsonData(__graph_json_data, (seeksRGGraph) => {
// Called when the relation-graph is completed
})
},
onNodeClick(nodeObject, $event) {
console.log('onNodeClick:', nodeObject)
},
onLineClick(lineObject, $event) {
console.log('onLineClick:', lineObject)
}
}
}
</script>
上面代码的效果：
更多效果及使用方法：
最新版本v1.1.0：
修改问题：
新特性：
为中心布局添加新的配置distance_coefficient，可以设置各层级之间的距离，以达到调整连线长度的视觉效果。请参考：http://relation-graph.com/#/docs/layout 中的章节《center / 中心布局 特有的选项》），示例：http://relation-graph.com/#/demo/distance_coefficient
另外，目前树状布局一直支持距离调整，请参考：http://relation-graph.com/#/docs/layout 中的章节《tree / 树状布局 特有的选项》。示例：http://relation-graph.com/#/demo/tree-distance
新增图谱选项：disableDragNode，可以全局禁用节点拖动
当图谱的大小发生变化时自动居中（可以通过图谱选项moveToCenterWhenResize禁用此功能）。示例：http://relation-graph.com/#/demo/graph-resize
树状数据的支持，即通过{text:a,children: [{b},{c},{d}] }这样的方式定义数据，免去树形图谱的数据扁平化转换。示例：http://relation-graph.com/#/demo/tree-data
v1.0.9：
主要修改的问题：
新特性：
这个项目使用典型的vue编程方式，代码简单易懂，如果需要实现一些高级功能，你还可以直接使用源码作为一个component放到你的项目中去用，如果有一些优化或者新特性，欢迎提交pull request。
如果这个项目能帮到大家，有更多的人关注，后续我会开发用于小程序、react、angular的版本，以及基于canvas的实现。
有问题可以加QQ：3235808353，提bug、提建议、一起交流分享前端开发心得，第一获取新版本发布消息。