这是一个Vue关系图谱组件，可以展示如组织机构图谱、股权架构图谱、集团关系图谱等知识图谱，可提供多种图谱布局，包括树状布局、中心布局、力学布局自动布局等。

这个项目使用典型的vue编程方式，代码简单易懂。如果需要实现一些自定义的高级功能，你可以直接使用源码作为一个component放到你的项目中去用，轻松、任意的修改。

详细使用方法、配置选项、在线demo，以及可视化的配置工具，可以访问这个网址：

http://relation-graph.com

快速使用：

npm install --save relation-graph

<template> <div> <div style="height:calc(100vh - 50px);"> <RelationGraph ref="seeksRelationGraph" :options="graphOptions" :on-node-click="onNodeClick" :on-line-click="onLineClick" /> </div> </div> </template> <script> import RelationGraph from 'relation-graph' export default { name: 'Demo', components: { RelationGraph }, data() { return { graphOptions: { allowSwitchLineShape: true, allowSwitchJunctionPoint: true, defaultJunctionPoint: 'border' // 这里可以参考"Graph 图谱"中的参数进行设置:http://relation-graph.com/#/docs/graph } } }, mounted() { this.showSeeksGraph() }, methods: { showSeeksGraph() { var __graph_json_data = { rootId: 'a', nodes: [ // node配置选项：http://relation-graph.com/#/docs/node // node支持通过插槽slot完全自定义，示例：http://relation-graph.com/#/demo/adv-slot { id: 'a', text: 'A', borderColor: 'yellow' }, { id: 'b', text: 'B', color: '#43a2f1', fontColor: 'yellow' }, { id: 'c', text: 'C', nodeShape: 1, width: 80, height: 60 }, { id: 'e', text: 'E', nodeShape: 0, width: 150, height: 150 } ], links: [ // link配置选项：http://relation-graph.com/#/docs/link { from: 'a', to: 'b', text: '关系1', color: '#43a2f1' }, { from: 'a', to: 'c', text: '关系2' }, { from: 'a', to: 'e', text: '关系3' }, { from: 'b', to: 'e', color: '#67C23A' } ] } this.$refs.seeksRelationGraph.setJsonData(__graph_json_data, (seeksRGGraph) => { // Called when the relation-graph is completed }) }, onNodeClick(nodeObject, $event) { console.log('onNodeClick:', nodeObject) }, onLineClick(lineObject, $event) { console.log('onLineClick:', lineObject) } } } </script>

上面代码的效果：

更多效果及使用方法：

最新版本v1.1.0：

修改问题：

修复了ie浏览器下滚动轴只能放大无法缩小的问题

修复了导出图片不全或留白太多的问题

修复了工具栏按钮样式错误和节点的收缩按钮样式错误

新特性：

v1.0.9：

主要修改的问题：

1，解决了当使用者没有使用element-ui时图谱工具栏样式异常的问题

2，默认关闭组件中的打印信息，只有在设置debug时打印信息

3，解决了_graph.removeNodeById方法的bug

4，解决了当图谱大小调整后调用refresh方法无法让图谱位置居中的问题

5，解决了当调整图谱大小后工具栏位置不自动调整的问题

6，解决了无法将图谱数据放在Vue data()中的问题

新特性：

如果这个项目能帮到大家，有更多的人关注，后续我会开发用于小程序、react、angular的版本，以及基于canvas的实现。

有问题可以加QQ：3235808353，提bug、提建议、一起交流分享前端开发心得，第一获取新版本发布消息。