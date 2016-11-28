openbase logo
relate-js

by relax
0.7.6 (see all)

Relate is a GraphQL client data agnostic connector for React on top of Redux

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Relate is a library built to use together with Redux and GraphQL. You can think of it as an alternative to Relay for Redux. It extends the React Redux's connect where you can additionally specify your container's data needs. Relate will resolve each container data needs automatically and provides it to each one the data they requested.

Relate follows a similar API to Relay, it isn't a replacement but an alternative to it with some more liberty which might be a better fit for some projects.

Documentation

http://relax.github.io/relate

Usage Example

Relate let's you declare data needs at a component level. Example:

@dataConnect(
  (state) => ({
    sort: state.router.location.query.sort || '_id',
    order: state.router.location.query.order || 'desc'
  }),
  (dispatch) => yourReduxDispatchMap...,
  (props) => ({
    fragments: {
      pages: {
        _id: 1,
        title: 1,
        state: 1
      }
    },
    variablesTypes: {
      pages: {
        sort: 'String',
        order: 'String'
      }
    },
    initialVariables: {
      pages: {
        sort: props.sort,
        order: props.order
      }
    }
  })
)
export default class PagesContainer extends Component {
  render () {
    // pages will be available through this.props.pages
    // ...
  }
}

You can use props mapped from your redux state to build the initial query. You can also set variables mid lifecycle that will trigger a new fetch:

componentWillReceiveProps (nextProps) {
  if (nextProps.sort !== this.props.sort || nextProps.order !== this.props.order) {
    this.props.relate.setVariables({
      pages: {
        sort: nextProps.sort,
        order: nextProps.order
      }
    });
  }
}

Relate will handle updates and removed nodes for you and update the connectors listening to them :)

