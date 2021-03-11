An all-in-one solution for creating modern React apps
Rekit is a toolkit for building scalable web applications with React, Redux and React-router. It helps you focus on business logic rather than dealing with massive libraries, patterns, configurations etc.
Rekit creates apps bootstrapped by create-react-app and uses an opinionated way to organize folder and code. It's designed to be scalable, testable and maintainable by using feature oriented architecture, one action per file pattern. This ensures application logic is well grouped and decoupled.
Rekit consists of three pieces:
Below is a quick demo video of how Rekit Studio works:
You can also see the live demo, but the instructions shown on the intro might be outdated: http://demo.rekit.org
If you are on Mac you can use the desktop app.
Install with npm:
npm install -g rekit # Install Rekit CLI
npm install -g rekit-studio # Install Rekit Studio
This will install the commands
rekit and
rekit-studio to the system. Rekit is developed and tested on npm 3+ and node 6+, so this is the prerequisite for using Rekit.
Create a new application
rekit create <app-name> [--sass]
This will create a new app named
app-name in the current directory. The
--sass flag allows to use sass instead of default less as the CSS transpiler. After creating the app, you need to install dependencies:
cd app-name
npm install
Now, we can start Rekit Studio with:
rekit-studio -p 3040
Finally, you can open Rekit Studio at http://localhost:3040/. At the bottom in the "Scripts" tab you can find buttons to start, build, and test your app.
The Rekit organization contains a number of packages.
|Packages
|Description
|rekit-core
|Provide core APIs such as create components, rename actions, etc...
|rekit
|CLI wrapper of rekit-core, create apps by cloning repo from rekit-boilerplate-cra
|rekit-studio
|Dedicated IDE for Rekit development, uses rekit-core to manage project too.
|rekit-plugin-redux-saga
|Use redux-saga instead of redux-thunk for async actions.
|rekit-plugin-selector
|Support selectors by Rekit cli.
|rekit-plugin-apollo
|Support graphql by Apollo.
Disclaimer: Some of documentation, particularly around installation, is outdated since the release of 3.0
MIT