An all-in-one solution for creating modern React apps

Rekit is a toolkit for building scalable web applications with React, Redux and React-router. It helps you focus on business logic rather than dealing with massive libraries, patterns, configurations etc.

Rekit creates apps bootstrapped by create-react-app and uses an opinionated way to organize folder and code. It's designed to be scalable, testable and maintainable by using feature oriented architecture, one action per file pattern. This ensures application logic is well grouped and decoupled.

Rekit consists of three pieces:

Rekit Studio: A complete web IDE for React, Redux, and React Router development

Rekit CLI: A command line tool to create and manage projects, components, actions, etc.

Demo

Below is a quick demo video of how Rekit Studio works:

You can also see the live demo: http://demo.rekit.org

Installation

If you are on Mac you can use the desktop app.

Install with npm:

npm install -g rekit npm install -g rekit-studio

This will install the commands rekit and rekit-studio to the system. Rekit is developed and tested on npm 3+ and node 6+, so this is the prerequisite for using Rekit.

Usage

Create a new application

rekit create <app- name > [

This will create a new app named app-name in the current directory. The --sass flag allows to use sass instead of default less as the CSS transpiler. After creating the app, you need to install dependencies:

cd app-name npm install

Now, we can start Rekit Studio with:

rekit-studio - p 3040

Finally, you can open Rekit Studio at http://localhost:3040/. At the bottom in the "Scripts" tab you can find buttons to start, build, and test your app.

Key Features

Packages

The Rekit organization contains a number of packages.

Packages Description rekit-core Provide core APIs such as create components, rename actions, etc... rekit CLI wrapper of rekit-core, create apps by cloning repo from rekit-boilerplate-cra rekit-studio Dedicated IDE for Rekit development, uses rekit-core to manage project too. rekit-plugin-redux-saga Use redux-saga instead of redux-thunk for async actions. rekit-plugin-selector Support selectors by Rekit cli. rekit-plugin-apollo Support graphql by Apollo.

Documentation

Disclaimer: Some of documentation, particularly around installation, is outdated since the release of 3.0

http://rekit.js.org

License

MIT