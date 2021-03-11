openbase logo
rekit

by rekit
3.0.0 (see all)

IDE and toolkit for building scalable web applications with React, Redux and React-router

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status Gitter Demo MIT licensed Code Quality: Javascript Total Alerts

An all-in-one solution for creating modern React apps

Rekit is a toolkit for building scalable web applications with React, Redux and React-router. It helps you focus on business logic rather than dealing with massive libraries, patterns, configurations etc.

Rekit creates apps bootstrapped by create-react-app and uses an opinionated way to organize folder and code. It's designed to be scalable, testable and maintainable by using feature oriented architecture, one action per file pattern. This ensures application logic is well grouped and decoupled.

Rekit consists of three pieces:

  • Rekit App Download the latest desktop App for Mac. Windows version is coming...
  • Rekit Studio: A complete web IDE for React, Redux, and React Router development
  • Rekit CLI: A command line tool to create and manage projects, components, actions, etc.

Read more about the new Rekit Studio in the blog post

🎉 Rekit Now Creates Apps By Create-react-app

🔥 Introducing Rekit Studio: a real IDE for React and Redux development

🎉 Using Rekit Studio in an Existing React Project

Demo

Below is a quick demo video of how Rekit Studio works:

Rekit Demo

You can also see the live demo, but the instructions shown on the intro might be outdated: http://demo.rekit.org

Installation

If you are on Mac you can use the desktop app.

Install with npm:

npm install -g rekit  # Install Rekit CLI
npm install -g rekit-studio  # Install Rekit Studio

This will install the commands rekit and rekit-studio to the system. Rekit is developed and tested on npm 3+ and node 6+, so this is the prerequisite for using Rekit.

Usage

Create a new application

rekit create <app-name> [--sass]

This will create a new app named app-name in the current directory. The --sass flag allows to use sass instead of default less as the CSS transpiler. After creating the app, you need to install dependencies:

cd app-name
npm install

Now, we can start Rekit Studio with:

rekit-studio -p 3040

Finally, you can open Rekit Studio at http://localhost:3040/. At the bottom in the "Scripts" tab you can find buttons to start, build, and test your app.

Key Features

  • It's production-ready but not a starter kit.
  • Zero additional configuration needed after creating an app.
  • Dedicated IDE for Rekit development.
  • Command line tools to manage actions, reducers, components and pages.
  • Bootstrapped by create-react-app, all your knowledge about it still works.
  • Use Webpack 3 for bundling.
  • Use Babel for ES2015(ES6)+ support.
  • Use React hot loader for hot module replacement.
  • Use Redux for application state management.
  • Use React-router for routing and it's configured with Redux reducer.
  • Use Webpack dll plugin to improve dev-time build performance.
  • Use Less or Sass as CSS transpilers.
  • Use jest, enzyme for testing.
  • Support Redux dev tools.

Packages

The Rekit organization contains a number of packages.

PackagesDescription
rekit-coreVersion Provide core APIs such as create components, rename actions, etc...
rekitVersion CLI wrapper of rekit-core, create apps by cloning repo from rekit-boilerplate-cra
rekit-studioVersion Dedicated IDE for Rekit development, uses rekit-core to manage project too.
rekit-plugin-redux-sagaVersion Use redux-saga instead of redux-thunk for async actions.
rekit-plugin-selectorVersion Support selectors by Rekit cli.
rekit-plugin-apolloVersion Support graphql by Apollo.

Documentation

Disclaimer: Some of documentation, particularly around installation, is outdated since the release of 3.0

http://rekit.js.org

License

MIT

