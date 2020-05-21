docker inspect → docker run
Reverse engineer a
docker run command from an existing container (via
docker inspect).
rekcod can turn any of the following into a
docker run command:
rekcod will call
docker inspect)
docker inspect output
docker inspect output directly)
Each
docker run command can be used to duplicate the containers.
This is not super robust, but it should cover most arguments needed. See Fields Supported below.
When passing container ids/names, this module calls
docker inspect directly, and the user running it should be able to as well.
(If you didn't notice, the dumb name for this package is just "docker" in reverse.)
If you have Node installed:
$ npm i -g rekcod
If you only have Docker installed:
$ docker pull nexdrew/rekcod
$ alias rekcod="docker run --rm -i -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock nexdrew/rekcod"
Or you can simply run this, no installation required:
$ docker run --rm -i -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock nexdrew/rekcod <container>
# containers as arguments
$ rekcod container-one 6653931e39f2 happy_torvalds
docker run --name container-one ...
docker run --name stinky_jones ...
docker run --name happy_torvalds ...
# pipe in containers
$ docker ps -aq | rekcod
docker run --name container-one ...
docker run --name stinky_jones ...
docker run --name happy_torvalds ...
If you are using the Node CLI - i.e. you installed
rekcod via npm or yarn - you can pass file names or file contents to
rekcod as is, since the Node CLI will have access to files on the host file system:
# file names as arguments (Node CLI example)
$ docker inspect container-one > one.json
$ docker inspect 6653931e39f2 happy_torvalds > two.json
$ rekcod one.json two.json
docker run --name container-one ...
docker run --name stinky_jones ...
docker run --name happy_torvalds ...
# pipe in file names (Node CLI example)
$ docker inspect container-one > one.json
$ docker inspect 6653931e39f2 happy_torvalds > two.json
$ ls *.json | rekcod
If you are using the Docker-only version of
rekcod - i.e. you are using
docker run to run the
nexdrew/rekcod image - then note that you'll need to bind mount files from the host file system as volumes on the
rekcod container in order for the containerized executable to read them:
# file names as arguments (Docker-only example)
$ docker inspect container-one > one.json
$ docker run --rm -i -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock -v `pwd`/one.json:/one.json nexdrew/rekcod /one.json
docker run --name container-one ...
Otherwise, as long as you read the file from the host system, you can pipe the contents of a file to
rekcod and either installation method will work:
# pipe in file contents (works for Node CLI or Docker-only alias)
$ cat one.json | rekcod
$ docker inspect container-one 6653931e39f2 | rekcod
docker run --name container-one ...
docker run --name stinky_jones ...
$ npm i --save rekcod
reckod()
const rekcod = require('rekcod')
// single container
rekcod('container-name', (err, run) => {
if (err) return console.error(err)
console.log(run[0].command)
})
// multiple containers
rekcod(['another-name', '6653931e39f2', 'happy_torvalds'], (err, run) => {
if (err) return console.error(err)
run.forEach((r) => {
console.log('\n', r.command)
})
})
rekcod.readFile()
const rekcod = require('rekcod')
rekcod.readFile('docker-inspect.json', (err, run) => {
if (err) return console.error(err)
run.forEach((r) => {
console.log('\n', r.command)
})
})
rekcod.parse()
const fs = require('fs')
const rekcod = require('rekcod')
let array
try {
array = rekcod.parse(fs.readFileSync('docker-inspect.json', 'utf8'))
} catch (err) {
return console.error(err)
}
array.forEach((r) => {
console.log('\n', r.command)
})
rekcod will translate the following
docker inspect fields into the listed
docker run arguments.
|docker inspect
|docker run
Name
--name
HostConfig.Privileged
--privileged
HostConfig.Runtime
--runtime
HostConfig.Binds
-v
HostConfig.VolumesFrom
--volumes-from
HostConfig.PortBindings
-p
HostConfig.Links
--link
HostConfig.PublishAllPorts
-P
HostConfig.NetworkMode
--net
HostConfig.UTSMode
--uts
HostConfig.RestartPolicy
--restart
HostConfig.ExtraHosts
--add-host
HostConfig.GroupAdd
--group-add
HostConfig.PidMode
--pid
HostConfig.SecurityOpt
--security-opt
Config.Hostname
-h
Config.Domainname
--domainname
Config.ExposedPorts
--expose
Config.Labels
-l
Config.Env
-e
Config.Attach* !== true
-d
Config.AttachStdin
-a stdin
Config.AttachStdout
-a stdout
Config.AttachStderr
-a stderr
Config.Tty
-t
Config.OpenStdin
-i
Config.Entrypoint
--entrypoint
Config.Image ||
Image
|image name or id
Config.Cmd
|command and args
Prior to version 0.2.0,
rekcod always assumed
-d for detached mode, but it now uses that only when all stdio options are not attached. I believe this is the correct behavior, but let me know if it causes you problems. A side effect of this is that the
-d shows up much later in the
docker run command than it used to, but it will still be there. ❤
ISC © Contributors