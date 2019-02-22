rejoice

hapi.js CLI.

Lead Maintainer - Lloyd Benson

Rejoice is a CLI tool for hapi which requires a js/json file with the config. It relies on the composer library called glue (http://github.com/hapijs/glue).

To start it up simply:

rejoice -c app.json rejoice -c app.js

where app.json may look something like:

{ server : { cache : 'redis' , port : 8000 }, register : { plugins : [ './awesome-plugin.js' , { plugin : require ( 'myplugin' ), options : { uglify : true } }, { plugin : './ui-user' }, { plugin : './ui-admin' , options : { sessiontime : 500 }, routes : { prefix : '/admin' } } ], options : { once : false } } }

For more information about manifests, see Glue's API.

You can specify a specific path to be passed to Glue as the relativeTo option by using the -p flag.

rejoice -c app.json -p /full/path/to/project/plugin/dir

If you need a module required before your application is loaded you can use the -r flag.

rejoice -c app.json -r `module`

Multiple modules can be required by using the -r flag as many times as needed. This example requires two modules from an implied source of node_modules .

rejoice -c app.json -r babel/register -r dotenv/config

When using -r with the -p flag, the -p flag takes on an additional meaning. In this case, the -p specifies the path where the module specified in -r will be found.

rejoice -c app.json -r `module` -p /base/path/to/required/ module

The resulting search path for module would be /base/path/to/required/module/node_modules .

To specify both a -p option to be passed to Glue and specify a path to locate the -r module use an absolute path for -r .