hapi.js CLI.
Lead Maintainer - Lloyd Benson
Rejoice is a CLI tool for hapi which requires a js/json file with the config. It relies on the composer library called glue (http://github.com/hapijs/glue).
To start it up simply:
rejoice -c app.json
// or using regular JS file
// where app.js must export the config object
rejoice -c app.js
where app.json may look something like:
{
server: {
cache: 'redis',
port: 8000
},
register: {
plugins: [
'./awesome-plugin.js',
{
plugin: require('myplugin'),
options: {
uglify: true
}
},
{
plugin: './ui-user'
},
{
plugin: './ui-admin',
options: {
sessiontime: 500
},
routes: {
prefix: '/admin'
}
}
],
options: {
once: false
}
}
}
For more information about manifests, see Glue's API.
You can specify a specific path to be passed to Glue as the
relativeTo option by using the
-p flag.
rejoice -c app.json -p /full/path/to/project/plugin/dir
If you need a module required before your application is loaded you can use the
-r flag.
rejoice -c app.json -r `module`
Multiple modules can be required by using the
-r flag as many times as needed. This example requires two modules from an implied source of
node_modules.
rejoice -c app.json -r babel/register -r dotenv/config
When using
-r with the
-p flag, the
-p flag takes on an additional meaning. In this case, the
-p specifies the path where the module specified in
-r will be found.
rejoice -c app.json -r `module` -p /base/path/to/required/module
The resulting search path for
module would be
/base/path/to/required/module/node_modules.
To specify both a
-p option to be passed to Glue and specify a path to locate the
-r module use an absolute path for
-r.
rejoice -c app.json -p ./lib -r /absolute/path/to/module