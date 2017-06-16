openbase logo
rei

reinstall

by Scott Corgan
2.0.0 (see all)

Reinstall package's node modules without cache

npm
GitHub
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

reinstall

Reinstall package's node modules without cache.

  • Removes node_modules directory
  • Clean's NPM cache
  • Install's modules from package.json

Install

npm install reinstall -g

Usage

reinstall

That's it.

