Under development
Connect React state hooks (
useState and
useReducer) to redux dev tools.
Hooks are great, they are a joy to use to create state in components. On the other hand, with something global and centralised like Redux, we have great dev tools.
Why not both? That's exactly what this package offers: connecting
useState and
useReducer to redux dev tools, so you can do the following:
You need redux devtools installed. This package provides:
StateInspector: a provider which will be used by
useState and
useReducer to connect them to a store and redux dev tools.
name (name of the store in dev tools) and
initialState (if you want to start with a given state)
StateInspector in your application, hooks will report to the nearest one
StateInspector,
useState and
useReducer behave normally
import React from "react"
import { StateInspector } from "reinspect"
import App from "./App"
function AppWrapper() {
return (
<StateInspector name="App">
<App />
</StateInspector>
)
}
export default AppWrapper
useState(initialState, id?): like useState but with a 2nd argument
id (a unique ID to identify it in dev tools). If no
id is supplied, the hook won't be connected to dev tools.
import React from "react"
import { useState } from "reinspect"
export function CounterWithUseState({ id }) {
const [count, setCount] = useState(0, id)
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => setCount(count - 1)}>-</button>
{count} <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>+</button>
</div>
)
}
useReducer(reducer, initialState, initializer?, id?): like useReducer but with a 4th argument
id (a unique ID to identify it in dev tools). If no
id is supplied, the hook won't be connected to dev tools. You can use identity function (
state => state) as 3rd parameter to mock lazy initialization.