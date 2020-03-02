reinspect

Under development

Connect React state hooks ( useState and useReducer ) to redux dev tools.

See it live

Hooks are great, they are a joy to use to create state in components. On the other hand, with something global and centralised like Redux, we have great dev tools.

Why not both? That's exactly what this package offers: connecting useState and useReducer to redux dev tools, so you can do the following:

Inspect actions and state for each hook

Time travel through state changes in your app

Hot reloading: save your current state and re-inject it when re-rendering

API

You need redux devtools installed. This package provides: