Reinput

A React Native TextInput with material style 😎

Installation

npm install --save reinput

yarn add reinput

Motivation

Styling react-native inputs can be cumbersome. And most of them heavily relies onto the material design patterns. This style layer over the regular TextInput paves the way towards and easier and faster development.

We also expose a ReinputButton. Check the docs ;)

Demo

Wanna try before? Here's an interactive Expo snack. Otherwise, you can clone the repo and run the /example folder. It's the same, tho.

Usage

import Reinput from "reinput" const Input = () => ( <View> <Reinput label="name" /> <Reinput error="Handles error" /> <Reinput label="name" value="control value from outside" /> <Reinput label="name" defaultValue="initial value" /> <Reinput label="name" onChangeText={/* any TextInput prop */} /> </View> )

Props

Input

Name Type Default activeColor String color String #000000 fontFamily String fontSize Number 15 fontWeight String or Number normal height Number 64 marginBottom Number 8 marginLeft Number marginRight Number marginTop Number maxHeight Number minHeight Number onBlur Function onChangeText Function onContentSizeChange Function onFocus Function paddingBottom Number 8 paddingLeft Number 0 paddingRight Number 0 paddingTop Number 20 register Function noop textAlign String left

Register exposes the TextInput ref component out

Label

name type default label String labelActiveColor String #3f51b5 labelActiveScale Number 0.8 labelActiveTop Number -18 labelColor String #757575 labelDuration Number 200

Icon

Name Type Default icon Element iconOverlay Element

Placeholder

Name Type Default placeholder String placeholderColor String #757575 placeholderVisibility boolean undefined

How placeholderVisibility works?

{ Always: 1 , Never: null , OnFocus: true , OnBlur: false , }

Underline

Name Type Default underlineActiveColor String #3f51b5 underlineActiveHeight Number 2 underlineColor String #757575 underlineDuration Number 200 underlineHeight Number 1

Error

Name Type Default error String errorColor String #fc1f4a errorStyle TextStyle errorStyle.fontSize Number 12 errorStyle.paddingTop Number 4 errorStyle.paddingBottom Number 4

And also all the TextInput properties will work.

ReinputButton

We also expose a component that looks like an Input but it's a button so accepts onPress prop. We do following the material design guidelines.

Props are the same as the Input but it also accepts an onPress and doesn't have hooks for focus/blur events.

import { ReinputButton } from "reinput" const Input = () => ( < ReinputButton label = "This is not an Input" value = "If there is no value it shows the label as placeholder" onPress = {/* whatever callback */} /> )

Credits

Style patterns are mainly based on Material Design; properly adapted for iOS.