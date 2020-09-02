A React Native TextInput with material style 😎
npm install --save reinput
yarn add reinput
Styling react-native inputs can be cumbersome. And most of them heavily relies
onto the material design patterns. This style layer over the regular
TextInput
paves the way towards and easier and faster development.
We also expose a ReinputButton. Check the docs ;)
Wanna try before? Here's an interactive Expo snack.
Otherwise, you can clone the repo and run the
/example folder. It's the same, tho.
import Reinput from "reinput"
const Input = () => (
<View>
<Reinput label="name" />
<Reinput error="Handles error" />
<Reinput label="name" value="control value from outside" />
<Reinput label="name" defaultValue="initial value" />
<Reinput label="name" onChangeText={/* any TextInput prop */} />
</View>
)
|Name
|Type
|Default
|activeColor
|String
|color
|String
#000000
|fontFamily
|String
|fontSize
|Number
15
|fontWeight
|String or Number
normal
|height
|Number
64
|marginBottom
|Number
8
|marginLeft
|Number
|marginRight
|Number
|marginTop
|Number
|maxHeight
|Number
|minHeight
|Number
|onBlur
|Function
|onChangeText
|Function
|onContentSizeChange
|Function
|onFocus
|Function
|paddingBottom
|Number
8
|paddingLeft
|Number
0
|paddingRight
|Number
0
|paddingTop
|Number
20
|register
|Function
noop
|textAlign
|String
left
TextInput ref component out
|name
|type
|default
|label
|String
|labelActiveColor
|String
#3f51b5
|labelActiveScale
|Number
0.8
|labelActiveTop
|Number
-18
|labelColor
|String
#757575
|labelDuration
|Number
200
|Name
|Type
|Default
|icon
|Element
|iconOverlay
|Element
|Name
|Type
|Default
|placeholder
|String
|placeholderColor
|String
#757575
|placeholderVisibility
|boolean
|undefined
How
placeholderVisibility works?
{
Always: 1,
Never: null,
OnFocus: true,
OnBlur: false,
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|underlineActiveColor
|String
#3f51b5
|underlineActiveHeight
|Number
2
|underlineColor
|String
#757575
|underlineDuration
|Number
200
|underlineHeight
|Number
1
|Name
|Type
|Default
|error
|String
|errorColor
|String
#fc1f4a
|errorStyle
|TextStyle
|errorStyle.fontSize
|Number
12
|errorStyle.paddingTop
|Number
4
|errorStyle.paddingBottom
|Number
4
And also all the TextInput properties will work.
We also expose a component that looks like an Input but it's a button so accepts
onPress prop.
We do following the material design guidelines.
Props are the same as the Input but it also accepts an
onPress and doesn't have hooks for focus/blur events.
import { ReinputButton } from "reinput"
const Input = () => (
<ReinputButton
label="This is not an Input"
value="If there is no value it shows the label as placeholder"
onPress={/* whatever callback */}
/>
)
Style patterns are mainly based on Material Design; properly adapted for iOS.