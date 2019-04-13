reimg - A javascript library for converting image formats This can convert :
I needed to do this transformations a few times in the past, and got tired of looking them up.
Most of the solutions I found were either more complicated, or they required heavy 3rd party libraries or frameworks.
This is a very lightweight solution, and very simple to follow.
Just include this library in your html code :
<script src="reimg.js"></script>
Here are some examples on how to use it :
// convert svg element to img element
var img = ReImg.fromSvg(document.querySelector('svg')).toImg();
// now 'img' is the img element created
// convert svg element to png
var png = ReImg.fromSvg(document.getElementById('svg-element-id')).toPng();
// force client download of svg as png image
ReImg.fromSvg(document.querySelector('svg')).downloadPng();
// convert canvas to png
var png = ReImg.fromCanvas(document.getElementById('canvasId')).toPng();
This piece of software is issued under the MIT license. You can view the license here