reimg

reimg - A javascript library for converting image formats This can convert :

svg -> base64

svg -> canvas

svg -> html <img/> element

element svg -> png

canvas -> base64

canvas -> html <img/> element

element canvas -> png

I needed to do this transformations a few times in the past, and got tired of looking them up.

Most of the solutions I found were either more complicated, or they required heavy 3rd party libraries or frameworks.

This is a very lightweight solution, and very simple to follow.







Just include this library in your html code :

< script src = "reimg.js" > </ script >





Here are some examples on how to use it :

var img = ReImg.fromSvg( document .querySelector( 'svg' )).toImg(); var png = ReImg.fromSvg( document .getElementById( 'svg-element-id' )).toPng(); ReImg.fromSvg( document .querySelector( 'svg' )).downloadPng(); var png = ReImg.fromCanvas( document .getElementById( 'canvasId' )).toPng();







License

This piece of software is issued under the MIT license. You can view the license here