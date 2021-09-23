A lovely paint chat application like a PaintChatApp built with Node.
Currently in development. see DEMO (below)
Note: They are synchronized using Redis!
$ npm install --global reichat
https://github.com/kanreisa/reichat.git.
$ npm update --global reichat
$ reichat # start simply with default configurations
$ reichat --port 10133 --title "Example PaintChat Room"
$ reichat --version
$ reichat --help
commands don't needed. it works automatically.
reichat loads option values in the order of argument, config.json and ENV for each options.
|option name
|Argument
|ENV (app settings)
|config.json
|default value
|Path to config.json
|--config
|-
|-
|-
|Host
|--host
|HOST
|host
|0.0.0.0
|Port
|--port
|PORT
|port
|10133
|Title
|--title
|TITLE
|title
|PaintChat
|Canvas Width
|--canvas-width
|CANVAS_WIDTH
|canvasWidth
|1920
|Canvas Height
|--canvas-height
|CANVAS_HEIGHT
|canvasHeight
|1080
|Data Directory
|--data-dir
|DATA_DIR
|dataDir
|(tmpdir)
|Data File Prefix
|--data-file-prefix
|DATA_FILE_PREFIX
|dataFilePrefix
|reichat_
|Redis Host
|--redis-host
|REDIS_HOST
|redisHost
|-
|Redis Port
|--redis-port
|REDIS_PORT
|redisPort
|6379
|Redis Password
|--redis-password
|REDIS_PASSWORD
|redisPassword
|-
|Redis Key Prefix
|--redis-key-prefix
|REDIS_KEY_PREFIX
|redisKeyPrefix
|-
|Max Paint Log Count
|--max-paint-log-count
|MAX_PAINT_LOG_COUNT
|maxPaintLogCount
|2000
|Max Chat Log Count
|--max-chat-log-count
|MAX_CHAT_LOG_COUNT
|maxChatLogCount
|100
|Forwarded Header
|--forwarded-header
|FORWARDED_HEADER
|forwardedHeader
|-
if in trusted proxy you can use this option for logging.
XFF
Ctrl + Alt
Ctrl + Shift + Alt
Shift + Right Click)
Space
Tab
Enter