A lovely paint chat application like a PaintChatApp built with Node.

Currently in development. see DEMO (below)

DEMO

Note: They are synchronized using Redis!

Screenshot

Features

Pen Input Support

Layers

Binary Pen / Pencil / Brush

Pen / Pencil / Brush

Watercolor Brush

Pixel Copy / Move

Zoom in / out / fullscreen

Chat

Stabilizer

Designed for

Pen Device ( pressure/eraser supported )

) Wacom Cintiq

Wacom Intuos

Wacom feel IT

Microsoft Surface Pen (Surface Pro 3 / Surface 3)

Microsoft Pro Pen (Surface Pro / Surface Pro 2)

Windows 8.1

Internet Explorer 11

Windows 10

Microsoft Edge

Mac OS X Yosemite (10.10)

Google Chrome 44

Mozilla Firefox 40

Powered by

Installing

$ npm install --global reichat

Case: Azure Websites

for Experts

open your Websites Dashboard on Portal. click select External repository and next. repository url is https://github.com/kanreisa/reichat.git . done.

Case: Heroku

Updating

$ npm update --global reichat

Case: Azure Websites

open your Websites Dashboard on Portal. go to the DEPLOYMENTS. click to sync latest version.

Server

$ reichat $ reichat --port 10133 --title "Example PaintChat Room" $ reichat --version $ reichat -- help

Case: Azure Websites / Heroku

commands don't needed. it works automatically.

Server Configuration

reichat loads option values in the order of argument, config.json and ENV for each options.

option name Argument ENV (app settings) config.json default value Path to config.json --config - - - Host --host HOST host 0.0.0.0 Port --port PORT port 10133 Title --title TITLE title PaintChat Canvas Width --canvas-width CANVAS_WIDTH canvasWidth 1920 Canvas Height --canvas-height CANVAS_HEIGHT canvasHeight 1080 Data Directory --data-dir DATA_DIR dataDir (tmpdir) Data File Prefix --data-file-prefix DATA_FILE_PREFIX dataFilePrefix reichat_ Redis Host --redis-host REDIS_HOST redisHost - Redis Port --redis-port REDIS_PORT redisPort 6379 Redis Password --redis-password REDIS_PASSWORD redisPassword - Redis Key Prefix --redis-key-prefix REDIS_KEY_PREFIX redisKeyPrefix - Max Paint Log Count --max-paint-log-count MAX_PAINT_LOG_COUNT maxPaintLogCount 2000 Max Chat Log Count --max-chat-log-count MAX_CHAT_LOG_COUNT maxChatLogCount 100 Forwarded Header --forwarded-header FORWARDED_HEADER forwardedHeader -

Forwarded Header

if in trusted proxy you can use this option for logging.

XFF

Shortcuts

Eyedropper

Ctrl + Alt

(Right Click)

Eyedropper (Current Layer)

Ctrl + Shift + Alt

( Shift + Right Click)

+ Right Click) Hand Tool (Panning)

Space

Switch to Last Tool

Tab

Focus to Chat

Enter

API

/config

/canvas

/layers/0

/layers/1

/layers/2

Frequency Asked Questions

Pen Pressure ?

Currently, Pen Pressure supported on Windows.

Please use Microsoft Edge or Internet Explorer 11.

License

MIT