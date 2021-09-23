openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rei

reichat

by Yuki K.
0.0.35 (see all)

A lovely paint chat application like a PaintChatApp built with Node.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59

GitHub Stars

172

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

reichat

A lovely paint chat application like a PaintChatApp built with Node.

npm version Linux Build Windows Build Dependency Status devDependency Status

Deploy to Heroku Deploy to Azure

Currently in development. see DEMO (below)

DEMO

Note: They are synchronized using Redis!

Screenshot

Features

  • Pen Input Support
  • Layers
  • Binary Pen / Pencil / Brush
  • Pen / Pencil / Brush
  • Watercolor Brush
  • Pixel Copy / Move
  • Zoom in / out / fullscreen
  • Chat
  • Stabilizer

Designed for

  • Pen Device (pressure/eraser supported)
  • Wacom Cintiq
  • Wacom Intuos
  • Wacom feel IT
  • Microsoft Surface Pen (Surface Pro 3 / Surface 3)
  • Microsoft Pro Pen (Surface Pro / Surface Pro 2)
  • Windows 8.1
  • Internet Explorer 11
  • Windows 10
  • Microsoft Edge
  • Mac OS X Yosemite (10.10)
  • Google Chrome 44
  • Mozilla Firefox 40

Powered by

Installing

$ npm install --global reichat

Case: Azure Websites

Deploy to Azure

for Experts

  1. open your Websites Dashboard on Portal.
  2. click Set up deployment from source control
  3. select External repository and next.
  4. repository url is https://github.com/kanreisa/reichat.git.
  5. done.

Case: Heroku

Deploy to Heroku

Updating

$ npm update --global reichat

Case: Azure Websites

  1. open your Websites Dashboard on Portal.
  2. go to the DEPLOYMENTS.
  3. click SYNC to sync latest version.

Server

$ reichat # start simply with default configurations
$ reichat --port 10133 --title "Example PaintChat Room"
$ reichat --version
$ reichat --help

Case: Azure Websites / Heroku

commands don't needed. it works automatically.

Server Configuration

reichat loads option values in the order of argument, config.json and ENV for each options.

option nameArgumentENV (app settings)config.jsondefault value
Path to config.json--config---
Host--hostHOSThost0.0.0.0
Port--portPORTport10133
Title--titleTITLEtitlePaintChat
Canvas Width--canvas-widthCANVAS_WIDTHcanvasWidth1920
Canvas Height--canvas-heightCANVAS_HEIGHTcanvasHeight1080
Data Directory--data-dirDATA_DIRdataDir(tmpdir)
Data File Prefix--data-file-prefixDATA_FILE_PREFIXdataFilePrefixreichat_
Redis Host--redis-hostREDIS_HOSTredisHost-
Redis Port--redis-portREDIS_PORTredisPort6379
Redis Password--redis-passwordREDIS_PASSWORDredisPassword-
Redis Key Prefix--redis-key-prefixREDIS_KEY_PREFIXredisKeyPrefix-
Max Paint Log Count--max-paint-log-countMAX_PAINT_LOG_COUNTmaxPaintLogCount2000
Max Chat Log Count--max-chat-log-countMAX_CHAT_LOG_COUNTmaxChatLogCount100
Forwarded Header--forwarded-headerFORWARDED_HEADERforwardedHeader-

Forwarded Header

if in trusted proxy you can use this option for logging.

  • XFF

Shortcuts

  • Eyedropper
  • Ctrl + Alt
  • (Right Click)
  • Eyedropper (Current Layer)
  • Ctrl + Shift + Alt
  • (Shift + Right Click)
  • Hand Tool (Panning)
  • Space
  • Switch to Last Tool
  • Tab
  • Focus to Chat
  • Enter

API

  • /config
  • /canvas
  • /layers/0
  • /layers/1
  • /layers/2

Frequency Asked Questions

Pen Pressure ?

  • Currently, Pen Pressure supported on Windows.
  • Please use Microsoft Edge or Internet Explorer 11.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial