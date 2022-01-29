rehype plugin to serialize HTML. Compiler for unified. Stringifies hast syntax trees to HTML. Used in the rehype processor but can be used on its own as well.

If you’re in a browser, trust the content, and value a smaller bundle size, use rehype-dom-stringify instead.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install rehype-stringify

Use

import {unified} from 'unified' import {stream} from 'unified-stream' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' const processor = unified() .use(rehypeParse) .use(rehypeStringify, { quoteSmart : true , closeSelfClosing : true , omitOptionalTags : true , entities : { useShortestReferences : true } }) process.stdin.pipe(stream(processor)).pipe(process.stdout)

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeStringify .

Configure processor to serialize hast syntax trees to HTML.

options

Options can be passed when using processor.use(stringify, options) or with processor.data('settings', options) . All settings are passed to hast-util-to-html .

Security

As rehype works on HTML, and improper use of HTML can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack, use of rehype can also be unsafe. Use rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.

License

