rehype plugin to serialize HTML. Compiler for unified. Stringifies hast syntax trees to HTML. Used in the rehype processor but can be used on its own as well.
If you’re in a browser, trust the content, and value a smaller bundle size, use
rehype-dom-stringify instead.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install rehype-stringify
import {unified} from 'unified'
import {stream} from 'unified-stream'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
const processor = unified()
.use(rehypeParse)
.use(rehypeStringify, {
quoteSmart: true,
closeSelfClosing: true,
omitOptionalTags: true,
entities: {useShortestReferences: true}
})
process.stdin.pipe(stream(processor)).pipe(process.stdout)
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypeStringify.
unified().use(rehypeStringify[, options])
Configure
processor to serialize hast syntax trees to HTML.
options
Options can be passed when using
processor.use(stringify, options) or with
processor.data('settings', options).
All settings are passed to
hast-util-to-html.
As rehype works on HTML, and improper use of HTML can open you up to a
cross-site scripting (XSS) attack, use of rehype can also be unsafe.
Use
rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.
See
contributing.md in
rehypejs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
Ideas for new plugins and tools can be posted in
rehypejs/ideas.
A curated list of awesome rehype resources can be found in awesome rehype.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.