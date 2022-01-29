openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rehype-stringify

by rehypejs
9.0.2 (see all)

HTML processor powered by plugins part of the @unifiedjs collective

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

254K

GitHub Stars

878

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

rehype-stringify

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

rehype plugin to serialize HTML. Compiler for unified. Stringifies hast syntax trees to HTML. Used in the rehype processor but can be used on its own as well.

If you’re in a browser, trust the content, and value a smaller bundle size, use rehype-dom-stringify instead.

Sponsors

Support this effort and give back by sponsoring on OpenCollective!

Gatsby 🥇

 Vercel 🥇

 Netlify

 Holloway

 ThemeIsle

 Boost Hub

 Expo

You?

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install rehype-stringify

Use

import {unified} from 'unified'
import {stream} from 'unified-stream'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'

const processor = unified()
  .use(rehypeParse)
  .use(rehypeStringify, {
    quoteSmart: true,
    closeSelfClosing: true,
    omitOptionalTags: true,
    entities: {useShortestReferences: true}
  })

process.stdin.pipe(stream(processor)).pipe(process.stdout)

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeStringify.

unified().use(rehypeStringify[, options])

Configure processor to serialize hast syntax trees to HTML.

options

Options can be passed when using processor.use(stringify, options) or with processor.data('settings', options). All settings are passed to hast-util-to-html.

Security

As rehype works on HTML, and improper use of HTML can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack, use of rehype can also be unsafe. Use rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help. Ideas for new plugins and tools can be posted in rehypejs/ideas.

A curated list of awesome rehype resources can be found in awesome rehype.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Anil ChowdaryHyderabad78 Ratings78 Reviews
Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS
November 17, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial