Sort attribute values.

This optimizes for repetition-based compression (such as GZip).

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install rehype-sort-attribute-values

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeSortAttributeValues

Use

On the API:

import {unified} from 'unified' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' +import rehypeSortAttributeValues from 'rehype-sort-attribute-values' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' unified() .use(rehypeParse) + .use(rehypeSortAttributeValues) .use(rehypeStringify) .process('<span>some html</span>', function (err, file) { console.error(report(err || file)) console.log(String(file)) })

On the CLI:

rehype input.html --use sort-attribute-values --output output.html

Example

In

< div class = "qux quux foo bar" > </ div >

Out

< div class = "bar foo quux qux" > </ div >

