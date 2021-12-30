rehype plugin to add id s to headings.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install rehype-slug

Use

Say we have the following file, fragment.html :

< h1 > Lorem ipsum 😪 </ h1 > < h2 > dolor—sit—amet </ h2 > < h3 > consectetur & adipisicing </ h3 > < h4 > elit </ h4 > < h5 > elit </ h5 >

And our script, example.js , looks as follows:

import fs from 'node:fs' import {rehype} from 'rehype' import slug from 'rehype-slug' const buf = fs.readFileSync( 'fragment.html' ) rehype() .data( 'settings' , { fragment : true }) .use(slug) .process(buf) .then( ( file ) => { console .log( String (file)) })

Now, running node example yields:

< h1 id = "lorem-ipsum-" > Lorem ipsum 😪 </ h1 > < h2 id = "dolorsitamet" > dolor—sit—amet </ h2 > < h3 id = "consectetur--adipisicing" > consectetur & adipisicing </ h3 > < h4 id = "elit" > elit </ h4 > < h5 id = "elit-1" > elit </ h5 >

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeSlug .

Add id properties to h1-h6 headings that don’t already have one.

Uses github-slugger to create GitHub style id s.

Security

Use of rehype-slug can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack as it sets id attributes on headings. In a browser, elements are retrievable by id with JavaScript and CSS. If a user injects a heading that slugs to an id you are already using, the user content may impersonate the website.

Always be wary with user input and use rehype-sanitize .

Related

remark-slug — Add slugs to headings in markdown

