rehype plugin to add
ids to headings.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install rehype-slug
Say we have the following file,
fragment.html:
<h1>Lorem ipsum 😪</h1>
<h2>dolor—sit—amet</h2>
<h3>consectetur & adipisicing</h3>
<h4>elit</h4>
<h5>elit</h5>
And our script,
example.js, looks as follows:
import fs from 'node:fs'
import {rehype} from 'rehype'
import slug from 'rehype-slug'
const buf = fs.readFileSync('fragment.html')
rehype()
.data('settings', {fragment: true})
.use(slug)
.process(buf)
.then((file) => {
console.log(String(file))
})
Now, running
node example yields:
<h1 id="lorem-ipsum-">Lorem ipsum 😪</h1>
<h2 id="dolorsitamet">dolor—sit—amet</h2>
<h3 id="consectetur--adipisicing">consectetur & adipisicing</h3>
<h4 id="elit">elit</h4>
<h5 id="elit-1">elit</h5>
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypeSlug.
unified().use(rehypeSlug)
Add
id properties to h1-h6 headings that don’t already have one.
Uses github-slugger to create GitHub style
ids.
Use of
rehype-slug can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS)
attack as it sets
id attributes on headings.
In a browser, elements are retrievable by
id with JavaScript and CSS.
If a user injects a heading that slugs to an
id you are already using,
the user content may impersonate the website.
Always be wary with user input and use
rehype-sanitize.
