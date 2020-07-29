rehype plugin to apply syntax highlighting on code blocks with shiki.
This plugin was based upon rehype-highlight.
npm:
npm install rehype-shiki
Say
example.html looks as follows:
<h1>Hello World!</h1>
<pre><code class="language-js">var name = "World";
console.warn("Hello, " + name + "!")</code></pre>
...and
example.js like this:
var vfile = require('to-vfile')
var report = require('vfile-reporter')
var rehype = require('rehype')
var shiki = require('rehype-shiki')
rehype()
.data('settings', {fragment: true})
.use(shiki)
.process(vfile.readSync('example.html'), function(err, file) {
console.error(report(err || file))
console.log(String(file))
})
Now, running
node example yields:
example.html: no issues found
<h1>Hello World!</h1>
<pre style="background: #2e3440"><code class="language-js"><span style="color: #81A1C1">var</span><span style="color: #D8DEE9FF"> </span><span style="color: #D8DEE9">name</span><span style="color: #D8DEE9FF"> </span><span style="color: #81A1C1">=</span><span style="color: #D8DEE9FF"> </span><span style="color: #ECEFF4">"</span><span style="color: #A3BE8C">World</span><span style="color: #ECEFF4">"</span><span style="color: #81A1C1">;</span>
<span style="color: #8FBCBB">console</span><span style="color: #ECEFF4">.</span><span style="color: #88C0D0">warn</span><span style="color: #D8DEE9FF">(</span><span style="color: #ECEFF4">"</span><span style="color: #A3BE8C">Hello, </span><span style="color: #ECEFF4">"</span><span style="color: #D8DEE9FF"> </span><span style="color: #81A1C1">+</span><span style="color: #D8DEE9FF"> </span><span style="color: #D8DEE9">name</span><span style="color: #D8DEE9FF"> </span><span style="color: #81A1C1">+</span><span style="color: #D8DEE9FF"> </span><span style="color: #ECEFF4">"</span><span style="color: #A3BE8C">!</span><span style="color: #ECEFF4">"</span><span style="color: #D8DEE9FF">)</span>
</code></pre>
rehype().use(shiki[, options])
Apply syntax highlighting to
pre > code using shiki; which tokenises the code block and new hast nodes are subsequently created from (using this plugin).
Configure the language by using the
language-foo class on the
code element. For example;
<pre><code class="language-js">console.log("Hello world!")</code></pre>
This is in respect to the mdast-util-to-hast code handler.
Shiki does not perform language detection, if unknown, this plugin falls back to the theme's background and text colour (chosen as
settings.foreground from the theme file).
options
options.theme
string, default:
'nord' - Name of shiki theme to use, otherwise path to theme file for it to load.
options.useBackground
boolean, default:
true - Whether to apply the background theme colour to the
pre element.