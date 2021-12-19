rehype plugin to sanitize HTML.
This package is a unified (rehype) plugin to make sure HTML is safe.
It drops anything that isn’t explicitly allowed by a schema (defaulting to how
github.com works).
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). rehype adds support for HTML to unified. hast is the HTML AST that rehype uses. This is a rehype plugin that transforms hast.
It’s recommended to sanitize your HTML any time you do not completely trust authors or the plugins being used.
This plugin is built on
hast-util-sanitize, which cleans
hast syntax trees.
rehype focusses on making it easier to transform content by abstracting such
internals away.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install rehype-sanitize
In Deno with Skypack:
import rehypeSanitize from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/rehype-sanitize@5?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import rehypeSanitize from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/rehype-sanitize@5?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file
index.html:
<div onmouseover="alert('alpha')">
<a href="jAva script:alert('bravo')">delta</a>
<img src="x" onerror="alert('charlie')">
<iframe src="javascript:alert('delta')"></iframe>
<math>
<mi xlink:href="data:x,<script>alert('echo')</script>"></mi>
</math>
</div>
<script>
require('child_process').spawn('echo', ['hack!']);
</script>
And our module
example.js looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeSanitize from 'rehype-sanitize'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(rehypeParse, {fragment: true})
.use(rehypeSanitize)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process(await read('index.html'))
console.log(String(file))
}
Now running
node example.js yields:
<div>
<a>delta</a>
<img src="x">
</div>
This package exports the following identifiers:
defaultSchema.
The default export is
rehypeSanitize.
unified().use(rehypeSanitize[, schema])
Sanitize HTML.
schema
Sanitation schema that defines if and how nodes and properties should be
cleaned.
The default schema is exported as
defaultSchema.
This option is a bit advanced as it requires knowledge of ASTs, so we defer
to the documentation available for
Schema in
hast-util-sanitize.
DOM clobbering is an attack in which malicious HTML confuses an application by
naming elements, through
id or
name attributes, such that they overshadow
presumed properties in
window (the global scope in browsers).
DOM clobbering often occurs when user content is used to generate heading IDs.
To illustrate, say we have this
browser.js file:
console.log(current)
And our module
example.js contains:
import {promises as fs} from 'node:fs'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const browser = String(await fs.readFile('browser.js'))
const document = `<a name="old"></a>
<h1 id="current">Current</h1>
${`<p>${'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet. '.repeat(20)}</p>\n`.repeat(20)}
<p>Link to <a href="#current">current</a>, link to <a href="#old">old</a>.`
const file = await unified()
.use(rehypeParse, {fragment: true})
.use(() => (tree) => {
tree.children.push({
type: 'element',
tagName: 'script',
properties: {type: 'module'},
children: [{type: 'text', value: browser}]
})
})
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process(document)
await fs.writeFile('output.html', file.value)
}
This code processes HTML, inlines our browser script into it, and writes it out.
The input HTML models how markdown often looks on platforms like GitHub, which
allow heading IDs to be generated from their text and embedded HTML (including
<a name="old"></a>, which can be used to create anchors for renamed headings
to prevent links from breaking).
The generated HTML looks like:
<a name="old"></a>
<h1 id="current">Current</h1>
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.<!--…--></p>
<p>Link to <a href="#current">current</a>, link to <a href="#old">old</a>.</p>
<script type="module">console.log(current)</script>
When you run this code locally, open the generated
output.html, you can
observe that the links at the bottom work, but also that the
<h1> element
is printed to the console (the clobbering).
rehype-sanitize solved the clobbering by prefixing every
id and
name
attribute with
'user-content-'.
Changing
example.js:
@@ -15,6 +15,7 @@ ${`<p>${'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet. '.repeat(20)}</p>\n`.repeat(20)}
const file = await unified()
.use(rehypeParse, {fragment: true})
+ .use(rehypeSanitize)
.use(() => (tree) => {
tree.children.push({
type: 'element',
Now yields:
-<a name="old"></a>
-<h1 id="current">Current</h1>
+<a name="user-content-old"></a>
+<h1 id="user-content-current">Current</h1>
But this introduces another problem as the links are now broken.
It could perhaps be solved by changing all links, but that would make the links
rather ugly, and we’d need to track what IDs we have outside of the user content
on our pages too.
Alternatively, and what arguably looks better, we could rewrite pretty links to
their safe but ugly prefixed elements.
This is what GitHub does.
Replace
browser.js with the following:
// Page load (you could wrap this in a DOM ready if the script is loaded early).
hashchange()
// When URL changes.
window.addEventListener('hashchange', hashchange)
// When on the URL already, perhaps after scrolling, and clicking again, which
// doesn’t emit `hashchange`.
document.addEventListener(
'click',
(event) => {
if (
event.target &&
event.target instanceof HTMLAnchorElement &&
event.target.href === location.href &&
location.hash.length > 1
) {
setTimeout(() => {
if (!event.defaultPrevented) {
hashchange()
}
})
}
},
false
)
function hashchange() {
/** @type {string|undefined} */
let hash
try {
hash = decodeURIComponent(location.hash.slice(1)).toLowerCase()
} catch {
return
}
const name = 'user-content-' + hash
const target =
document.getElementById(name) || document.getElementsByName(name)[0]
if (target) {
setTimeout(() => {
target.scrollIntoView()
}, 0)
}
}
Math can be enabled in rehype by using the plugins
rehype-katex or
rehype-mathjax.
The operate on
spans and
divs with certain classes and inject complex markup
and of inline styles, most of which this plugin will remove.
Say our module
example.js contains:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeKatex from 'rehype-katex'
import rehypeSanitize from 'rehype-sanitize'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(rehypeParse, {fragment: true})
.use(rehypeKatex)
.use(rehypeSanitize)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('<span class="math math-inline">L</span>')
console.log(String(file))
}
Running that yields:
<span><span><span>LL</span><span aria-hidden="true"><span><span></span><span>L</span></span></span></span></span>
It is possible to pass a schema which allows MathML and inline styles, but it
would be complex, and allows all inline styles, which is unsafe.
Alternatively, and arguably better, would be to first sanitize the HTML,
allowing only the specific classes that
rehype-katex and
rehype-mathjax use,
and then using those plugins:
@@ -1,7 +1,7 @@
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeKatex from 'rehype-katex'
-import rehypeSanitize from 'rehype-sanitize'
+import rehypeSanitize, {defaultSchema} from 'rehype-sanitize'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
@@ -9,8 +9,21 @@ main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(rehypeParse, {fragment: true})
+ .use(rehypeSanitize, {
+ ...defaultSchema,
+ attributes: {
+ ...defaultSchema.attributes,
+ div: [
+ ...(defaultSchema.attributes.div || []),
+ ['className', 'math', 'math-display']
+ ],
+ span: [
+ ...(defaultSchema.attributes.span || []),
+ ['className', 'math', 'math-inline']
+ ]
+ }
+ })
.use(rehypeKatex)
- .use(rehypeSanitize)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('<span class="math math-inline">L</span>')
Highlighting, for example with
rehype-highlight, can be
solved similar to how math is solved (see previous example).
That is, use
rehype-sanitize and allow the classes needed for highlighting,
and highlight afterwards:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeHighlight from 'rehype-highlight'
import rehypeSanitize, {defaultSchema} from './index.js'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(rehypeParse, {fragment: true})
.use(rehypeSanitize, {
...defaultSchema,
attributes: {
...defaultSchema.attributes,
code: [
...(defaultSchema.attributes.code || []),
// List of all allowed languages:
['className', 'language-js', 'language-css', 'language-md']
]
}
})
.use(rehypeHighlight, {subset: false})
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('<pre><code className="language-js">console.log(1)</code></pre>')
console.log(String(file))
}
Alternatively, it’s possible to make highlighting safe by allowing all the classes used on tokens. Modifying the above code like so:
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(rehypeParse, {fragment: true})
+ .use(rehypeHighlight, {subset: false})
.use(rehypeSanitize, {
...defaultSchema,
attributes: {
...defaultSchema.attributes,
- code: [
- ...(defaultSchema.attributes.code || []),
- // List of all allowed languages:
- ['className', 'hljs', 'language-js', 'language-css', 'language-md']
+ span: [
+ ...(defaultSchema.attributes.span || []),
+ // List of all allowed tokens:
+ ['className', 'hljs-addition', 'hljs-attr', 'hljs-attribute', 'hljs-built_in', 'hljs-bullet', 'hljs-char', 'hljs-code', 'hljs-comment', 'hljs-deletion', 'hljs-doctag', 'hljs-emphasis', 'hljs-formula', 'hljs-keyword', 'hljs-link', 'hljs-literal', 'hljs-meta', 'hljs-name', 'hljs-number', 'hljs-operator', 'hljs-params', 'hljs-property', 'hljs-punctuation', 'hljs-quote', 'hljs-regexp', 'hljs-section', 'hljs-selector-attr', 'hljs-selector-class', 'hljs-selector-id', 'hljs-selector-pseudo', 'hljs-selector-tag', 'hljs-string', 'hljs-strong', 'hljs-subst', 'hljs-symbol', 'hljs-tag', 'hljs-template-tag', 'hljs-template-variable', 'hljs-title', 'hljs-type', 'hljs-variable'
+ ]
]
}
})
- .use(rehypeHighlight, {subset: false})
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('<pre><code className="language-js">console.log(1)</code></pre>')
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports an
Options type, which specifies the interface of the accepted
options.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
rehype-parse version 3+,
rehype-stringify version 3+,
rehype version 5+, and
unified version 6+.
The defaults are safe but improper use of
rehype-sanitize can open you up to a
cross-site scripting (XSS) attack.
Use
rehype-sanitize after the last unsafe thing: everything after
rehype-sanitize could be unsafe (but is fine if you do trust it).
hast-util-sanitize
— utility to sanitize hast
rehype-format
— format HTML
rehype-minify
— minify HTML
See
contributing.md in
rehypejs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.