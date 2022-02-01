Remove type and language on JavaScript scripts.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install rehype-remove-script-type-javascript

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeRemoveScriptTypeJavaScript

Use

On the API:

import {unified} from 'unified' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' +import rehypeRemoveScriptTypeJavaScript from 'rehype-remove-script-type-javascript' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' unified() .use(rehypeParse) + .use(rehypeRemoveScriptTypeJavaScript) .use(rehypeStringify) .process('<span>some html</span>', function (err, file) { console.error(report(err || file)) console.log(String(file)) })

On the CLI:

rehype input.html --use remove-script-type-javascript --output output.html

Example

In

< script type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script language = "javascript1.5" > </ script >

Out

< script > </ script > < script > </ script >

